Patrick Warburton Net Worth

Patrick Warburton is a renowned American actor and voice artist who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his deep, distinctive voice and his charismatic on-screen presence. With a career spanning over three decades, Warburton has appeared in numerous films and television shows, as well as lent his voice to various animated projects. His talent and hard work have earned him a considerable fortune, and as of the year 2024, Patrick Warburton’s net worth is estimated to be around $35 million.

While it’s easy to focus solely on his financial success, there are many other interesting aspects of Patrick Warburton’s life and career that deserve attention. Here are nine intriguing facts about the talented actor that go beyond just his net worth:

1. Early Career: Before making it big in Hollywood, Patrick Warburton began his acting career in the late 1980s, appearing in various television commercials. He gained recognition for his role as David Puddy on the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” which helped launch his acting career to new heights.

2. Voice Acting: Warburton is perhaps best known for his work as a voice actor in animated projects. He has voiced characters in popular shows such as “Family Guy,” “The Emperor’s New Groove,” and “The Venture Bros.” His deep, booming voice has become a trademark of his performances and has endeared him to audiences worldwide.

3. Physical Comedy: In addition to his vocal talents, Patrick Warburton is also a skilled physical comedian. He has showcased his comedic chops in various television shows and films, often using his imposing stature and deadpan delivery to great effect.

4. Athleticism: Warburton is known for his love of sports and physical fitness. In his spare time, he enjoys playing golf, tennis, and surfing. His athleticism has also been put to good use in his acting career, as he has performed many of his own stunts in action-packed roles.

5. Charity Work: Despite his busy schedule, Patrick Warburton is dedicated to giving back to the community. He is actively involved in various charitable organizations, including the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His philanthropic efforts have helped to make a positive impact on the lives of many individuals in need.

6. Family Man: In addition to his successful career, Warburton is also a devoted family man. He has been married to his wife, Cathy Jennings, since 1991, and together they have four children. Despite his busy work schedule, he always makes time for his family and prioritizes spending quality time with them.

7. Comedy Roots: Before becoming a successful actor, Patrick Warburton honed his comedic skills as a stand-up comedian. His unique blend of humor and charm helped him stand out in the competitive world of comedy, and eventually led to his breakthrough in the entertainment industry.

8. Versatile Actor: While Warburton is known for his comedic roles, he has also proven himself to be a versatile actor capable of tackling a wide range of genres. He has appeared in dramas, thrillers, and even superhero films, showcasing his range as an actor and his ability to take on diverse roles.

9. Cultural Icon: Over the years, Patrick Warburton has become a cultural icon, beloved by fans of all ages for his memorable performances and charismatic personality. His distinct voice and larger-than-life presence have cemented his status as a Hollywood legend, and his influence on popular culture is undeniable.

In conclusion, Patrick Warburton’s net worth is just one aspect of his impressive career and life. From his early beginnings in the entertainment industry to his charitable work and dedication to his family, Warburton has proven himself to be a talented and multifaceted individual. With his continued success and passion for his craft, there’s no doubt that Patrick Warburton will remain a beloved figure in Hollywood for years to come.

Common Questions About Patrick Warburton:

1. How old is Patrick Warburton?

Patrick Warburton was born on November 14, 1964, making him 59 years old as of the year 2024.

2. What is Patrick Warburton’s height and weight?

Patrick Warburton stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

3. Who is Patrick Warburton’s spouse?

Patrick Warburton is married to Cathy Jennings, and they have been together since 1991.

4. How many children does Patrick Warburton have?

Patrick Warburton and his wife, Cathy Jennings, have four children together.

5. What are some of Patrick Warburton’s most famous roles?

Some of Patrick Warburton’s most famous roles include David Puddy on “Seinfeld,” Joe Swanson on “Family Guy,” and Kronk in “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

6. What charitable organizations is Patrick Warburton involved with?

Patrick Warburton is involved with charitable organizations such as the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

7. Does Patrick Warburton have any hidden talents?

In addition to his acting and voice work, Patrick Warburton is also a talented musician and can play the guitar.

8. What is Patrick Warburton’s favorite pastime?

Patrick Warburton enjoys playing golf in his spare time and is an avid sports fan.

9. Has Patrick Warburton won any awards for his work?

Patrick Warburton has been nominated for several awards throughout his career, including multiple Annie Awards for his voice acting work.

10. What is Patrick Warburton’s favorite role to date?

Patrick Warburton has stated that his favorite role to date is Joe Swanson on “Family Guy,” as he enjoys the challenge of voicing a character with a disability.

11. Does Patrick Warburton have any upcoming projects?

As of 2024, Patrick Warburton has several film and television projects in the works, including voice roles in animated series and live-action films.

12. What is Patrick Warburton’s favorite film genre?

Patrick Warburton has a passion for comedy and enjoys working on projects that allow him to showcase his humorous side.

13. How does Patrick Warburton prepare for his roles?

Patrick Warburton is known for his dedicated approach to his craft and often immerses himself in research to fully understand his characters.

14. What advice does Patrick Warburton have for aspiring actors?

Patrick Warburton advises aspiring actors to stay dedicated to their craft, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

15. What is Patrick Warburton’s favorite memory from his acting career?

Patrick Warburton has fond memories of working on “Seinfeld” and considers his time on the show to be a highlight of his career.

16. How does Patrick Warburton balance his work and family life?

Patrick Warburton prioritizes spending quality time with his family and makes sure to schedule time for them in his busy work schedule.

17. What legacy does Patrick Warburton hope to leave behind?

Patrick Warburton hopes to be remembered as a talented and versatile actor who brought joy and laughter to audiences around the world with his performances.

In summary, Patrick Warburton’s net worth is a testament to his hard work and talent, but it’s his dedication to his craft, his commitment to his family, and his charitable efforts that truly set him apart. With a career that continues to thrive and a legacy that will endure for years to come, Patrick Warburton is undeniably a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.