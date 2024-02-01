Penny Hardaway Net Worth



Penny Hardaway is a former professional basketball player and current head coach of the University of Memphis men’s basketball team. Born on July 18, 1971, in Memphis, Tennessee, Hardaway made a name for himself in the NBA during the 1990s and early 2000s. Known for his versatile skills and playmaking ability, he quickly became one of the most popular and successful players in the league.

As of 2024, Penny Hardaway’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. While his playing career certainly contributed to his wealth, it is his various business ventures and coaching career that have helped him maintain and grow his fortune over the years. Here are nine interesting facts about Penny Hardaway and how he has managed to accumulate his impressive net worth:

1. Early Life and College Career: Penny Hardaway, whose real name is Anfernee Deon Hardaway, grew up in Memphis and attended Treadwell High School. He went on to play college basketball at the University of Memphis, where he quickly became a standout player and caught the attention of NBA scouts.

2. NBA Success: Hardaway was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the third overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft but was immediately traded to the Orlando Magic. It was with the Magic that he achieved the most success, forming a dynamic duo with center Shaquille O’Neal. Hardaway was a four-time NBA All-Star and was named to the All-NBA First Team twice during his career.

3. Shoe Deal with Nike: Penny Hardaway’s popularity on and off the court led to a lucrative shoe deal with Nike. The “Air Penny” line of sneakers became extremely popular among basketball fans and collectors, further adding to his net worth.

4. Acting and Music Career: In addition to his basketball prowess, Hardaway also dabbled in acting and music. He appeared in the film “Blue Chips” alongside Nick Nolte and starred in the 1997 movie “Jackie Brown.” He also released a rap album titled “What the Kidd Didd” in 1994.

5. Business Ventures: Penny Hardaway has been savvy with his money and has invested in various business ventures over the years. He owns several car dealerships in Memphis and has interests in real estate and other entrepreneurial endeavors.

6. Coaching Career: After retiring from professional basketball in 2007, Penny Hardaway turned his attention to coaching. He started coaching AAU basketball teams in Memphis and eventually became the head coach of the University of Memphis men’s basketball team in 2018.

7. Philanthropy: Penny Hardaway is dedicated to giving back to his community and has been involved in various charitable endeavors over the years. He has donated both time and money to organizations that support underprivileged youth in Memphis and beyond.

8. Personal Life: Penny Hardaway is married to his wife, Mary McDonnell, and they have two children together. They live in Memphis, where he is actively involved in the community and in mentoring young athletes.

9. Legacy: Penny Hardaway’s impact on the game of basketball goes beyond his playing career. He is regarded as one of the best point guards of his era and has influenced a generation of players with his skill and style of play.

In summary, Penny Hardaway’s net worth of $50 million is a testament to his success both on and off the basketball court. From his playing days in the NBA to his coaching career at the University of Memphis, he has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and a passion for the game that has endeared him to fans and players alike. With his business acumen, philanthropic efforts, and dedication to mentoring young athletes, Penny Hardaway continues to leave a lasting legacy in the world of basketball.



