Net Worth Of Ronnie Devoe



Ronnie Devoe is a name that has been synonymous with success in the music industry for decades. As a member of the iconic R&B group New Edition and later the supergroup Bell Biv DeVoe, Ronnie Devoe has made a significant impact on the world of music. But beyond his musical talents, Ronnie Devoe’s net worth is also something that has garnered attention.

As of the year 2024, Ronnie Devoe’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million. This impressive figure is a testament to his long and successful career in the music industry. But there are many interesting facts about Ronnie Devoe that go beyond just his net worth. Here are nine fascinating facts about the talented musician:

1. Ronnie Devoe was born on November 17, 1967, in Roxbury, Massachusetts. He was raised in a musical family and developed a passion for music at a young age.

2. Ronnie Devoe rose to fame as a member of the legendary R&B group New Edition. The group was formed in 1978 and quickly became one of the most popular acts in the music industry.

3. In 1990, Ronnie Devoe, along with fellow New Edition members Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins, formed the supergroup Bell Biv DeVoe. The group achieved great success with hits like “Poison” and “Do Me!”

4. Ronnie Devoe has also found success outside of music. He is a successful entrepreneur and has invested in various business ventures over the years.

5. In addition to his music career, Ronnie Devoe is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been involved in various charitable organizations and causes throughout his career.

6. Ronnie Devoe is married to Shamari Fears, a singer and former member of the group Blaque. The couple has been married since 2006 and have two children together.

7. Ronnie Devoe is known for his impeccable sense of style. He is often seen wearing designer clothing and accessories, and has become a fashion icon in his own right.

8. Ronnie Devoe is a fitness enthusiast and takes great care of his health. He is known for his dedication to working out and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

9. Ronnie Devoe continues to be a prominent figure in the music industry, and his impact on the world of music is undeniable. His net worth is a reflection of his hard work and dedication to his craft.

Now that we’ve explored some interesting facts about Ronnie Devoe, let’s address some common questions that people may have about him:

1. How old is Ronnie Devoe?

Ronnie Devoe was born on November 17, 1967, so as of the year 2024, he would be 57 years old.

2. How tall is Ronnie Devoe?

Ronnie Devoe is reportedly 5 feet 7 inches tall.

3. What is Ronnie Devoe’s weight?

Ronnie Devoe’s weight is not publicly known, but he is known for his fit and healthy lifestyle.

4. Who is Ronnie Devoe married to?

Ronnie Devoe is married to Shamari Fears, a singer and former member of the group Blaque.

5. How many children does Ronnie Devoe have?

Ronnie Devoe has two children with his wife, Shamari Fears.

6. What is Ronnie Devoe’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Ronnie Devoe’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million.

7. What are some of Ronnie Devoe’s biggest hits?

Some of Ronnie Devoe’s biggest hits include “Poison” and “Do Me!” with the group Bell Biv DeVoe, as well as hits with New Edition like “Candy Girl” and “Cool It Now.”

8. Is Ronnie Devoe still active in the music industry?

Yes, Ronnie Devoe is still actively involved in the music industry and continues to perform and record music.

9. What other business ventures has Ronnie Devoe been involved in?

Ronnie Devoe has been involved in various business ventures, including real estate and investments in the entertainment industry.

10. What charities is Ronnie Devoe involved with?

Ronnie Devoe has been involved in various charitable organizations and causes throughout his career, including organizations that support education, health, and the arts.

11. What is Ronnie Devoe’s fashion style like?

Ronnie Devoe is known for his impeccable sense of style and is often seen wearing designer clothing and accessories.

12. How does Ronnie Devoe maintain his fitness?

Ronnie Devoe is a fitness enthusiast and is dedicated to working out and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

13. Is Ronnie Devoe planning any new music releases?

While there is no official confirmation, Ronnie Devoe has hinted at new music releases in the future.

14. Does Ronnie Devoe have any upcoming tour dates?

Ronnie Devoe is constantly touring and performing at various events and venues around the world.

15. What is Ronnie Devoe’s favorite part of being a musician?

Ronnie Devoe has expressed that his favorite part of being a musician is connecting with his fans and sharing his music with the world.

16. How has Ronnie Devoe’s music evolved over the years?

Ronnie Devoe’s music has evolved over the years, but he has always stayed true to his R&B roots and continues to create music that resonates with his fans.

17. What can we expect from Ronnie Devoe in the future?

Fans can expect Ronnie Devoe to continue creating music, touring, and making an impact on the world of music for years to come.

In conclusion, Ronnie Devoe is a true icon in the music industry, with a net worth that reflects his success and talent. His dedication to his craft, his philanthropic efforts, and his lasting impact on the world of music make him a truly remarkable individual. As we look to the future, we can only imagine what other incredible achievements Ronnie Devoe will accomplish in the years to come.



