Mina Starsiak Net Worth



Mina Starsiak is a well-known television personality, real estate agent, and house renovator who has gained immense popularity through her appearances on the hit HGTV show “Good Bones.” Born on November 26, 1984, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Mina Starsiak has become a household name in the world of home renovation and design. With her infectious personality, keen eye for design, and strong work ethic, Mina has captured the hearts of viewers all around the world.

Mina Starsiak’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million as of the year 2024. While her success on “Good Bones” has certainly contributed to her wealth, Mina’s entrepreneurial spirit and savvy business sense have also played a significant role in her financial success. Here are 9 interesting facts about Mina Starsiak and her journey to success:

1. Mina Starsiak’s Background: Mina Starsiak comes from a family of entrepreneurs, with her father being a successful real estate developer. Growing up, Mina learned the ins and outs of the real estate industry from her father, which ultimately inspired her to pursue a career in the field.

2. The Beginning of “Good Bones”: In 2016, Mina Starsiak and her mother, Karen E. Laine, debuted their hit show “Good Bones” on HGTV. The show follows the mother-daughter duo as they purchase dilapidated houses in Indianapolis and transform them into stunning, modern homes. The show has been a huge success, with viewers captivated by Mina and Karen’s dynamic relationship and impressive design skills.

3. Mina’s Renovation Skills: Mina Starsiak is known for her keen eye for design and her ability to transform run-down properties into beautiful, functional homes. Her attention to detail and creative vision have earned her a reputation as one of the top renovators in the industry.

4. Mina’s Business Ventures: In addition to her work on “Good Bones,” Mina Starsiak has also launched her own real estate company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, with her mother Karen. The company specializes in buying, renovating, and selling properties in the Indianapolis area. Through her business ventures, Mina has been able to expand her reach and further establish herself as a successful entrepreneur.

5. Mina’s Personal Life: In 2016, Mina Starsiak married her longtime boyfriend, Stephen Hawk. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Richard Hawk, in 2018. Mina has been open about her struggles with infertility and has shared her journey to motherhood with her fans on social media.

6. Mina’s Charitable Work: In addition to her work in real estate and television, Mina Starsiak is also passionate about giving back to her community. She has been involved in various charitable initiatives, including working with organizations that support affordable housing and homelessness prevention.

7. Mina’s Social Media Presence: Mina Starsiak is active on social media, where she shares updates on her projects, behind-the-scenes glimpses of life on set, and personal moments with her family. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, Mina has built a strong following of fans who admire her design aesthetic and down-to-earth personality.

8. Mina’s Love for Animals: Mina Starsiak is an animal lover and has several pets, including dogs and cats. She often shares photos and videos of her furry friends on social media, showcasing her love for animals and her commitment to animal welfare.

9. Mina’s Future Plans: Looking ahead, Mina Starsiak shows no signs of slowing down. With a successful television show, thriving real estate business, and devoted fan base, Mina is poised to continue making a name for herself in the world of home renovation and design.

Now, let’s delve into some common questions about Mina Starsiak:

1. How old is Mina Starsiak?

Mina Starsiak was born on November 26, 1984, making her 39 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Mina Starsiak?

Mina Starsiak stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches.

3. What is Mina Starsiak’s net worth?

Mina Starsiak’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million as of the year 2024.

4. Who is Mina Starsiak married to?

Mina Starsiak is married to Stephen Hawk, and the couple has a son named Jack Richard Hawk.

5. Does Mina Starsiak have any siblings?

Mina Starsiak has a brother named Tad Starsiak, who has also appeared on “Good Bones.”

6. How did Mina Starsiak get started in the real estate industry?

Mina Starsiak learned about the real estate industry from her father, who was a successful developer. She later went on to launch her own real estate company, Two Chicks and a Hammer.

7. What inspired Mina Starsiak to start renovating homes?

Mina Starsiak’s passion for home renovation was sparked by her love of design and her desire to transform neglected properties into beautiful, livable spaces.

8. Does Mina Starsiak have any pets?

Yes, Mina Starsiak is an animal lover and has several pets, including dogs and cats.

9. What charitable causes is Mina Starsiak involved in?

Mina Starsiak is passionate about giving back to her community and has been involved in various charitable initiatives, including supporting affordable housing and homelessness prevention.

10. How did Mina Starsiak meet her husband, Stephen Hawk?

Mina Starsiak and Stephen Hawk met through mutual friends and quickly hit it off. The couple got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot the following year.

11. What challenges has Mina Starsiak faced in her career?

Mina Starsiak has been open about her struggles with infertility and has shared her journey to motherhood with her fans. She has also faced challenges in the male-dominated real estate industry but has overcome them with determination and hard work.

12. What is Mina Starsiak’s design aesthetic?

Mina Starsiak is known for her modern, clean design aesthetic, which blends classic elements with contemporary touches. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for creating stylish, functional spaces.

13. What is Mina Starsiak’s favorite part of renovating homes?

Mina Starsiak’s favorite part of renovating homes is seeing the transformation from start to finish and the joy it brings to the homeowners. She takes pride in creating spaces that are not only beautiful but also practical and comfortable.

14. How does Mina Starsiak balance work and family life?

Mina Starsiak juggles her busy career with being a wife and mother by prioritizing her time and making sure to spend quality moments with her family. She also has a strong support system in her husband and mother, who help her manage her various responsibilities.

15. What advice does Mina Starsiak have for aspiring renovators?

Mina Starsiak encourages aspiring renovators to follow their passions, work hard, and never give up on their dreams. She believes that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible.

16. What are Mina Starsiak’s favorite home renovation projects?

Mina Starsiak has worked on numerous home renovation projects over the years, but some of her favorites include transforming historic properties into modern masterpieces and creating custom designs that reflect the homeowners’ personalities.

17. What can fans expect from Mina Starsiak in the future?

Fans can expect to see more exciting projects and collaborations from Mina Starsiak in the future, as she continues to expand her reach in the world of home renovation and design.

In summary, Mina Starsiak is a talented and hardworking entrepreneur who has made a name for herself in the real estate and television industries. With her creative vision, dedication to her craft, and genuine personality, Mina has captured the hearts of viewers and fans alike. As she continues to grow her business and pursue her passion for home renovation, Mina Starsiak is sure to leave a lasting impact on the world of design and beyond.



