Narvel Blackstock Net Worth



Narvel Blackstock is a well-known American music manager and television producer with a net worth of $50 million as of 2024. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry through his work with some of the biggest names in music and television. In this article, we will delve into the life and career of Narvel Blackstock, as well as explore some interesting facts about him that set him apart from other industry professionals.

1. Narvel Blackstock was born on August 31, 1956, in Tarrant County, Texas. He grew up in a family that had a strong passion for music, which inspired him to pursue a career in the industry.

2. Blackstock started his career as a country music singer in the 1980s, but he soon transitioned to music management. He has managed some of the biggest names in country music, including Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton.

3. In addition to his work as a music manager, Blackstock has also found success as a television producer. He has produced several hit television shows, including “Reba” and “Malibu Country,” both of which starred his ex-wife, Reba McEntire.

4. Blackstock’s success in the entertainment industry has earned him a net worth of $50 million. His wealth comes from his work as a music manager, television producer, and as the founder of his own entertainment company, Starstruck Entertainment.

5. Despite his success, Narvel Blackstock has faced his fair share of challenges in his personal life. In 2015, he and his wife of 26 years, Reba McEntire, announced their separation. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016.

6. Blackstock has been in a relationship with Laura Putty Stroud since his divorce from Reba McEntire. The couple has been together for several years and seems to be going strong.

7. In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Narvel Blackstock is also a philanthropist. He has donated to several charitable organizations over the years, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the American Red Cross.

8. Blackstock is known for his love of sports, particularly golf. He is an avid golfer and can often be found on the golf course in his free time.

9. Despite his wealth and success, Narvel Blackstock remains humble and down-to-earth. He is known for his kindness and generosity, and he has earned the respect and admiration of his peers in the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, Narvel Blackstock is a talented and successful music manager and television producer who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. His net worth of $50 million is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. With his impressive career and his philanthropic efforts, Blackstock is truly a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.

17 Common Questions About Narvel Blackstock

1. How old is Narvel Blackstock?

Narvel Blackstock was born on August 31, 1956, making him 68 years old as of 2024.

2. What is Narvel Blackstock’s net worth?

Narvel Blackstock has a net worth of $50 million as of 2024.

3. What is Narvel Blackstock’s height and weight?

Narvel Blackstock’s height is 5 feet 10 inches, and his weight is approximately 165 pounds.

4. Who is Narvel Blackstock dating?

Narvel Blackstock is currently in a relationship with Laura Putty Stroud.

5. Who was Narvel Blackstock married to?

Narvel Blackstock was previously married to Reba McEntire, but the couple divorced in 2016.

6. What is Narvel Blackstock’s occupation?

Narvel Blackstock is a music manager and television producer.

7. What are some of the television shows that Narvel Blackstock has produced?

Narvel Blackstock has produced shows such as “Reba” and “Malibu Country.”

8. What charitable organizations does Narvel Blackstock support?

Narvel Blackstock supports organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the American Red Cross.

9. What is Narvel Blackstock’s favorite sport?

Narvel Blackstock is an avid golfer and enjoys playing golf in his free time.

10. How did Narvel Blackstock get his start in the entertainment industry?

Narvel Blackstock started his career as a country music singer before transitioning to music management.

11. What is the name of Narvel Blackstock’s entertainment company?

Narvel Blackstock is the founder of Starstruck Entertainment.

12. What is Narvel Blackstock’s relationship with Reba McEntire like now?

Narvel Blackstock and Reba McEntire remain on good terms and continue to support each other professionally.

13. What are some of the biggest names in music that Narvel Blackstock has managed?

Narvel Blackstock has managed artists such as Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton.

14. What inspired Narvel Blackstock to pursue a career in the entertainment industry?

Narvel Blackstock grew up in a family that had a strong passion for music, which inspired him to pursue a career in the industry.

15. What is one of Narvel Blackstock’s hobbies outside of work?

Narvel Blackstock enjoys spending time on the golf course and is an active golfer.

16. What awards has Narvel Blackstock received for his work in the entertainment industry?

Narvel Blackstock has not received any awards for his work, but he is highly respected in the industry.

17. What is one interesting fact about Narvel Blackstock that sets him apart from other industry professionals?

Narvel Blackstock is known for his kindness and generosity, despite his wealth and success in the industry.

