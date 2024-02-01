Mike Finnegan Net Worth



Mike Finnegan is a well-known figure in the world of automotive entertainment, with a net worth of over $1 million as of 2024. But there is more to this charismatic host than just his financial success. Here are 9 interesting facts about Mike Finnegan that you may not know:

1. Early Life and Career: Mike Finnegan was born on April 22, 1975, in Southern California. He developed a passion for cars at a young age and began working on them in his teens. After graduating from high school, he pursued a career in the automotive industry, working as a mechanic and fabricator before eventually landing a job at Hot Rod Magazine.

2. Rise to Fame: Mike Finnegan gained national recognition as a host on the hit automotive show “Roadkill” on the MotorTrend Network. The show follows Finnegan and his co-host David Freiburger as they embark on wild and wacky automotive adventures, showcasing their love for all things car-related.

3. YouTube Sensation: In addition to his work on “Roadkill,” Mike Finnegan has also found success on YouTube, where he has his own channel with over 1 million subscribers. On his channel, he shares behind-the-scenes footage, DIY car repair tutorials, and other automotive-related content that has garnered a large following.

4. Podcast Host: Mike Finnegan is also the co-host of the popular podcast “Finnegan’s Garage,” where he discusses all things automotive with his co-host David Newbern. The podcast covers a wide range of topics, from car builds and modifications to industry news and trends.

5. Car Collection: Mike Finnegan is an avid car collector, with a garage full of classic and custom vehicles. Some of his most prized possessions include a 1972 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, and a 1966 Ford F-100.

6. DIY Enthusiast: One of the things that sets Mike Finnegan apart from other automotive personalities is his hands-on approach to car repair and modification. He is known for tackling challenging projects himself, often documenting the process on his YouTube channel for his fans to follow along.

7. Family Man: Despite his busy schedule, Mike Finnegan makes time for his family, including his wife and two children. He often shares glimpses of his family life on social media, showing that he values his role as a husband and father just as much as his love for cars.

8. Charity Work: In addition to his work in the automotive industry, Mike Finnegan is also involved in charitable endeavors. He has participated in various fundraising events and car shows to support causes such as cancer research and veteran support.

9. Future Plans: As of 2024, Mike Finnegan shows no signs of slowing down. With his successful career in automotive entertainment, thriving YouTube channel, and popular podcast, he continues to be a prominent figure in the industry, inspiring car enthusiasts around the world.

13. Where can I find Mike Finnegan on social media?

You can follow Mike Finnegan on Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms to stay updated on his latest projects and adventures.

14. What advice does Mike Finnegan have for aspiring car enthusiasts?

Mike Finnegan encourages aspiring car enthusiasts to pursue their passion, get hands-on experience, and never be afraid to tackle challenging projects.

15. What is Mike Finnegan’s favorite car?

Mike Finnegan has a soft spot for classic American muscle cars, with a particular fondness for Chevrolet and Ford vehicles.

In conclusion, Mike Finnegan is not just a successful automotive personality with a substantial net worth. He is a dedicated family man, DIY enthusiast, and charitable individual who continues to inspire car enthusiasts around the world. With his passion for cars and commitment to his craft, Mike Finnegan’s influence in the automotive industry is sure to endure for years to come.



