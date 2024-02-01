Pia Zadora Net Worth



Pia Zadora is a multi-talented performer who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With a career that spans over five decades, she has achieved success as a singer, actress, and author. Pia Zadora’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be around $25 million, a testament to her long and successful career.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Pia Zadora:

1. Pia Zadora was born on May 4, 1953, in Hoboken, New Jersey. She began performing at a young age, appearing in local productions and talent shows.

2. Zadora gained national recognition in 1981 when she won a Golden Globe for Best New Star of the Year for her role in the film “Butterfly.” The film was controversial due to its explicit content, but Zadora’s performance was praised by critics.

3. In addition to her acting career, Pia Zadora has released several albums as a singer. Her music career has been successful, with hits such as “When the Rain Begins to Fall” and “Let’s Dance Tonight.”

4. Pia Zadora has also appeared in numerous stage productions, showcasing her talent as a live performer. She has starred in shows such as “The Diary of Anne Frank” and “The Pajama Game.”

5. In 1985, Pia Zadora received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of her contributions to the entertainment industry. She remains a respected figure in Hollywood and continues to work on various projects.

6. Pia Zadora has written a memoir titled “Pia Zadora: Pia’s Place,” which details her life and career in the spotlight. The book provides insight into her experiences in the entertainment industry and her personal struggles and triumphs.

7. Zadora has been married four times and has three children. Her personal life has been the subject of media attention, but she has remained focused on her career and her family throughout the years.

8. Pia Zadora is known for her philanthropic work, supporting various charities and organizations. She is passionate about giving back to the community and using her platform to make a positive impact on the world.

9. Despite facing challenges and setbacks in her career, Pia Zadora has persevered and continued to pursue her passion for performing. Her dedication and resilience have played a significant role in her success and longevity in the entertainment industry.

In addition to her net worth, Pia Zadora’s age is 71 years old, standing at a height of 5 feet 1 inch and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She is currently married to her fourth husband, Michael Jeffries, and resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now, let’s take a look at some common questions about Pia Zadora:

16. What is the title of Pia Zadora’s most recent album?

Pia Zadora’s most recent album is titled “Pia Today,” released in 2022.

17. What is Pia Zadora’s favorite charity to support?

Pia Zadora is passionate about supporting children’s charities, particularly those focused on education and healthcare.

