Rex Linn Net Worth



Rex Linn is a talented American actor known for his roles in popular television shows and movies. With a successful career spanning several decades, Rex Linn has amassed an impressive net worth. In this article, we will explore Rex Linn’s net worth and delve into some interesting facts about the actor.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings

Rex Linn was born on November 13, 1956, in Spearman, Texas. He attended Oklahoma State University, where he studied Radio, TV, and Film. After graduating, Linn began his acting career in the late 1980s, appearing in various television shows and films.

2. Breakthrough Role in “CSI: Miami”

One of Rex Linn’s most notable roles came in the hit television series “CSI: Miami,” where he portrayed Detective Frank Tripp. Linn joined the cast in 2002 and remained a main character until the show’s conclusion in 2012. His portrayal of Detective Tripp garnered him critical acclaim and helped solidify his place in Hollywood.

3. Film Roles and Collaborations

In addition to his work on television, Rex Linn has also appeared in numerous films throughout his career. He has worked with acclaimed directors such as Quentin Tarantino, Oliver Stone, and Michael Bay. Some of his notable film credits include “Rush Hour,” “Cliffhanger,” and “Django Unchained.”

4. Voice Acting Work

Rex Linn has also lent his voice to various animated projects over the years. He has provided voice work for video games, animated series, and commercials. Linn’s distinctive voice has made him a sought-after talent in the voice acting world.

5. Personal Life and Relationships

Rex Linn is known for being private about his personal life, but it is known that he has been in a long-term relationship with actress Renee DeRese. The couple has been together since the early 2000s and maintains a low profile in the media.

6. Philanthropic Work

Outside of his acting career, Rex Linn is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been involved in various charitable organizations and causes, including animal welfare and environmental conservation. Linn is passionate about giving back to his community and making a positive impact in the world.

7. Net Worth and Earnings

As of the year 2024, Rex Linn’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. His wealth comes from his successful acting career, which has spanned over three decades. Linn has appeared in numerous television shows, films, and commercials, earning him a substantial income.

8. Hobbies and Interests

In his spare time, Rex Linn enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, and camping. He is also a fan of sports, particularly football and basketball. Linn is known for his love of travel and has visited many exotic destinations around the world.

9. Future Projects

Looking ahead, Rex Linn shows no signs of slowing down in his career. He continues to take on challenging roles in both television and film, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Fans can look forward to seeing more of Rex Linn on their screens in the coming years.

In conclusion, Rex Linn is a talented actor with a successful career and a thriving net worth. His dedication to his craft and his passion for storytelling have endeared him to audiences around the world. With his impressive body of work and continued success in the industry, Rex Linn is sure to remain a prominent figure in Hollywood for years to come.

