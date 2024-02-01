Rev Run Net Worth



Rev Run, also known as Joseph Simmons, is a legendary figure in the world of hip hop. From his early days as a member of the iconic group Run-DMC to his successful career as a reality TV star, Rev Run has built a name for himself as a multi-talented entertainer. But how much is he really worth? In 2024, Rev Run’s net worth is estimated to be around $70 million. However, there is much more to this influential figure than just his financial success. Here are 9 interesting facts about Rev Run and his journey to fame and fortune.

1. Rev Run was born on November 14, 1964, in Queens, New York. He grew up in a musical family, with his brother Russell Simmons being the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings. Music was always a big part of Rev Run’s life, and he found his calling in hip hop at a young age.

2. Rev Run rose to fame as a member of the pioneering hip hop group Run-DMC. Alongside Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell, Rev Run helped bring hip hop to the mainstream in the 1980s. Their hits like “It’s Tricky” and “Walk This Way” became anthems for a generation.

3. In addition to his music career, Rev Run is also known for his role as a reality TV star. He and his family starred in the MTV reality show “Run’s House,” which aired from 2005 to 2009. The show followed Rev Run, his wife Justine, and their six children as they navigated the ups and downs of family life.

4. Rev Run has also authored several books, including “Words of Wisdom: Daily Affirmations of Faith” and “Take Back Your Family: A Challenge to America’s Parents.” His books offer insights into his beliefs and values, as well as practical advice for living a fulfilling life.

5. Rev Run is a ordained minister and often incorporates his faith into his music and public persona. He has spoken openly about his spiritual journey and the role that faith plays in his life. His message of positivity and hope has resonated with fans around the world.

6. Rev Run has been married to his wife Justine since 1994. The couple has six children together, including their daughter Angela Simmons, who has also made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Rev Run and Justine’s strong bond and commitment to family have been a central theme in their public image.

7. In addition to his music and TV career, Rev Run has also ventured into the world of fashion. He launched his own clothing line, Run Athletics, in partnership with Russell Simmons. The brand was successful in the early 2000s and helped solidify Rev Run’s status as a style icon.

8. Rev Run’s influence extends beyond the world of entertainment. He is also a philanthropist who is involved in various charitable causes. He has worked with organizations like the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, which aims to provide arts education and opportunities to underserved communities.

9. Despite his success and fame, Rev Run remains grounded and humble. He often shares words of wisdom and encouragement with his fans on social media, reminding them to stay true to themselves and never give up on their dreams. His positive outlook and genuine nature have endeared him to fans of all ages.

In conclusion, Rev Run’s net worth may be impressive, but it is his impact on the world of music, television, and beyond that truly sets him apart. His journey from a young aspiring rapper in Queens to a global icon is a testament to his talent, hard work, and unwavering commitment to his craft. Rev Run’s legacy will continue to inspire and uplift audiences for years to come.

Common Questions about Rev Run:

1. How old is Rev Run in 2024?

Rev Run is 60 years old in 2024.

2. What is Rev Run’s height and weight?

Rev Run stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

3. Who is Rev Run’s spouse?

Rev Run is married to his wife Justine Simmons.

4. How many children does Rev Run have?

Rev Run has six children with his wife Justine.

5. What is Rev Run’s real name?

Rev Run’s real name is Joseph Simmons.

6. What other TV shows has Rev Run appeared on?

In addition to “Run’s House,” Rev Run has also appeared on shows like “Rev Run’s Renovation” and “Rev Run’s Sunday Suppers.”

7. What is Rev Run’s favorite Run-DMC song?

One of Rev Run’s favorite Run-DMC songs is “It’s Like That,” which was released in 1983.

8. Does Rev Run still perform with Run-DMC?

Rev Run occasionally performs with DMC under the name Run-DMC, but the group has not released new music in recent years.

9. What is Rev Run’s favorite book that he has written?

Rev Run has said that “Words of Wisdom: Daily Affirmations of Faith” is one of his favorite books that he has written.

10. How did Rev Run meet his wife Justine?

Rev Run and Justine met through mutual friends and were introduced at a party in the early 1990s.

11. What is Rev Run’s favorite fashion accessory?

Rev Run is known for his collection of stylish hats, which he often wears as a signature fashion statement.

12. What is Rev Run’s favorite memory from “Run’s House”?

Rev Run has said that his favorite memory from “Run’s House” is the time he surprised his wife with a romantic getaway for their anniversary.

13. What is Rev Run’s favorite charity to support?

Rev Run is passionate about supporting the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, which provides arts education to underserved communities.

14. What is Rev Run’s favorite hobby outside of music and TV?

Rev Run enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and exploring new restaurants and cuisines.

15. How does Rev Run stay in shape?

Rev Run stays in shape by following a healthy diet, practicing yoga, and staying active with his family.

16. What is Rev Run’s favorite song to perform live?

Rev Run has said that performing “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith is always a highlight of his live shows.

17. What advice would Rev Run give to aspiring musicians and entertainers?

Rev Run’s advice to aspiring musicians and entertainers is to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

In summary, Rev Run’s net worth may be impressive, but it is his impact on the world of music, television, and beyond that truly sets him apart. His journey from a young aspiring rapper in Queens to a global icon is a testament to his talent, hard work, and unwavering commitment to his craft. Rev Run’s legacy will continue to inspire and uplift audiences for years to come.



