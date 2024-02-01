Popcorn Sutton Net Worth



Popcorn Sutton was a legendary moonshiner who gained fame for his homemade liquor and larger-than-life personality. Born Marvin Sutton in Maggie Valley, North Carolina in 1946, Popcorn became a folk hero in the Appalachian region for his high-quality moonshine and rebellious attitude towards authority. He was known for his distinctive beard, overalls, and cowboy hat, which became his signature look.

Despite facing numerous run-ins with the law over his moonshining activities, Popcorn Sutton became a cult figure in the world of moonshine, attracting a dedicated following of fans who admired his skill and bravado. His homemade liquor, known as “Sutton’s White Whiskey,” was highly sought after for its smooth taste and potent kick.

In addition to his moonshining activities, Popcorn Sutton also became a published author, releasing an autobiography titled “Me and My Likker” in 1999. The book detailed his life story, from his early days growing up in the mountains of North Carolina to his rise to fame as a moonshiner.

Popcorn Sutton’s net worth at the time of his death in 2009 was estimated to be around $500,000. While he may not have amassed a fortune in the traditional sense, his legacy as a moonshiner and cultural icon has endured long after his passing. Here are nine interesting facts about Popcorn Sutton and his net worth:

1. Popcorn Sutton’s moonshine was renowned for its quality and authenticity. He used traditional methods passed down through generations of moonshiners in the Appalachian region, including using copper stills and natural spring water to produce his liquor.

2. Despite facing multiple arrests and legal troubles over his moonshining activities, Popcorn Sutton remained defiant and unapologetic about his chosen profession. He famously declared, “I’m a moonshiner, not a criminal,” in response to his legal troubles.

3. Popcorn Sutton’s fame grew as a result of his larger-than-life personality and colorful anecdotes. He was known for his quick wit and sharp tongue, as well as his love of storytelling and entertaining others with his tales of moonshine and mountain life.

4. In addition to his moonshining activities, Popcorn Sutton also became a minor celebrity in the world of reality television. He appeared on shows such as “Moonshiners” and “Hillbilly Blood,” which showcased his moonshining skills and larger-than-life persona to a wider audience.

5. Popcorn Sutton’s autobiography, “Me and My Likker,” became a bestseller and further solidified his status as a cultural icon. The book offered a candid and unfiltered look at his life as a moonshiner, detailing the highs and lows of his career in the illegal liquor trade.

6. Popcorn Sutton’s net worth was derived primarily from his moonshining activities, which allowed him to support himself and his family. While he may not have been a millionaire, his earnings from selling moonshine were enough to sustain his lifestyle and provide for his loved ones.

7. Popcorn Sutton’s legacy as a moonshiner has continued to grow in the years since his death. His name and image have been immortalized in books, documentaries, and even a brand of legal moonshine produced by a distillery in Tennessee.

8. Popcorn Sutton’s moonshine recipe has been passed down to his family members, who continue to produce and sell Sutton’s White Whiskey in his honor. The drink remains popular among fans of moonshine and connoisseurs of craft spirits.

9. Popcorn Sutton’s impact on the world of moonshine and Appalachian culture cannot be overstated. His fearless spirit, entrepreneurial drive, and dedication to his craft have inspired countless others to pursue their passions and embrace their heritage.

In conclusion, Popcorn Sutton may have had a modest net worth at the time of his death, but his legacy as a moonshiner and cultural icon is priceless. His influence can still be felt in the world of moonshine and beyond, reminding us to follow our dreams and stay true to ourselves, no matter the obstacles we may face.

Common questions about Popcorn Sutton:

1. What was Popcorn Sutton’s real name?

– Popcorn Sutton’s real name was Marvin Sutton.

2. When was Popcorn Sutton born?

– Popcorn Sutton was born in 1946.

3. Where was Popcorn Sutton born?

– Popcorn Sutton was born in Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

4. What was Popcorn Sutton famous for?

– Popcorn Sutton was famous for his moonshining activities and larger-than-life personality.

5. What was the name of Popcorn Sutton’s autobiography?

– Popcorn Sutton’s autobiography was titled “Me and My Likker.”

6. How much was Popcorn Sutton’s net worth at the time of his death?

– Popcorn Sutton’s net worth was estimated to be around $500,000 at the time of his death in 2009.

7. What was the name of Popcorn Sutton’s homemade liquor?

– Popcorn Sutton’s homemade liquor was known as “Sutton’s White Whiskey.”

8. What TV shows did Popcorn Sutton appear on?

– Popcorn Sutton appeared on shows such as “Moonshiners” and “Hillbilly Blood.”

9. What was Popcorn Sutton’s signature look?

– Popcorn Sutton was known for his beard, overalls, and cowboy hat.

10. Did Popcorn Sutton face legal troubles for his moonshining activities?

– Yes, Popcorn Sutton faced multiple arrests and legal troubles for his moonshining activities.

11. What was Popcorn Sutton’s attitude towards his legal troubles?

– Popcorn Sutton remained defiant and unapologetic about his moonshining activities, declaring, “I’m a moonshiner, not a criminal.”

12. What was the title of Popcorn Sutton’s bestselling autobiography?

– Popcorn Sutton’s bestselling autobiography was titled “Me and My Likker.”

13. What methods did Popcorn Sutton use to produce his moonshine?

– Popcorn Sutton used traditional methods passed down through generations of moonshiners, including copper stills and natural spring water.

14. How did Popcorn Sutton’s fame grow?

– Popcorn Sutton’s fame grew as a result of his larger-than-life personality, quick wit, and love of storytelling.

15. What is Popcorn Sutton’s legacy in the world of moonshine?

– Popcorn Sutton’s legacy in the world of moonshine is enduring, inspiring others to pursue their passions and embrace their heritage.

16. What is the name of the legal moonshine produced in honor of Popcorn Sutton?

– The legal moonshine produced in honor of Popcorn Sutton is called Sutton’s White Whiskey.

17. How has Popcorn Sutton’s moonshine recipe been preserved?

– Popcorn Sutton’s moonshine recipe has been passed down to his family members, who continue to produce and sell Sutton’s White Whiskey.

In summary, Popcorn Sutton may have had a modest net worth, but his impact on the world of moonshine and Appalachian culture is immeasurable. His fearless spirit, entrepreneurial drive, and dedication to his craft continue to inspire others to follow their dreams and stay true to themselves.



