Rhea Ripley Net Worth



Rhea Ripley is a rising star in the world of professional wrestling, known for her fierce attitude and powerhouse in-ring abilities. As of the year 2024, Rhea Ripley’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million, thanks to her successful career in WWE and NXT.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Rhea Ripley that you may not know:

1. Early Beginnings: Rhea Ripley, whose real name is Demi Bennett, was born on October 11, 1996, in Adelaide, South Australia. She began her wrestling career at a young age, training at the Riot City Wrestling Academy in her hometown.

2. Breakout Moment: Ripley gained international recognition when she competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017. Despite being just 21 years old at the time, she made it to the semifinals and impressed fans and critics with her unique look and wrestling skills.

3. NXT Champion: In 2019, Ripley made history by becoming the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion. She later transitioned to the main NXT brand and captured the NXT Women’s Championship in 2020, solidifying her status as one of the top female wrestlers in the company.

4. WrestleMania Debut: Ripley made her WrestleMania debut in 2021, facing off against Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship. Although she came up short in the match, it was a significant milestone in her career and showcased her star power on the grandest stage of them all.

5. Tattoo Tribute: Ripley is known for her distinctive look, which includes a collection of tattoos that hold special meaning to her. One of her most prominent tattoos is a large phoenix design on her chest, symbolizing her resilience and ability to rise from the ashes.

6. Musical Talent: In addition to her wrestling skills, Ripley is also a talented musician. She plays guitar and has shared videos of herself singing and performing covers of popular songs on social media, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

7. Fashion Icon: Ripley is known for her edgy and unique sense of style, often incorporating leather jackets, studded belts, and combat boots into her wardrobe. She has become a fashion icon in the wrestling world, inspiring fans with her bold and fearless fashion choices.

8. Community Advocate: Ripley is passionate about using her platform to give back to the community and support important causes. She has been involved in various charity initiatives, including anti-bullying campaigns and mental health awareness programs, demonstrating her commitment to making a positive impact outside of the ring.

9. Personal Life: In her personal life, Rhea Ripley is known for her close relationships with her family and friends. She is currently dating fellow wrestler Tegan Nox, and the couple often shares glimpses of their life together on social media, showcasing their love and support for each other.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions about Rhea Ripley:

1. How old is Rhea Ripley?

Rhea Ripley was born on October 11, 1996, making her 27 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Rhea Ripley?

Rhea Ripley stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall.

3. What is Rhea Ripley’s weight?

Rhea Ripley weighs around 137 lbs.

4. Is Rhea Ripley married?

Rhea Ripley is not married but is in a relationship with fellow wrestler Tegan Nox.

5. What is Rhea Ripley’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Rhea Ripley’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million.

6. What titles has Rhea Ripley won in WWE?

Rhea Ripley has won the NXT UK Women’s Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship during her time in WWE.

7. What is Rhea Ripley’s signature move?

Rhea Ripley’s signature move is the Riptide, a devastating sitout inverted suplex slam.

8. What inspired Rhea Ripley’s phoenix tattoo?

Rhea Ripley’s phoenix tattoo symbolizes her resilience and ability to overcome challenges, rising stronger from adversity.

9. What is Rhea Ripley’s favorite wrestling memory?

Rhea Ripley has cited winning the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania as one of her favorite wrestling memories.

10. Who are Rhea Ripley’s role models in wrestling?

Rhea Ripley has cited Triple H and Charlotte Flair as her role models in wrestling, admiring their work ethic and in-ring abilities.

11. What is Rhea Ripley’s training regimen like?

Rhea Ripley trains rigorously in the gym and in the ring, focusing on strength and conditioning to maintain her powerhouse wrestling style.

12. What are Rhea Ripley’s goals for the future?

Rhea Ripley aims to continue making a name for herself in WWE and hopes to become a multiple-time champion in the company.

13. How does Rhea Ripley unwind outside of wrestling?

Rhea Ripley enjoys spending time with her loved ones, playing music, and exploring new hobbies like painting and cooking.

14. What advice does Rhea Ripley have for aspiring wrestlers?

Rhea Ripley encourages aspiring wrestlers to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face.

15. What is Rhea Ripley’s favorite match of her career?

Rhea Ripley has cited her match against Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship as one of her favorite matches, as it pushed her to new heights as a performer.

16. How does Rhea Ripley handle the pressures of being a public figure?

Rhea Ripley stays grounded by focusing on her passion for wrestling and surrounding herself with a supportive network of friends and family who keep her grounded.

17. What legacy does Rhea Ripley hope to leave in wrestling?

Rhea Ripley hopes to inspire future generations of wrestlers, especially young girls, to pursue their dreams and break barriers in the male-dominated world of professional wrestling.

In conclusion, Rhea Ripley is a force to be reckoned with in the world of wrestling, known for her talent, charisma, and passion for the sport. With a net worth of $1.5 million as of the year 2024, she continues to make waves in WWE and NXT, captivating audiences with her dynamic performances and bold personality. Keep an eye on Rhea Ripley as she continues to rise to the top of the wrestling world, leaving a lasting impact on fans and fellow wrestlers alike.



