Pop Smoke Net Worth



Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was a rising star in the music industry before his tragic death in 2020. The Brooklyn-born rapper had a unique sound and style that set him apart from his peers, earning him a loyal fan base and critical acclaim. But what was Pop Smoke’s net worth at the time of his death, and how did he amass his fortune? In this article, we will delve into the life and career of Pop Smoke, as well as explore some interesting facts about the late rapper.

1. Early Life and Career

Pop Smoke was born on July 20, 1999, in Brooklyn, New York. He began his music career in 2018, releasing his first mixtape, “Meet the Woo,” in July of that year. The mixtape gained him a following in the New York hip-hop scene, and he quickly became known for his deep, gravelly voice and drill-inspired beats.

2. Rise to Fame

Pop Smoke’s breakout hit came in 2019 with the release of his single “Welcome to the Party.” The song was a massive success, earning him a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and propelling him to stardom. He followed up the success of “Welcome to the Party” with his debut album, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,” which was released in July 2020 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

3. Net Worth

At the time of his death in February 2020, Pop Smoke’s net worth was estimated to be around $2 million. He earned his fortune through record sales, streaming royalties, live performances, and brand partnerships. His music continues to be streamed millions of times each month, further contributing to his estate’s wealth.

4. Acting Career

In addition to his music career, Pop Smoke was also pursuing acting opportunities at the time of his death. He made his acting debut in the 2020 film “Boogie,” in which he played a supporting role. He was also set to star in the upcoming film “Candy,” a crime thriller based on the life of drug kingpin Leroy “Nicky” Barnes.

5. Fashion and Brand Partnerships

Pop Smoke was known for his distinctive sense of style, often seen wearing designer clothing and jewelry. He had partnerships with several fashion brands, including Dior and Off-White, and was known for his love of luxury brands. His fashion choices and brand partnerships helped to solidify his status as a trendsetter in the music industry.

6. Philanthropy

Despite his young age and rising fame, Pop Smoke was dedicated to giving back to his community. He was known for his charitable efforts, including donating money and supplies to local schools and community organizations in Brooklyn. He also used his platform to raise awareness of social issues and advocate for change in his community.

7. Personal Life

Pop Smoke was known for being a private person when it came to his personal life. He rarely spoke about his relationships or family in public, preferring to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. However, he was rumored to be dating model and actress Yasmine Lopez at the time of his death.

8. Legacy

Pop Smoke’s untimely death at the age of 20 shocked the music world and left his fans mourning the loss of a promising talent. His music continues to be celebrated and his influence can be seen in the work of many up-and-coming artists. His estate continues to release new music and merchandise in his memory, ensuring that his legacy lives on.

9. Posthumous Releases

Since his death, several posthumous albums and singles have been released under Pop Smoke’s name. These releases have been met with commercial success and critical acclaim, further solidifying his status as a hip-hop icon. His music continues to resonate with fans around the world, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest rappers of his generation.

In conclusion, Pop Smoke’s net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be around $2 million, a testament to his success and influence in the music industry. Despite his untimely passing, his legacy continues to thrive through his music, fashion, and philanthropic efforts. Pop Smoke will always be remembered as a talented artist who left an indelible mark on the world of hip-hop.

