Mike Patey Net Worth



Mike Patey is a well-known figure in the aviation industry, particularly in the world of experimental aircraft and air racing. His passion for flying and building unique aircraft has earned him a large following on social media and brought him considerable success. As of 2024, Mike Patey’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Mike Patey:

1. Mike Patey is a self-taught pilot and aircraft builder. He started flying at a young age and quickly developed a love for aviation. Over the years, he has honed his skills as a pilot and mechanic, allowing him to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of experimental aircraft.

2. One of Mike Patey’s most famous aircraft is the “Scrappy” – a highly modified PZL Wilga that he transformed into a high-performance bush plane. The aircraft is known for its impressive speed and agility, and has won numerous awards at air shows and competitions.

3. In 2018, Mike Patey set a world record for the fastest time to fly from California to Oshkosh, Wisconsin in a single-engine aircraft. He completed the 1,000 mile journey in just over 5 hours, showcasing his exceptional piloting skills and the capabilities of his custom-built aircraft.

4. Mike Patey is also known for his involvement in air racing events, where he competes against other pilots in high-speed races around pylons. His skill and daring flying style have earned him a reputation as one of the top pilots in the sport, and he has won multiple championships.

5. In addition to his success as a pilot and aircraft builder, Mike Patey is also a popular figure on social media. He has a large following on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where he shares updates on his latest projects and adventures in the world of aviation.

6. Mike Patey’s success in the aviation industry has allowed him to build a substantial net worth, with income coming from a variety of sources including sponsorship deals, air show appearances, and merchandise sales. His entrepreneurial spirit and passion for flying have helped him achieve financial success while doing what he loves.

7. Mike Patey’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of aviation has led him to take on ambitious projects, such as building his own turbine-powered aircraft from scratch. His innovative designs and engineering skills have earned him recognition as a pioneer in the field of experimental aircraft.

8. In addition to his work in aviation, Mike Patey is also a devoted family man. He is married with children, and often shares photos and videos of his family on social media. His wife and children are supportive of his passion for flying and are often seen cheering him on at air shows and competitions.

9. Looking towards the future, Mike Patey shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of aviation, taking on new challenges and inspiring others to pursue their passions. With his talent, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit, he is sure to achieve even greater success in the years to come.

17 Common Questions About Mike Patey:

1. What is Mike Patey’s net worth?

As of 2024, Mike Patey’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

2. How old is Mike Patey?

Mike Patey was born on April 6, 1970, making him 54 years old in 2024.

3. How tall is Mike Patey?

Mike Patey stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall.

4. What does Mike Patey do for a living?

Mike Patey is a pilot, aircraft builder, and entrepreneur in the aviation industry.

5. Is Mike Patey married?

Yes, Mike Patey is married and has children.

6. What is Mike Patey’s most famous aircraft?

Mike Patey’s most famous aircraft is the “Scrappy” – a highly modified PZL Wilga.

7. How did Mike Patey get into aviation?

Mike Patey started flying at a young age and developed a passion for aviation.

8. What world record did Mike Patey set in 2018?

Mike Patey set a world record for the fastest time to fly from California to Oshkosh, Wisconsin in a single-engine aircraft.

9. What social media platforms does Mike Patey use?

Mike Patey is active on Instagram and YouTube, where he shares updates on his aviation adventures.

10. What other projects has Mike Patey worked on?

Mike Patey has built his own turbine-powered aircraft from scratch and has competed in air racing events.

11. What is Mike Patey’s family like?

Mike Patey is married with children, and his family is supportive of his passion for aviation.

12. How does Mike Patey make money?

Mike Patey earns income from sponsorship deals, air show appearances, and merchandise sales.

13. What is Mike Patey’s reputation in the aviation industry?

Mike Patey is known for his innovative designs, engineering skills, and daring flying style.

14. What inspires Mike Patey to push the boundaries of aviation?

Mike Patey is driven by a passion for flying and a desire to inspire others to pursue their dreams.

15. What are Mike Patey’s plans for the future?

Mike Patey plans to continue taking on new challenges and achieving even greater success in aviation.

16. How can fans follow Mike Patey’s adventures?

Fans can follow Mike Patey on social media and attend air shows where he competes.

17. What sets Mike Patey apart in the world of aviation?

Mike Patey’s talent, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit set him apart as a pioneer in experimental aircraft and air racing.

In summary, Mike Patey is a highly skilled pilot, innovative aircraft builder, and successful entrepreneur in the world of aviation. His passion for flying, dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and commitment to inspiring others make him a unique and influential figure in the industry. With a net worth of around $5 million as of 2024, Mike Patey’s future looks bright as he continues to achieve new milestones and inspire the next generation of aviation enthusiasts.



