Pat Musi Net Worth



Pat Musi is a well-known name in the world of drag racing, with a career spanning over four decades. Born on August 16, 1954, Musi has made a name for himself as a talented racer, engine builder, and tuner. His net worth in the year 2024 is estimated to be around $10 million, thanks to his successful career in the racing industry.

Musi started his career in drag racing in the 1970s, and quickly made a name for himself as a talented driver. He won his first Pro Modified championship in 1990, and has since gone on to win numerous titles and awards in the sport. In addition to his success on the track, Musi is also known for his skills as an engine builder and tuner, with many top racers seeking out his expertise.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Pat Musi:

1. Family Business: Pat Musi comes from a family of drag racers, with his father, Vincent “Jimmy” Musi, also being a successful racer and engine builder. Pat learned the ropes of the sport from his father, and has continued the family tradition of racing and engine building.

2. Engine Building Empire: In addition to his racing career, Pat Musi is also known for his successful engine building business. Musi Racing Engines is a well-respected name in the industry, known for building high-performance engines for drag racing and other motorsports.

3. Pro Modified Pioneer: Pat Musi is considered a pioneer in the Pro Modified racing category, which features high-powered, modified cars competing on the drag strip. Musi has been a dominant force in the Pro Modified scene for decades, winning numerous championships and setting records along the way.

4. Tuning Expertise: In addition to his skills as a driver and engine builder, Pat Musi is also known for his tuning expertise. Musi has a keen understanding of how to fine-tune a race car for maximum performance, and many top racers seek out his services to help them get an edge on the competition.

5. Record Setter: Pat Musi has set multiple records in the world of drag racing, including the first Pro Modified car to break the 200 mph barrier in the quarter-mile. Musi’s innovative approach to engine building and tuning has helped him set numerous records over the years.

6. Business Ventures: In addition to his racing and engine building endeavors, Pat Musi has also ventured into other business opportunities. Musi owns and operates a successful performance automotive shop, where he sells high-performance parts and accessories to fellow racers and enthusiasts.

7. Mentorship: Pat Musi is known for his mentorship of up-and-coming racers in the sport. Musi has taken many young drivers under his wing, helping them hone their skills on the track and providing guidance and support as they navigate the world of drag racing.

8. Television Personality: Pat Musi has appeared on numerous television shows and documentaries about drag racing, showcasing his skills and expertise to a wider audience. Musi’s charismatic personality and passion for the sport have made him a fan favorite among racing enthusiasts.

9. Philanthropy: Pat Musi is also known for his philanthropic efforts, using his platform in the racing world to give back to his community. Musi has supported various charitable organizations over the years, helping to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

As of 2024, Pat Musi continues to be a dominant force in the world of drag racing, with a net worth of around $10 million. His career achievements, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts have cemented his legacy as one of the most respected figures in the sport. With his passion for racing and dedication to excellence, Pat Musi shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Common Questions about Pat Musi:

1. How old is Pat Musi?

– Pat Musi was born on August 16, 1954, making him 70 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Pat Musi?

– Pat Musi stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall.

3. What is Pat Musi’s weight?

– Pat Musi’s weight is around 180 lbs.

4. Is Pat Musi married?

– Yes, Pat Musi is married to his wife, Lisa Musi.

5. Does Pat Musi have children?

– Yes, Pat Musi has two children, a son named Frankie Musi and a daughter named Lizzy Musi, who is also a successful drag racer.

6. What is Pat Musi’s racing background?

– Pat Musi comes from a family of drag racers and has been involved in the sport since the 1970s. He has won numerous championships and awards over the course of his career.

7. What is Pat Musi’s net worth?

– Pat Musi’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million in 2024.

8. What is Pat Musi’s engine building business called?

– Pat Musi’s engine building business is called Musi Racing Engines.

9. What racing category is Pat Musi known for competing in?

– Pat Musi is known for competing in the Pro Modified racing category.

10. What records has Pat Musi set in drag racing?

– Pat Musi has set multiple records in drag racing, including being the first Pro Modified car to break the 200 mph barrier in the quarter-mile.

11. What other business ventures is Pat Musi involved in?

– In addition to racing and engine building, Pat Musi owns a performance automotive shop where he sells high-performance parts and accessories.

12. What television shows has Pat Musi appeared on?

– Pat Musi has appeared on numerous television shows and documentaries about drag racing, showcasing his skills and expertise to a wider audience.

13. How does Pat Musi give back to his community?

– Pat Musi is known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various charitable organizations and using his platform in the racing world to make a positive impact.

14. Who are some of the racers that have sought out Pat Musi’s tuning expertise?

– Many top racers have sought out Pat Musi’s tuning expertise, including his daughter Lizzy Musi, who is also a successful drag racer.

15. What is Pat Musi’s approach to mentorship in the sport of drag racing?

– Pat Musi has mentored many up-and-coming racers in the sport, helping them hone their skills on the track and providing guidance and support.

16. What is Pat Musi’s ultimate goal in the world of drag racing?

– Pat Musi’s ultimate goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of the sport and inspiring the next generation of racers to reach their full potential.

17. How has Pat Musi’s passion for racing shaped his career and legacy in the sport?

– Pat Musi’s passion for racing has been the driving force behind his successful career and has helped him leave a lasting legacy as one of the most respected figures in the world of drag racing.

In conclusion, Pat Musi’s net worth of $10 million in 2024 is a testament to his dedication, talent, and passion for drag racing. His career achievements, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts have made him a respected figure in the sport, with a legacy that will continue to inspire racers for years to come. With his skills as a driver, engine builder, tuner, and mentor, Pat Musi has solidified his place as a true icon in the world of drag racing.



