Parris Goebel Net Worth



Parris Goebel is a talented dancer, choreographer, and actress who has taken the entertainment world by storm with her unique style and undeniable talent. Born on October 29, 1991, in Auckland, New Zealand, Parris discovered her passion for dance at a young age and has since become one of the most sought-after choreographers in the industry.

With her impressive resume and long list of accomplishments, Parris Goebel has amassed a net worth of approximately $3 million as of the year 2024. However, her wealth is not just a result of her successful career in dance and choreography, but also from her ventures in acting, music production, and fashion design.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Parris Goebel that set her apart from other performers in the industry:

1. Parris Goebel gained international recognition for her work as the choreographer of Justin Bieber’s music video “Sorry.” The video went viral and has since garnered over 3 billion views on YouTube, solidifying Parris’s reputation as a top choreographer in the music industry.

2. In addition to her work with Justin Bieber, Parris has also choreographed for other A-list artists such as Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Nicki Minaj. Her unique choreographic style, which blends hip hop, street dance, and Polynesian influences, has set her apart from other choreographers in the industry.

3. Parris Goebel is the founder of the dance crew “The Royal Family,” which has won numerous awards and competitions around the world. The crew has become known for their high-energy performances and intricate choreography, with Parris leading the way as their fearless leader.

4. Parris has also ventured into acting, appearing in the film “Born to Dance” in 2015. Her performance in the film earned her critical acclaim and further showcased her talents as a multifaceted performer.

5. In addition to her work in dance and acting, Parris has also delved into music production, collaborating with artists such as Chris Brown and Janet Jackson. Her musical talents have further solidified her reputation as a creative force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

6. Parris Goebel has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry, launching her own clothing line called “PARRI$” in collaboration with the fashion brand Huffer. The line features streetwear-inspired designs that reflect Parris’s bold and edgy personal style.

7. Parris is known for her philanthropic efforts, using her platform to raise awareness for important causes such as mental health awareness and youth empowerment. She has worked with organizations such as The Mental Health Foundation and The United Nations to advocate for positive change in the world.

8. Parris Goebel is a proud advocate for body positivity and self-love, using her own journey as a dancer to inspire others to embrace their individuality and uniqueness. She has been vocal about her own struggles with body image and self-confidence, and has used her platform to promote a message of self-acceptance and empowerment.

9. Despite her incredible success and worldwide fame, Parris remains humble and grounded, attributing her achievements to hard work, dedication, and a passion for her craft. She continues to push boundaries and challenge the status quo in the entertainment industry, inspiring others to do the same.

Now, let’s delve into some common questions about Parris Goebel:

1. How old is Parris Goebel?

Parris Goebel was born on October 29, 1991, making her 32 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Parris Goebel?

Parris Goebel stands at a height of 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm).

3. What is Parris Goebel’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Parris Goebel’s net worth is approximately $3 million.

4. Is Parris Goebel married?

Parris Goebel is not married and has chosen to focus on her career and personal growth at this time.

5. Who is Parris Goebel dating?

Parris Goebel keeps her personal life private and has not publicly disclosed details about her dating life.

6. What inspired Parris Goebel to become a dancer?

Parris Goebel was inspired to become a dancer at a young age after watching music videos and performances by her favorite artists. She was drawn to the energy and creativity of dance and knew from a young age that she wanted to pursue it as a career.

7. What is Parris Goebel’s signature choreographic style?

Parris Goebel’s choreographic style is a blend of hip hop, street dance, and Polynesian influences, characterized by intricate footwork, sharp movements, and high-energy performances.

8. How did Parris Goebel become the choreographer for Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” music video?

Parris Goebel caught the attention of Justin Bieber’s team with her impressive choreography and unique style. She was approached to choreograph the music video for “Sorry,” which went on to become a viral sensation and catapulted Parris to international fame.

9. What are some of Parris Goebel’s other notable choreography credits?

In addition to Justin Bieber, Parris Goebel has choreographed for artists such as Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown, among others. Her work has been featured in music videos, live performances, and award shows around the world.

10. What other ventures has Parris Goebel pursued outside of dance?

In addition to dance, Parris Goebel has ventured into acting, music production, and fashion design. She has appeared in films, collaborated with artists on music projects, and launched her own clothing line, showcasing her talents as a multifaceted performer and creative entrepreneur.

11. How does Parris Goebel use her platform for social good?

Parris Goebel is a vocal advocate for important causes such as mental health awareness and youth empowerment. She uses her platform to raise awareness, promote positive change, and inspire others to make a difference in the world.

12. What advice does Parris Goebel have for aspiring dancers and choreographers?

Parris Goebel encourages aspiring dancers and choreographers to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams. She emphasizes the importance of perseverance, passion, and self-belief in achieving success in the competitive world of entertainment.

13. How does Parris Goebel stay grounded despite her fame and success?

Parris Goebel attributes her humility and grounded nature to her upbringing, her family, and her values. She remains focused on her passion for dance and her desire to inspire others, keeping her priorities in check and staying true to herself amidst the pressures of fame.

14. What are some of Parris Goebel’s future projects and goals?

Parris Goebel has several exciting projects in the works, including new music collaborations, acting opportunities, and creative ventures. She continues to push boundaries and challenge herself creatively, setting new goals and aspirations for the future.

15. How has Parris Goebel inspired her fans and followers?

Parris Goebel’s authenticity, talent, and passion for her craft have inspired fans and followers around the world to pursue their dreams, embrace their individuality, and make a positive impact in their communities. Her message of self-acceptance and empowerment resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

16. What sets Parris Goebel apart from other performers in the industry?

Parris Goebel’s unique choreographic style, fearless creativity, and unwavering dedication to her craft set her apart from other performers in the industry. Her ability to push boundaries, challenge norms, and inspire others with her artistry has made her a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world.

17. In summary, Parris Goebel is a talented dancer, choreographer, and actress who has captivated audiences around the world with her creativity, passion, and authenticity. With a net worth of approximately $3 million as of the year 2024, Parris Goebel continues to push boundaries, inspire others, and make a positive impact through her artistry and advocacy. Her journey serves as a reminder that with hard work, dedication, and a belief in oneself, anything is possible in the world of entertainment.



