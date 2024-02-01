Paquita La Del Barrio Net Worth



Known for her powerful voice and fearless attitude, Paquita La Del Barrio has become a legend in the world of Mexican music. With a career spanning over five decades, she has amassed a fortune through her music, acting, and business ventures. In 2024, Paquita La Del Barrio’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Born Francisca Viveros Barradas on April 2, 1947, in Alto Lucero, Veracruz, Mexico, Paquita La Del Barrio rose to fame in the 1970s with her feminist and empowering lyrics that spoke out against machismo and inequality. Her songs often criticize men who mistreat women and advocate for female independence and self-respect.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Paquita La Del Barrio:

1. She started her career as a street performer: Before becoming a successful recording artist, Paquita La Del Barrio used to sing in the streets of Mexico City to make a living. Her powerful voice and charismatic personality quickly caught the attention of passersby, leading to her first opportunities in the music industry.

2. She is known for her signature phrase “¡Me estás oyendo, inútil!”: Paquita La Del Barrio’s catchphrase, which translates to “Are you listening to me, useless one?” has become iconic in Mexican culture. She often uses it to address men who mistreat women in her songs and live performances, earning her a reputation as a fierce advocate for women’s rights.

3. She has released over 30 albums: Throughout her career, Paquita La Del Barrio has released more than 30 studio albums, including hits such as “Rata de dos patas,” “Cheque en blanco,” and “Tres veces te engañé.” Her music has resonated with audiences around the world, earning her numerous accolades and awards.

4. She made her acting debut in the film “Tacos al carbón”: In addition to her music career, Paquita La Del Barrio has also ventured into acting. She made her big-screen debut in the 1972 film “Tacos al carbón,” where she played a supporting role alongside Mexican actor Vicente Fernández.

5. She owns a chain of beauty salons: In addition to her music and acting ventures, Paquita La Del Barrio is also a successful businesswoman. She owns a chain of beauty salons in Mexico, catering to women who want to look and feel their best. Her salons offer a range of services, including hair styling, makeup, and skincare treatments.

6. She has a strong social media presence: Despite her age, Paquita La Del Barrio is active on social media, where she shares updates on her music, personal life, and business ventures. She has a large following on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, where she connects with fans from around the world.

7. She has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: In recognition of her contributions to the music industry, Paquita La Del Barrio was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. The star, located on Hollywood Boulevard, serves as a testament to her enduring legacy as a trailblazer in Mexican music.

8. She is a philanthropist: Paquita La Del Barrio is known for her philanthropic work, supporting causes that are dear to her heart. She has donated to organizations that empower women and girls, as well as those that provide assistance to disadvantaged communities in Mexico. Her generosity has made a positive impact on the lives of many.

9. She continues to tour and perform live: Despite her decades-long career, Paquita La Del Barrio shows no signs of slowing down. She continues to tour and perform live for audiences around the world, captivating fans with her powerful voice and empowering lyrics. Her live shows are a testament to her enduring popularity and influence in the music industry.

In addition to her successful career, Paquita La Del Barrio is also known for her personal life. She was married to Armando Cordero, a music producer, for many years before his passing in 2019. She has two children, a daughter named Mariana and a son named César, who have followed in her footsteps and pursued careers in the entertainment industry.

As of 2024, Paquita La Del Barrio is 77 years old, stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She continues to inspire audiences with her music and advocacy for women’s rights, cementing her status as a cultural icon in Mexico and beyond.

In conclusion, Paquita La Del Barrio’s impact on the music industry and society as a whole cannot be overstated. With her powerful voice, empowering lyrics, and fearless attitude, she has inspired generations of fans and artists alike. As she continues to tour, perform, and advocate for women’s rights, Paquita La Del Barrio’s legacy will undoubtedly endure for years to come.



