Nate Burleson Net Worth



Nate Burleson is a former American football wide receiver who has made a name for himself both on and off the field. With a successful career in the NFL and a growing presence in the media world, Burleson has amassed a significant net worth over the years. In this article, we will explore Nate Burleson’s net worth, along with nine interesting facts about his life and career.

1. Nate Burleson’s Net Worth:

As of 2024, Nate Burleson’s estimated net worth is around $12 million. This includes his earnings from his time playing in the NFL, as well as his work as a sports analyst and host on various television shows.

2. Early Life and Career:

Nate Burleson was born on August 19, 1981, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He grew up in Seattle, Washington, where he attended O’Dea High School and later went on to play college football at the University of Nevada, Reno.

3. NFL Career:

Burleson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Cleveland Browns during his 11-year NFL career. Burleson was known for his speed, agility, and reliable hands on the field.

4. Media Career:

After retiring from the NFL in 2014, Nate Burleson transitioned into a career in sports media. He has worked as a co-host on the popular morning show “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network, as well as a contributor on CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today.”

5. Entrepreneurial Ventures:

In addition to his work in sports media, Nate Burleson has also ventured into the business world. He co-founded Lionblood Clothing, a lifestyle brand that aims to inspire and empower individuals to pursue their passions and dreams.

6. Philanthropy:

Nate Burleson is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been actively involved in various charitable organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

7. Family Life:

Nate Burleson is married to Atoya Burleson, and the couple has four children together. They are known for their strong family values and commitment to giving back to their community.

8. Personal Interests:

In his spare time, Nate Burleson enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf, and staying active. He is also a passionate advocate for social justice issues and is vocal about using his platform to create positive change.

9. Legacy:

Throughout his career, Nate Burleson has been admired for his work ethic, professionalism, and dedication to his craft. He has become a role model for young athletes and aspiring sports media personalities alike.

Common Questions About Nate Burleson:

1. How old is Nate Burleson?

Nate Burleson was born on August 19, 1981, which would make him 43 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Nate Burleson?

Nate Burleson stands at 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) tall.

3. What is Nate Burleson’s weight?

Nate Burleson’s weight is around 198 lbs (90 kg).

4. Who is Nate Burleson married to?

Nate Burleson is married to Atoya Burleson.

5. How many children does Nate Burleson have?

Nate Burleson and his wife Atoya have four children together.

6. What teams did Nate Burleson play for in the NFL?

Nate Burleson played for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Cleveland Browns during his NFL career.

7. What is Nate Burleson’s most memorable moment in the NFL?

One of Nate Burleson’s most memorable moments in the NFL was his game-winning touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2006 while playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

8. What is Nate Burleson’s role on “Good Morning Football”?

Nate Burleson is a co-host on “Good Morning Football,” a popular morning show on the NFL Network.

9. What inspired Nate Burleson to start Lionblood Clothing?

Nate Burleson was inspired to start Lionblood Clothing as a way to inspire and empower individuals to pursue their passions and dreams.

10. What charitable organizations is Nate Burleson involved with?

Nate Burleson is actively involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

11. What does Nate Burleson enjoy doing in his spare time?

In his spare time, Nate Burleson enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf, and advocating for social justice issues.

12. What is Nate Burleson’s biggest accomplishment in his career?

Nate Burleson’s biggest accomplishment in his career is his successful transition from the NFL to a prominent role in sports media.

13. What sets Nate Burleson apart as a sports analyst?

Nate Burleson is known for his charisma, insight, and unique perspective as a former player-turned-analyst in the sports media world.

14. How does Nate Burleson balance his work and family life?

Nate Burleson prioritizes his family and makes sure to spend quality time with his wife and children, even amidst his busy work schedule.

15. What advice would Nate Burleson give to aspiring athletes and media personalities?

Nate Burleson encourages aspiring athletes and media personalities to work hard, stay humble, and never stop pursuing their dreams.

16. How does Nate Burleson use his platform to create positive change?

Nate Burleson uses his platform to raise awareness about social justice issues, promote diversity and inclusion, and inspire others to make a difference in their communities.

17. What is Nate Burleson’s future goals and aspirations?

Nate Burleson aims to continue growing his presence in the media world, expanding his business ventures, and making a lasting impact on the lives of others through his work and philanthropy.

In conclusion, Nate Burleson’s net worth of $12 million is a testament to his successful career in the NFL and his growing influence in the media world. With his strong work ethic, passion for giving back, and commitment to his family, Nate Burleson has established himself as a respected figure both on and off the field. As he continues to inspire and empower others through his work, it’s clear that Nate Burleson’s impact will be felt for years to come.



