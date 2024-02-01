

Oral Roberts Net Worth: A Legacy of Faith and Prosperity

Oral Roberts was an American televangelist, preacher, and founder of Oral Roberts University. He was known for his charismatic preaching style and his belief in the power of faith to heal and bring prosperity. Throughout his career, Roberts amassed a considerable fortune through his ministry, media ventures, and educational institution. As of the year 2024, Oral Roberts’ net worth is estimated to be around $500 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Oral Roberts’ life and wealth:

1. Early Life and Career: Oral Roberts was born on January 24, 1918, in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. He grew up in poverty during the Great Depression but was inspired to become a preacher after a life-changing experience at a tent revival meeting. Roberts went on to become one of the most prominent televangelists of his time, hosting the popular TV show “The Hour of Healing” and founding Oral Roberts University in 1963.

2. Ministry and Healing Crusades: Oral Roberts gained fame for his healing crusades, where he claimed to have the power to cure illnesses and disabilities through prayer and faith. His dramatic healing services drew huge crowds and made him a household name in the United States. Despite facing criticism and skepticism from some quarters, Roberts continued to preach the message of faith and healing until his death in 2009.

3. Media Ventures: In addition to his ministry work, Oral Roberts was a savvy businessman who capitalized on the growing popularity of television in the 1950s and 1960s. He launched his own TV show, “The Hour of Healing,” which aired on major networks and reached millions of viewers across the country. Roberts also published books, recorded albums, and hosted radio programs to spread his message of faith and prosperity.

4. Educational Legacy: Oral Roberts University, founded in 1963, was one of Oral Roberts’ greatest achievements. The university, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business, theology, and nursing. ORU has produced many successful alumni who have gone on to make their mark in various professions and industries.

5. Wealth and Philanthropy: Oral Roberts’ net worth was a topic of much speculation during his lifetime, with some estimates putting his fortune in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Roberts was known for his lavish lifestyle, which included a multimillion-dollar mansion in California and a fleet of private jets. Despite his wealth, Roberts was also a generous philanthropist who donated millions of dollars to charitable causes and organizations.

6. Controversies and Criticisms: Oral Roberts was not without his detractors, who accused him of exploiting vulnerable people for financial gain and making false claims about his healing abilities. In the 1980s, Roberts faced a scandal involving allegations of financial mismanagement at ORU, which tarnished his reputation and led to his resignation as university president. Despite these controversies, Roberts remained a popular figure in the world of evangelical Christianity until his death.

7. Family Life: Oral Roberts was married to Evelyn Lutman Fahnestock from 1938 until her death in 2005. The couple had four children together, including their son Richard Roberts, who followed in his father’s footsteps as a televangelist and ministry leader. Oral and Evelyn Roberts’ marriage was a central part of their public image, with the couple often appearing together at events and on TV programs.

8. Legacy and Influence: Oral Roberts’ impact on American Christianity cannot be overstated. He was a pioneer in the field of televangelism, using the power of television to reach millions of people with his message of faith and healing. Roberts’ emphasis on the prosperity gospel, which teaches that God rewards faithful believers with material blessings, has had a lasting influence on many modern-day preachers and ministries.

9. Enduring Popularity: Even after his death in 2009, Oral Roberts remains a figure of fascination and controversy in the world of religion and media. His TV programs and books continue to be watched and read by millions of people around the world, and his name is still synonymous with the power of faith to overcome adversity and achieve success. Oral Roberts’ legacy as a televangelist, preacher, and educator lives on through his family, his university, and the many lives he touched during his lifetime.

In conclusion, Oral Roberts’ net worth of $500 million is a testament to his success as a preacher, businessman, and philanthropist. His life story is a remarkable journey of faith, prosperity, and perseverance in the face of challenges and controversies. Oral Roberts’ legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations to come, reminding us of the power of faith to transform lives and bring about positive change in the world.

Common Questions about Oral Roberts:

1. How did Oral Roberts become famous?

Oral Roberts became famous as a televangelist and preacher who promoted the power of faith to heal and bring prosperity. His healing crusades and TV show, “The Hour of Healing,” made him a household name in the United States.

2. What was Oral Roberts’ net worth at the time of his death?

Oral Roberts’ net worth at the time of his death in 2009 was estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars, with some sources putting it at around $500 million.

3. What is Oral Roberts University known for?

Oral Roberts University is known for its Christian faith-based education, offering a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business, theology, and nursing.

4. Did Oral Roberts have any children?

Oral Roberts had four children with his wife, Evelyn Lutman Fahnestock, including their son Richard Roberts, who became a prominent televangelist and ministry leader.

5. What controversies did Oral Roberts face during his lifetime?

Oral Roberts faced controversies involving allegations of financial mismanagement at Oral Roberts University in the 1980s, which led to his resignation as university president. He also faced criticism for his extravagant lifestyle and claims of healing abilities.

6. How did Oral Roberts spread his message of faith and healing?

Oral Roberts used the power of television, radio, books, and live events to spread his message of faith and healing to millions of people around the world.

7. What philanthropic causes did Oral Roberts support?

Oral Roberts supported a wide range of philanthropic causes and organizations, donating millions of dollars to charities, churches, and educational institutions.

8. What was Oral Roberts’ relationship with his wife, Evelyn?

Oral Roberts was married to Evelyn Lutman Fahnestock from 1938 until her death in 2005. The couple had a close and enduring relationship, with Evelyn often appearing alongside Oral at events and on TV programs.

9. How has Oral Roberts’ legacy influenced modern-day televangelists?

Oral Roberts’ emphasis on the prosperity gospel and the power of faith to bring about material blessings has had a lasting influence on many modern-day televangelists and ministries.

10. What is Oral Roberts’ lasting impact on American Christianity?

Oral Roberts’ legacy as a televangelist, preacher, and educator continues to inspire and influence millions of people around the world, reminding them of the power of faith to transform lives and bring about positive change.

11. How did Oral Roberts’ childhood experiences shape his later career?

Oral Roberts grew up in poverty during the Great Depression, which inspired him to become a preacher and spread a message of hope, healing, and prosperity to those in need.

12. What was Oral Roberts’ most famous quote?

One of Oral Roberts’ most famous quotes is, “Expect a miracle,” which encapsulates his belief in the power of faith to bring about miraculous transformations in people’s lives.

13. What role did Oral Roberts’ TV show, “The Hour of Healing,” play in his career?

“The Hour of Healing” was a popular TV show hosted by Oral Roberts that reached millions of viewers and helped to spread his message of faith and healing to a wide audience.

14. How did Oral Roberts balance his ministry work with his business ventures?

Oral Roberts was a savvy businessman who used his media ventures and educational institution to promote his ministry work and spread his message of faith and prosperity.

15. What was the significance of Oral Roberts University in his life?

Oral Roberts University was one of Oral Roberts’ greatest achievements, providing a platform for him to educate and inspire future generations of Christian leaders and scholars.

16. How did Oral Roberts’ teachings on faith and healing impact his followers?

Oral Roberts’ teachings on faith and healing inspired many of his followers to believe in the power of prayer, faith, and positive thinking to overcome challenges and achieve success.

17. What can we learn from Oral Roberts’ life and legacy?

Oral Roberts’ life and legacy teach us the importance of faith, perseverance, and generosity in the pursuit of our dreams and goals. His message of hope and healing continues to resonate with people of all backgrounds and beliefs, reminding us of the enduring power of faith to transform lives and bring about positive change in the world.

