Robert Englund Net Worth



Robert Englund is a legendary actor who is best known for his iconic role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” film series. With a career spanning over four decades, Englund has established himself as a versatile actor with a wide range of roles in both film and television. In addition to his acting career, Englund has also worked as a director and producer, further showcasing his talents in the entertainment industry.

As of 2024, Robert Englund’s net worth is estimated to be around $16 million. However, Englund’s wealth is not just a result of his successful acting career, but also his various entrepreneurial ventures and investments over the years. Here are nine interesting facts about Robert Englund and his impressive net worth:

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings:

Robert Barton Englund was born on June 6, 1947, in Glendale, California. He developed an interest in acting at a young age and pursued his passion by studying theater at the University of California, Los Angeles. Englund began his acting career in the 1970s, appearing in various television shows and films before landing his breakout role as Freddy Krueger in “Nightmare on Elm Street” in 1984.

2. Freddy Krueger and Iconic Role:

Englund’s portrayal of the menacing and sadistic Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series catapulted him to international fame. The character became a cultural icon in the horror genre, and Englund’s performance was praised for its depth and complexity. Englund’s portrayal of Freddy Krueger has become synonymous with the actor himself, cementing his status as a horror legend.

3. Diversified Acting Career:

While Englund is best known for his role as Freddy Krueger, he has also showcased his versatility as an actor in a wide range of roles. Englund has appeared in various films and television shows, ranging from horror to comedy to drama. His ability to embody diverse characters has earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

4. Directorial and Producing Credits:

In addition to his acting career, Englund has also ventured into directing and producing. He has helmed several films and television episodes, showcasing his talents behind the camera as well. Englund’s work as a director and producer has further solidified his reputation as a multi-talented artist in the entertainment industry.

5. Entrepreneurial Ventures:

Englund has capitalized on his fame and success by launching various entrepreneurial ventures. He has endorsed products, appeared in commercials, and even lent his voice to video games and animated series. Englund’s business acumen has helped him expand his brand and reach new audiences beyond the realm of acting.

6. Real Estate Investments:

Englund has also made savvy real estate investments over the years, further boosting his net worth. He owns multiple properties in California and other states, which have appreciated in value over time. Englund’s real estate portfolio is a testament to his financial savvy and long-term planning.

7. Philanthropic Endeavors:

Despite his success, Englund remains committed to giving back to the community. He has been involved in various charitable causes and organizations, using his platform to raise awareness and funds for important issues. Englund’s philanthropic endeavors showcase his generosity and compassion for those in need.

8. Personal Life and Relationships:

Englund has been married twice and has children from his previous relationships. He is known for being a devoted family man, often spending time with his loved ones when he is not working. Englund’s personal life is a testament to his values and priorities outside of the spotlight.

9. Legacy and Impact:

Robert Englund’s contributions to the entertainment industry have left a lasting legacy that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. His portrayal of Freddy Krueger has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring countless filmmakers, actors, and fans. Englund’s impact on the horror genre and beyond is undeniable, solidifying his place in cinematic history.

In conclusion, Robert Englund’s net worth of $16 million is a testament to his talent, hard work, and business acumen. His diverse career and entrepreneurial ventures have enabled him to build a successful and fulfilling life both on and off the screen. Englund’s legacy as a versatile actor, director, producer, and philanthropist is a testament to his enduring impact on the entertainment industry. As he continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the world, Robert Englund’s net worth is not just a reflection of his financial success, but also his creative and cultural contributions to the world of entertainment.

17 Common Questions about Robert Englund:

1. How old is Robert Englund?

Robert Englund was born on June 6, 1947, making him 77 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Robert Englund?

Robert Englund stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall.

3. What is Robert Englund’s weight?

Robert Englund’s weight is approximately 170 lbs.

4. Is Robert Englund married?

Robert Englund has been married twice in his life.

5. Who is Robert Englund dating?

Robert Englund’s current relationship status is private and not publicly disclosed.

6. What is Robert Englund’s most famous role?

Robert Englund is best known for his portrayal of Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series.

7. How many children does Robert Englund have?

Robert Englund has children from his previous relationships.

8. Where was Robert Englund born?

Robert Englund was born in Glendale, California.

9. What is Robert Englund’s net worth?

As of 2024, Robert Englund’s net worth is estimated to be around $16 million.

10. What other films has Robert Englund appeared in?

In addition to “Nightmare on Elm Street,” Robert Englund has appeared in numerous films and television shows throughout his career.

11. Has Robert Englund won any awards?

Robert Englund has received critical acclaim for his performances but has not won any major awards.

12. Does Robert Englund have any upcoming projects?

Robert Englund continues to work on various film and television projects, with new roles and opportunities on the horizon.

13. How did Robert Englund prepare for his role as Freddy Krueger?

Robert Englund underwent extensive makeup and prosthetics for his role as Freddy Krueger, as well as studying the character’s motivations and backstory.

14. What is Robert Englund’s favorite part about acting?

Robert Englund has cited the opportunity to explore different characters and emotions as his favorite part of acting.

15. What is Robert Englund’s favorite film genre?

Robert Englund has a particular affinity for the horror genre, citing its ability to evoke strong emotions and reactions from audiences.

16. How does Robert Englund stay in shape?

Robert Englund maintains his physical fitness through a combination of regular exercise and a healthy diet.

17. What advice does Robert Englund have for aspiring actors?

Robert Englund encourages aspiring actors to stay dedicated, work hard, and never give up on their dreams, no matter the challenges they may face.

In summary, Robert Englund’s net worth of $16 million is a reflection of his talent, hard work, and dedication to his craft. From his iconic role as Freddy Krueger to his diversified career in acting, directing, and producing, Englund has established himself as a versatile and respected figure in the entertainment industry. As he continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the world, Robert Englund’s legacy and impact are sure to endure for years to come.



