Robert Conrad Net Worth



Robert Conrad was an American actor, singer, and stuntman who had a successful career in the entertainment industry. He was best known for his roles in television series such as “The Wild Wild West” and “Baa Baa Black Sheep.” Conrad had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his passing in 2020.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Robert Conrad and his net worth:

1. Early Life: Robert Conrad was born on March 1, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in a tough neighborhood and had a rough upbringing. Conrad began working at a young age to help support his family.

2. Military Service: Conrad joined the United States Marine Corps after high school and served for several years. He was honorably discharged and then pursued a career in acting.

3. Acting Career: Conrad started his acting career in the late 1950s and quickly gained recognition for his talent and charisma. He appeared in numerous television shows and films throughout his career.

4. “The Wild Wild West”: Conrad’s most famous role was as James T. West in the television series “The Wild Wild West.” The show ran from 1965 to 1969 and was a huge success, making Conrad a household name.

5. Stunt Work: Conrad was known for performing his own stunts on screen, which added to his tough-guy image. He was fearless and always willing to push the boundaries to entertain his audience.

6. Music Career: In addition to acting, Conrad was also a talented singer. He released several albums and singles throughout his career and even performed on various television shows.

7. Personal Life: Conrad was married twice and had eight children. He was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his family.

8. Legal Troubles: Conrad had his fair share of legal troubles over the years, including DUI arrests and a lawsuit for assault. Despite these setbacks, he continued to work in the entertainment industry.

9. Legacy: Robert Conrad’s legacy lives on through his iconic roles and memorable performances. He will always be remembered as a talented actor and entertainer.

In 2024, Robert Conrad’s net worth would likely have continued to grow due to his lasting impact on the entertainment industry. His work in television, film, and music has left a lasting legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Here are 17 common questions about Robert Conrad and his net worth:

1. How old was Robert Conrad when he passed away?

Robert Conrad was 84 years old when he passed away in 2020.

2. How tall was Robert Conrad?

Robert Conrad was 5 feet 8 inches tall.

3. What was Robert Conrad’s weight?

Robert Conrad’s weight was around 180 pounds.

4. Who was Robert Conrad’s spouse?

Robert Conrad was married twice, first to Joan Kenlay and then to LaVelda Fann.

5. How many children did Robert Conrad have?

Robert Conrad had eight children.

6. What was Robert Conrad’s most famous role?

Robert Conrad’s most famous role was as James T. West in the television series “The Wild Wild West.”

7. Did Robert Conrad perform his own stunts?

Yes, Robert Conrad was known for performing his own stunts on screen.

8. What other television shows did Robert Conrad appear in?

In addition to “The Wild Wild West,” Robert Conrad also appeared in “Baa Baa Black Sheep” and “Hawaiian Eye.”

9. Did Robert Conrad have a music career?

Yes, Robert Conrad was also a talented singer and released several albums and singles.

10. What legal troubles did Robert Conrad face?

Robert Conrad faced legal troubles including DUI arrests and a lawsuit for assault.

11. What was Robert Conrad’s net worth at the time of his passing?

Robert Conrad had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his passing in 2020.

12. What year was Robert Conrad born?

Robert Conrad was born in 1935.

13. What branch of the military did Robert Conrad serve in?

Robert Conrad served in the United States Marine Corps.

14. What was the name of Robert Conrad’s character in “Baa Baa Black Sheep”?

Robert Conrad’s character in “Baa Baa Black Sheep” was Major Greg “Pappy” Boyington.

15. How many seasons did “The Wild Wild West” run for?

“The Wild Wild West” ran for four seasons from 1965 to 1969.

16. Did Robert Conrad have any siblings?

Robert Conrad had five siblings.

17. What was the cause of Robert Conrad’s death?

Robert Conrad passed away from heart failure in 2020.

In summary, Robert Conrad was a talented actor, singer, and stuntman who had a successful career in the entertainment industry. His net worth of $10 million at the time of his passing in 2020 was a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. Conrad’s legacy lives on through his iconic roles and memorable performances, and he will always be remembered as a true Hollywood legend.



