Rivers Cuomo Net Worth



Rivers Cuomo is a well-known American musician, singer, songwriter, and producer who is best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of the rock band Weezer. Born on June 13, 1970, in New York City, Cuomo has had a successful career in the music industry for over three decades. With his unique voice and catchy songs, he has amassed a considerable fortune over the years. As of the year 2024, Rivers Cuomo’s net worth is estimated to be around $35 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Rivers Cuomo and his net worth:

1. Cuomo’s Early Life: Rivers Cuomo was born in a musical family, with his father being a musician and his mother a piano teacher. He showed an interest in music from a young age and started playing the guitar when he was just eight years old.

2. Formation of Weezer: Cuomo formed the band Weezer in 1992 with fellow band members Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell, and Matt Sharp. The band’s debut album, “Weezer” (also known as the Blue Album), was released in 1994 and was a commercial success, selling over 3 million copies in the United States.

3. Songwriting Success: Cuomo is known for his songwriting skills, with many of his songs becoming hits for Weezer. Some of the band’s most popular songs include “Buddy Holly,” “Say It Ain’t So,” and “Island in the Sun.”

4. Solo Projects: In addition to his work with Weezer, Cuomo has also released solo albums and collaborations with other artists. He released his first solo album, “Alone: The Home Recordings of Rivers Cuomo,” in 2007.

5. Musical Influences: Cuomo has cited a wide range of musical influences, including bands like Kiss, Nirvana, and The Beach Boys. His eclectic taste in music is reflected in Weezer’s diverse sound.

6. Personal Life: Cuomo is known for his quirky personality and unique fashion sense. He has been married to his wife, Kyoko Ito, since 2006, and they have two children together.

7. Business Ventures: In addition to his music career, Cuomo has also been involved in various business ventures. He co-founded the clothing line Homie in 2004 and has invested in several tech startups.

8. Philanthropy: Cuomo is also known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various causes such as education, environmental conservation, and LGBTQ rights. He has performed at charity events and donated money to organizations like the Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity.

9. Net Worth: Rivers Cuomo’s net worth is estimated to be around $35 million, thanks to his successful music career, solo projects, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Rivers Cuomo:

1. How old is Rivers Cuomo?

As of the year 2024, Rivers Cuomo is 54 years old.

2. How tall is Rivers Cuomo?

Rivers Cuomo is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall.

3. How much does Rivers Cuomo weigh?

Rivers Cuomo’s weight is not publicly known, but he appears to be of average build.

4. Who is Rivers Cuomo married to?

Rivers Cuomo is married to his wife, Kyoko Ito, whom he married in 2006.

5. Does Rivers Cuomo have children?

Yes, Rivers Cuomo and his wife, Kyoko Ito, have two children together.

6. What is Rivers Cuomo’s most famous song?

One of Rivers Cuomo’s most famous songs is “Buddy Holly” by Weezer.

7. Has Rivers Cuomo won any awards?

Yes, Rivers Cuomo and Weezer have won several awards, including Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album and Best Music Video.

8. What other bands has Rivers Cuomo been a part of?

Aside from Weezer, Rivers Cuomo has been a part of several side projects and collaborations, including The Relationship and Scott & Rivers.

9. What is Rivers Cuomo’s favorite musical instrument?

Rivers Cuomo is known for playing the guitar and has a preference for Fender guitars.

10. Where does Rivers Cuomo live?

Rivers Cuomo currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

11. How did Rivers Cuomo get his start in the music industry?

Rivers Cuomo got his start in the music industry by forming the band Weezer in the early 1990s and releasing their debut album, “Weezer” (Blue Album), in 1994.

12. What is Rivers Cuomo’s favorite Weezer album?

Rivers Cuomo has stated that his favorite Weezer album is “Pinkerton,” released in 1996.

13. Does Rivers Cuomo have any siblings?

Rivers Cuomo has a brother named Leaves Cuomo, who is also a musician.

14. What is Rivers Cuomo’s favorite movie?

Rivers Cuomo has cited “The Karate Kid” as one of his favorite movies.

15. What is Rivers Cuomo’s favorite food?

Rivers Cuomo has mentioned in interviews that he enjoys eating sushi.

16. Does Rivers Cuomo have any tattoos?

Yes, Rivers Cuomo has several tattoos, including a large one on his back.

17. What is Rivers Cuomo’s favorite Weezer song to perform live?

Rivers Cuomo has mentioned that he enjoys performing “Island in the Sun” live with Weezer.

In conclusion, Rivers Cuomo has had a successful career in the music industry, amassing a considerable net worth through his work with Weezer, solo projects, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts. With his unique style and catchy songs, he has become a well-respected figure in the music world. As of the year 2024, Rivers Cuomo’s net worth is estimated to be around $35 million, and he continues to inspire fans with his music and creativity.



