Molly Bloom Net Worth Now



Molly Bloom is a former competitive skier turned entrepreneur, author, and speaker. She gained notoriety for running high-stakes poker games for celebrities and wealthy individuals, which eventually led to her arrest by the FBI. Despite her legal troubles, Molly Bloom has managed to turn her life around and build a successful career as a motivational speaker and author. Her net worth now stands at an estimated $500,000 as of 2024.

Here are nine interesting facts about Molly Bloom:

1. Early Life: Molly Bloom was born on April 21, 1978, in Loveland, Colorado. She was raised in a family of high achievers, with her father being a psychologist and her mother a professor. Molly was a competitive skier from a young age and had dreams of competing in the Olympics.

2. Skiing Career: Molly’s skiing career was cut short by a devastating injury when she was 21 years old. Despite this setback, she managed to graduate from the University of Colorado with a degree in political science and move on to the next chapter of her life.

3. Poker Empire: After moving to Los Angeles, Molly Bloom started working as a cocktail waitress and eventually found herself organizing high-stakes poker games for Hollywood A-listers, athletes, and business moguls. Her games attracted the attention of the rich and famous, and she quickly became known as the “Poker Princess.”

4. Legal Troubles: In 2013, Molly Bloom was arrested by the FBI for running an illegal gambling operation. She was charged with money laundering, racketeering, and other crimes related to her poker games. Despite facing the possibility of a long prison sentence, Molly managed to negotiate a plea deal that resulted in probation and a fine.

5. Memoir: Molly Bloom wrote a memoir titled “Molly’s Game: The True Story of the 26-Year-Old Woman Behind the Most Exclusive, High-Stakes Underground Poker Game in the World.” The book was later adapted into a film of the same name, starring Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom.

6. Motivational Speaker: After her legal troubles, Molly Bloom reinvented herself as a motivational speaker, sharing her story of resilience, redemption, and personal growth. She has spoken at corporate events, conferences, and universities, inspiring audiences with her message of overcoming adversity.

7. Entrepreneurial Ventures: Molly Bloom has launched several entrepreneurial ventures since her poker days, including a consulting business and a line of motivational products. She has also branched out into media, hosting a podcast and appearing on television shows as a guest expert.

8. Personal Life: Molly Bloom is currently single and focusing on her career and personal growth. She has been open about her past struggles with addiction and mental health issues, using her experiences to help others facing similar challenges.

9. Net Worth: Molly Bloom’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 as of 2024. Despite the legal fees and fines she incurred during her legal troubles, Molly has managed to build a successful career as a motivational speaker and author, earning income from speaking engagements, book sales, and other ventures.

Common Questions about Molly Bloom:

2. How tall is Molly Bloom?

Molly Bloom stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall.

3. What is Molly Bloom’s weight?

Molly Bloom’s weight is not publicly disclosed.

7. Where does Molly Bloom live?

Molly Bloom currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

15. Does Molly Bloom still play poker?

Molly Bloom has not publicly disclosed whether she still plays poker.

