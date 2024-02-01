Peter Gabriel Net Worth



Peter Gabriel is a British singer-songwriter, musician, and activist who has had a successful career spanning over five decades. He is best known for his time as the lead singer of the progressive rock band Genesis, as well as his successful solo career. Peter Gabriel has amassed a significant net worth over the years, and his success has made him one of the most respected figures in the music industry.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Peter Gabriel’s net worth and career:

1. Peter Gabriel’s net worth is estimated to be around $95 million in the year 2024. His wealth comes from his music career, as well as his various other ventures in the entertainment industry.

2. Gabriel first gained fame as the lead singer of the progressive rock band Genesis in the 1970s. He left the band in 1975 to pursue a solo career, which proved to be highly successful.

3. Peter Gabriel’s solo career has produced several hit albums and singles, including “So,” which is widely regarded as his most successful album. The album featured hits like “Sledgehammer” and “In Your Eyes,” which helped solidify Gabriel’s status as a music icon.

4. In addition to his music career, Peter Gabriel is also known for his humanitarian efforts. He co-founded the human rights organization Witness in 1992, which uses video technology to document human rights abuses around the world.

5. Peter Gabriel is also a successful entrepreneur, having founded the music streaming service We7 in 2007. The service was later sold to Tesco in 2012, further adding to Gabriel’s wealth.

6. Gabriel has won numerous awards throughout his career, including several Grammy Awards and Brit Awards. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis in 2010.

7. In 2012, Peter Gabriel performed at the London Olympics closing ceremony, where he sang his hit song “Biko” in tribute to the late South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko.

8. Peter Gabriel has also ventured into the world of film scoring, providing music for several movies, including “The Last Temptation of Christ” and “Rabbit-Proof Fence.”

9. Despite his success, Peter Gabriel remains humble and grounded, using his platform to raise awareness for social and environmental issues.

Age: Peter Gabriel was born on February 13, 1950, making him 74 years old in the year 2024.

Height and Weight: Peter Gabriel stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Spouse: Peter Gabriel has been married to his wife, Meabh Flynn, since 2002. The couple has two children together.

Now, let's move on to some common questions about Peter Gabriel:

11. How many children does Peter Gabriel have?

Peter Gabriel has two children with his wife, Meabh Flynn.

14. What award did Peter Gabriel win for his humanitarian efforts?

Peter Gabriel won the Man of Peace award in 2006 for his humanitarian efforts.

17. What is Peter Gabriel’s most iconic music video?

Peter Gabriel’s music video for “Sledgehammer” is widely regarded as one of the most iconic in music history.

In summary, Peter Gabriel has had a long and successful career in the music industry, amassing a significant net worth along the way. His contributions to music, as well as his humanitarian efforts, have made him a respected figure in the industry. With his talent and dedication, Peter Gabriel’s legacy is sure to endure for years to come.



