Prichard Colon Net Worth



Prichard Colon is a professional boxer from Puerto Rico who has made a name for himself in the world of sports. His net worth as of 2024 is estimated to be around $1 million, but there is more to this talented athlete than just his financial success. Here are 9 interesting facts about Prichard Colon that set him apart from other athletes:

1. Prichard Colon was born on May 18, 1993, in Orocovis, Puerto Rico. He discovered his love for boxing at a young age and began training to become a professional boxer.

2. Colon made his professional boxing debut in 2013 and quickly rose through the ranks with his impressive performances in the ring. He has a record of 16 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw in his professional career.

3. In 2015, Colon suffered a severe brain injury during a boxing match against Terrel Williams. He was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent multiple surgeries to repair the damage. Despite the setback, Colon has shown incredible resilience and determination in his recovery.

4. Colon’s fighting style is known for its aggressiveness and power. He is a skilled boxer with a strong punch and quick footwork, making him a formidable opponent in the ring.

5. Outside of boxing, Colon is a devoted family man. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Maria, and they have two children together. Colon credits his family for providing him with the support and motivation to succeed in his boxing career.

6. Colon is also involved in charitable work in his community. He has organized fundraising events and donated to local organizations that support underprivileged youth in Puerto Rico. Colon believes in giving back to his community and using his platform as a boxer to make a positive impact.

7. Despite his success in the ring, Colon remains humble and grounded. He is known for his sportsmanship and respect for his opponents, earning him the admiration of fans and fellow boxers alike.

8. Colon’s net worth is not just a reflection of his boxing earnings, but also his endorsements and sponsorships. He has partnered with several brands in the sports and fitness industry, further boosting his income.

9. Looking ahead, Colon has his sights set on becoming a world champion in his weight class. He continues to train hard and push himself to new heights in his boxing career, determined to achieve his goals and make a mark in the sport.

In conclusion, Prichard Colon is not just a talented athlete with a successful boxing career and a substantial net worth. He is a devoted family man, a charitable individual, and a role model for aspiring boxers. Colon’s resilience in the face of adversity and his determination to achieve his goals make him a standout figure in the world of sports. As he continues to pursue his dreams and make a positive impact on his community, Prichard Colon’s legacy is sure to endure for years to come.



