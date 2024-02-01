Mike Breen Net Worth



Mike Breen is a well-known figure in the sports broadcasting world, best known for his work as the lead play-by-play announcer for NBA games on ESPN and ABC. With his distinctive voice and knack for calling the most exciting moments in basketball, Breen has become a household name among sports fans.

Net Worth

As of 2024, Mike Breen’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. This impressive sum is a testament to his long and successful career in sports broadcasting. Breen’s talent and dedication to his craft have certainly paid off, as he continues to be one of the most respected voices in the industry.

Interesting Facts

1. Early Career: Mike Breen got his start in broadcasting at WNBC radio in New York City, where he worked as a news and sports reporter. He later transitioned to television, where he covered a wide range of sports before finding his niche in basketball.

2. The Bang! Call: Perhaps the most iconic moment in Mike Breen’s career came during a 2009 NBA playoff game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics. After Knicks player Nate Robinson hit a buzzer-beating shot, Breen famously exclaimed, “Bang!” This call has since become synonymous with Breen’s style of announcing.

3. Multiple Awards: Throughout his career, Mike Breen has received numerous accolades for his work as a sports broadcaster. He has won multiple Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Personality, cementing his status as one of the best in the business.

4. Olympic Coverage: In addition to his work on NBA games, Mike Breen has also covered basketball at the Olympics. He served as the play-by-play announcer for the men’s basketball tournament at the 2016 Rio Olympics, bringing his signature style to a global audience.

5. Charity Work: Mike Breen is known for his philanthropy and has been involved in various charitable endeavors throughout his career. He has lent his voice to fundraising events and has used his platform to raise awareness for important causes.

6. Voice Actor: In addition to his work as a sports broadcaster, Mike Breen has also dabbled in voice acting. He has lent his voice to video games and other media projects, showcasing his versatility as a talent.

7. Personal Life: Mike Breen is a private individual and keeps details of his personal life out of the public eye. He is known to be a devoted family man and enjoys spending time with his loved ones outside of work.

8. Mentorship: Throughout his career, Mike Breen has mentored numerous up-and-coming sports broadcasters, passing on his knowledge and expertise to the next generation. He is known for his generosity and willingness to help others succeed in the industry.

9. Legacy: As one of the most recognizable voices in sports broadcasting, Mike Breen’s legacy is secure. His passion for the game and his ability to capture the excitement of basketball have endeared him to fans around the world, ensuring that his influence will be felt for years to come.

Common Questions

1. How old is Mike Breen?

Mike Breen was born on May 22, 1961, making him 63 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Mike Breen?

Mike Breen stands at a height of 6 feet 1 inch.

3. Is Mike Breen married?

Mike Breen is a private individual when it comes to his personal life, and details about his marital status are not publicly known.

4. Does Mike Breen have children?

Mike Breen has kept details about his family life private, so it is unclear whether he has children.

5. Who is Mike Breen dating?

Mike Breen keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, so information about his dating life is not publicly available.

6. What is Mike Breen’s weight?

Mike Breen’s weight is not publicly disclosed.

7. Where is Mike Breen from?

Mike Breen is originally from New York City, where he began his broadcasting career.

8. What other sports has Mike Breen covered?

In addition to basketball, Mike Breen has covered a variety of sports throughout his career, including football, baseball, and hockey.

9. How did Mike Breen get into broadcasting?

Mike Breen started his broadcasting career at WNBC radio in New York City, where he worked as a news and sports reporter before transitioning to television.

10. What is Mike Breen’s most famous call?

Mike Breen’s most famous call came during a 2009 NBA playoff game when he exclaimed “Bang!” after a buzzer-beating shot by Nate Robinson.

11. Has Mike Breen won any awards?

Mike Breen has won multiple Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Personality for his work as a sports broadcaster.

12. Does Mike Breen do any charity work?

Mike Breen is known for his philanthropy and has been involved in various charitable endeavors throughout his career.

13. Is Mike Breen involved in any other media projects?

In addition to his work as a sports broadcaster, Mike Breen has done voice acting for video games and other media projects.

14. Does Mike Breen have any hobbies outside of broadcasting?

Mike Breen is a private individual, but he is known to be a devoted family man and likely enjoys spending time with his loved ones outside of work.

15. How has Mike Breen mentored others in his industry?

Throughout his career, Mike Breen has mentored up-and-coming sports broadcasters, sharing his knowledge and expertise to help others succeed in the industry.

16. What is Mike Breen’s legacy in sports broadcasting?

Mike Breen’s legacy in sports broadcasting is secure, as one of the most recognizable voices in the industry known for his passion and ability to capture the excitement of basketball.

17. What can fans expect from Mike Breen in the future?

Fans can expect Mike Breen to continue bringing his signature style to NBA games and other sports broadcasts, solidifying his reputation as one of the best in the business.

In summary, Mike Breen is a legendary sports broadcaster with an impressive net worth and a career filled with memorable moments and accolades. His passion for the game of basketball and his ability to captivate audiences with his iconic calls have made him a beloved figure in the sports world. As he continues to inspire and mentor others in the industry, Mike Breen’s influence will undoubtedly be felt for years to come.



