Richard Boone Net Worth



Richard Boone was an American actor best known for his portrayal of Paladin in the television series “Have Gun – Will Travel.” Born on June 18, 1917, in Los Angeles, California, Boone had a long and successful career in both film and television. Throughout his career, he appeared in over 50 films and numerous television shows, earning him a reputation as one of the most versatile actors of his time.

Boone’s net worth in the year 2024 is estimated to be around $10 million. While he may not have been as financially successful as some of his contemporaries, Boone’s talent and dedication to his craft made him a beloved figure in Hollywood.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Richard Boone:

1. Military Service: Boone served in the United States Navy during World War II, where he was a pilot. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

2. Early Career: Boone got his start in acting on the stage, appearing in numerous plays in Los Angeles and New York. He made his film debut in 1951 in the movie “Halls of Montezuma.”

3. Television Success: Boone found success on television in the late 1950s with his role as Paladin in “Have Gun – Will Travel.” The show ran from 1957 to 1963 and was a huge hit with audiences.

4. Versatile Actor: Boone was known for his ability to play a wide range of characters, from tough gunslingers to sensitive intellectuals. He was equally adept at drama and comedy, making him a versatile and in-demand actor.

5. Directorial Debut: In addition to acting, Boone also tried his hand at directing. In 1966, he directed his first film, “Hombre,” starring Paul Newman. The film was a critical and commercial success.

6. Personal Life: Boone was married three times and had four children. He was known for his intense and sometimes volatile personality, but he was also a devoted father and husband.

7. Awards and Accolades: Throughout his career, Boone received numerous awards and nominations for his work in film and television. He won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series for his role in “Have Gun – Will Travel.”

8. Legacy: Boone’s impact on the entertainment industry is still felt today. Many actors cite him as an influence and a role model, and his work continues to be celebrated by fans and critics alike.

9. Philanthropy: Boone was known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various charitable organizations throughout his life. He was particularly passionate about animal rights and environmental conservation.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Richard Boone:

1. How old was Richard Boone when he passed away?

Richard Boone passed away on January 10, 1981, at the age of 63.

2. How tall was Richard Boone?

Richard Boone was 6 feet 2 inches tall.

3. How much did Richard Boone weigh?

Richard Boone’s weight fluctuated throughout his life, but he was generally around 180-200 pounds.

4. Who was Richard Boone married to?

Richard Boone was married three times. His first two marriages ended in divorce, and he was married to Claire McAloon at the time of his death.

5. Did Richard Boone have any children?

Yes, Richard Boone had four children: Peter, James, Jane, and Timothy.

6. What was Richard Boone’s first film?

Richard Boone’s first film was “Halls of Montezuma,” released in 1951.

7. What was Richard Boone’s most famous role?

Richard Boone is best known for his role as Paladin in the television series “Have Gun – Will Travel.”

8. Did Richard Boone ever win an Academy Award?

No, Richard Boone was never nominated for an Academy Award.

9. Did Richard Boone have any siblings?

Richard Boone had one sibling, a brother named Kirk.

10. What was Richard Boone’s net worth at the time of his death?

At the time of his death in 1981, Richard Boone’s net worth was estimated to be around $10 million.

11. What was Richard Boone’s last film?

Richard Boone’s last film was “Winter Kills,” released in 1979.

12. Did Richard Boone ever work on Broadway?

Yes, Richard Boone appeared in several Broadway productions throughout his career.

13. What was Richard Boone’s favorite role?

Richard Boone often cited his role as Paladin in “Have Gun – Will Travel” as his favorite.

14. Did Richard Boone ever receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Yes, Richard Boone received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

15. Was Richard Boone ever involved in any scandals?

Richard Boone was known for his fiery temper and was involved in several public altercations throughout his life, but he was never involved in any major scandals.

16. What was Richard Boone’s favorite pastime?

Richard Boone was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.

17. How did Richard Boone’s fans react to his passing?

Richard Boone’s fans were devastated by his passing and mourned the loss of a talented and beloved actor.

In conclusion, Richard Boone was a talented and versatile actor who left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. His net worth in the year 2024 is estimated to be around $10 million, a testament to his success and popularity. Boone’s legacy lives on through his timeless performances and his influence on future generations of actors.



