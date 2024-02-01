

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett is a rising star in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), known for his flashy fighting style and charismatic personality. Born on December 24, 1995, in Liverpool, England, Paddy has quickly made a name for himself in the sport with his impressive performances in the cage. Standing at 5’10” and weighing in at 155 lbs, he competes in the featherweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Paddy “The Baddy” Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. While this may not be as high as some of the more established fighters in the UFC, Paddy’s star is on the rise, and his net worth is expected to increase significantly in the coming years as he continues to climb the ranks in the sport.

9 Interesting Facts about Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett

1. Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett made his professional MMA debut in 2012 at the age of 17, quickly establishing himself as a talented fighter to watch.

2. Paddy gained widespread attention in 2016 when a video of him knocking out his opponent with a flying triangle choke went viral, showcasing his creativity and skill inside the cage.

3. Paddy is known for his flamboyant style both in and out of the cage, often sporting colorful hair and flashy outfits during his fights and press conferences.

4. Paddy has a loyal fan base known as “Paddy’s Army,” who show up in full force to support him at his fights, creating an electrifying atmosphere in the arena.

5. Paddy’s fighting style is a unique blend of striking and grappling, with a focus on submissions, making him a versatile and dangerous opponent for anyone in the featherweight division.

6. Paddy has a record of 18 wins and 3 losses in his professional MMA career, with the majority of his victories coming by way of submission.

7. Paddy made his UFC debut in 2021, defeating Luigi Vendramini by submission in the first round, further solidifying his status as a top prospect in the promotion.

8. Paddy is known for his entertaining personality and trash-talking skills, often engaging in verbal sparring with his opponents leading up to a fight, creating a buzz around his matchups.

9. Paddy has his sights set on becoming a UFC champion and is willing to put in the work to make that dream a reality, training hard and constantly improving his skills in the gym.

Common Questions about Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett

1. How old is Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett?

Paddy was born on December 24, 1995, making him 28 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett?

Paddy stands at 5’10” tall.

3. What is Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett’s weight class?

Paddy competes in the featherweight division of the UFC, weighing in at 155 lbs.

4. Is Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett married?

Paddy’s relationship status is not publicly known, and he has not disclosed any information about a spouse or partner.

5. Who is Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett dating?

Paddy’s dating life is kept private, and he has not publicly confirmed any relationships.

6. What is Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Paddy’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

7. How many wins and losses does Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett have in his MMA career?

Paddy has a record of 18 wins and 3 losses in his professional MMA career.

8. When did Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett make his UFC debut?

Paddy made his UFC debut in 2021, defeating Luigi Vendramini by submission in the first round.

9. What is Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett’s fighting style?

Paddy’s fighting style is a unique blend of striking and grappling, with a focus on submissions.

10. What is the name of Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett’s fan base?

Paddy’s fan base is known as “Paddy’s Army,” who show up in full force to support him at his fights.

11. What viral moment helped bring attention to Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett?

A video of Paddy knocking out his opponent with a flying triangle choke went viral in 2016, showcasing his skill inside the cage.

12. What are Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett’s goals in the UFC?

Paddy’s ultimate goal is to become a UFC champion and is dedicated to putting in the work to make that dream a reality.

13. What is Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett’s record for submissions?

The majority of Paddy’s victories in his MMA career have come by way of submission, highlighting his proficiency in grappling.

14. What is the atmosphere like at Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett’s fights?

Paddy’s fights are known for their electrifying atmosphere, with his loyal fan base creating a lively and supportive environment in the arena.

15. How does Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett engage with his opponents before a fight?

Paddy is known for his entertaining personality and trash-talking skills, often engaging in verbal sparring with his opponents leading up to a fight.

16. What sets Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett apart from other fighters in the UFC?

Paddy’s flamboyant style, creativity inside the cage, and charismatic personality set him apart from other fighters in the UFC.

17. What can fans expect from Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett in the future?

Fans can expect Paddy to continue to rise through the ranks in the UFC, showcasing his skills and entertaining personality as he chases his goal of becoming a champion.

In summary, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett is a talented and charismatic fighter on the rise in the world of MMA, with a unique fighting style and a dedicated fan base supporting him every step of the way. With his sights set on UFC gold, Paddy is sure to continue making waves in the sport and increasing his net worth in the years to come.



