

Ovidio Guzman Net Worth: The Wealth of El Chapo’s Son

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, also known as “El Raton” (The Mouse), is the son of infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman. Born on March 29, 1990, in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, Ovidio is believed to have inherited his father’s criminal empire and wealth. With a net worth estimated to be in the billions, Ovidio Guzman is one of the wealthiest individuals in Mexico. However, his wealth comes at a cost, as he is constantly targeted by rival drug cartels and law enforcement agencies.

Facts about Ovidio Guzman:

1. He was born into a life of crime: Ovidio Guzman was born into a family deeply involved in the drug trade. His father, El Chapo, was one of the most powerful drug lords in Mexico, running the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the largest and most powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world. Growing up in this environment, Ovidio was exposed to the criminal lifestyle from a young age.

2. He is a key player in the Sinaloa Cartel: Ovidio Guzman is believed to be a key player in the Sinaloa Cartel, which was founded by his father. After El Chapo’s arrest and extradition to the United States in 2017, Ovidio and his brothers took over the day-to-day operations of the cartel. Under their leadership, the Sinaloa Cartel has continued to be a major player in the drug trade, smuggling narcotics into the United States and other countries.

3. He has evaded capture by authorities: Despite his involvement in the drug trade, Ovidio Guzman has managed to evade capture by authorities. In October 2019, he was briefly arrested by Mexican security forces in Culiacan, but was released shortly after due to intense pressure from the cartel, which launched a series of violent attacks across the city. This incident highlighted the power and influence of the Guzman family within Mexico.

4. He maintains a low profile: Unlike his father, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle and high-profile escapes from prison, Ovidio Guzman prefers to keep a low profile. He rarely makes public appearances and avoids drawing attention to himself. This strategy has helped him avoid detection by law enforcement agencies and rival drug cartels, allowing him to continue his criminal activities without interference.

5. He is a target for rival drug cartels: As the son of El Chapo and a key player in the Sinaloa Cartel, Ovidio Guzman is a prime target for rival drug cartels. The power vacuum created by his father’s arrest and extradition has led to increased violence and competition among rival cartels vying for control of the drug trade. Ovidio’s wealth and influence make him a valuable target for those seeking to weaken the Sinaloa Cartel and expand their own operations.

6. He is rumored to have multiple wives and children: Ovidio Guzman is rumored to have multiple wives and children, although little is known about his personal life. Like many high-profile criminals, he keeps his personal relationships private to protect himself and his loved ones from harm. His wealth and status make him a desirable target for extortion and kidnapping, so he takes precautions to ensure the safety of his family.

7. He faces extradition to the United States: Ovidio Guzman is wanted by the United States government on drug trafficking charges. In 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice announced its intention to seek Ovidio’s extradition to face trial in the United States. However, extradition proceedings are complicated by Mexico’s reluctance to hand over its citizens to foreign authorities, especially in high-profile cases like Ovidio’s. The extradition process is likely to be lengthy and contentious, as Ovidio fights to avoid facing justice in the United States.

8. He controls a vast criminal empire: Ovidio Guzman’s net worth is estimated to be in the billions, thanks to his control of a vast criminal empire built on drug trafficking, money laundering, and other illicit activities. The Sinaloa Cartel is known for its sophisticated operations and extensive network of contacts, allowing it to smuggle huge quantities of drugs into the United States and other countries. Ovidio’s wealth and power give him significant influence within Mexico and beyond, making him a major player in the global drug trade.

9. He lives a life of luxury and danger: Despite his low profile, Ovidio Guzman enjoys a life of luxury and privilege, thanks to his vast wealth and criminal connections. He owns multiple properties, luxury vehicles, and other assets acquired through illicit means. However, this lifestyle comes with constant danger and risk, as Ovidio is a prime target for law enforcement agencies and rival drug cartels seeking to take him down. He must constantly watch his back and stay one step ahead of his enemies to survive in the dangerous world of organized crime.

Common Questions about Ovidio Guzman:

1. How old is Ovidio Guzman?

Ovidio Guzman was born on March 29, 1990, making him 34 years old in 2024.

2. What is Ovidio Guzman’s height and weight?

Ovidio Guzman’s height and weight are not publicly known, as he maintains a low profile and avoids public scrutiny.

3. Is Ovidio Guzman married?

Ovidio Guzman’s marital status is not publicly known, as he keeps his personal life private for security reasons.

4. Does Ovidio Guzman have children?

Ovidio Guzman is rumored to have multiple children, although details about his family life are scarce.

5. What is Ovidio Guzman’s net worth?

Ovidio Guzman’s net worth is estimated to be in the billions, thanks to his control of the Sinaloa Cartel and its vast criminal empire.

6. Is Ovidio Guzman facing extradition to the United States?

Yes, Ovidio Guzman is wanted by the United States government on drug trafficking charges, and extradition proceedings are underway.

7. How does Ovidio Guzman avoid capture by authorities?

Ovidio Guzman maintains a low profile and takes precautions to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies and rival drug cartels.

8. What is Ovidio Guzman’s role in the Sinaloa Cartel?

Ovidio Guzman is believed to be a key player in the Sinaloa Cartel, overseeing its day-to-day operations and strategic decisions.

9. Why is Ovidio Guzman a target for rival drug cartels?

Ovidio Guzman’s wealth and influence make him a valuable target for rival drug cartels seeking to weaken the Sinaloa Cartel and expand their own operations.

10. What precautions does Ovidio Guzman take to protect himself and his family?

Ovidio Guzman keeps his personal relationships private and avoids public appearances to protect himself and his loved ones from harm.

11. How does Ovidio Guzman maintain his criminal empire?

Ovidio Guzman controls a vast criminal empire built on drug trafficking, money laundering, and other illicit activities, using his wealth and power to maintain his influence.

12. What challenges does Ovidio Guzman face in avoiding extradition to the United States?

Ovidio Guzman faces legal and political challenges in avoiding extradition, as Mexico is reluctant to hand over its citizens to foreign authorities in high-profile cases.

13. How does Ovidio Guzman’s lifestyle reflect his wealth and power?

Ovidio Guzman enjoys a life of luxury and privilege, with multiple properties, luxury vehicles, and other assets acquired through illicit means.

14. What dangers does Ovidio Guzman face in his criminal activities?

Ovidio Guzman faces constant danger and risk from law enforcement agencies and rival drug cartels seeking to take him down.

15. What is the significance of Ovidio Guzman’s nickname, “El Raton”?

Ovidio Guzman’s nickname, “El Raton” (The Mouse), reflects his ability to evade capture and stay one step ahead of his enemies in the dangerous world of organized crime.

16. How does Ovidio Guzman’s criminal activities impact Mexico and other countries?

Ovidio Guzman’s control of the Sinaloa Cartel and its vast criminal empire has a significant impact on Mexico and other countries, fueling violence and corruption in the region.

17. What is the future of Ovidio Guzman and the Sinaloa Cartel?

The future of Ovidio Guzman and the Sinaloa Cartel is uncertain, as they face increasing pressure from law enforcement agencies and rival drug cartels seeking to bring them down.

In conclusion, Ovidio Guzman is a key player in the dangerous world of organized crime, with a net worth in the billions and a lifestyle of luxury and danger. Despite his low profile, Ovidio’s wealth and power make him a prime target for rival drug cartels and law enforcement agencies seeking to take him down. As he faces extradition to the United States and ongoing challenges in maintaining his criminal empire, Ovidio Guzman must navigate a treacherous path to survive in the cutthroat world of the drug trade.



