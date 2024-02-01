Michael Savage Net Worth



Michael Savage is a well-known American radio host, author, and conservative political commentator who has amassed a significant net worth over the years. Born Michael Alan Weiner on March 31, 1942, in the Bronx, New York, Savage has built a successful career in the media industry, becoming a prominent figure in conservative talk radio.

With a career spanning several decades, Michael Savage has established himself as one of the most influential voices in American media. His net worth is estimated to be around $80 million as of the year 2024. However, there is more to Michael Savage than just his wealth. Here are 9 interesting facts about him that set him apart from other media personalities:

1. Education and Early Career

Michael Savage holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Queens College in New York and a Master’s degree in Medical Botany from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Before embarking on a career in media, Savage worked as a high school teacher and a social worker, gaining valuable experience that would later inform his views on social issues.

2. Controversial Statements

Known for his provocative and often controversial statements, Michael Savage has stirred up controversy throughout his career. He has been criticized for his views on immigration, Islam, and other political issues, leading to calls for his show to be canceled. Despite the backlash, Savage has remained unapologetic about his opinions, standing by his beliefs regardless of the criticism.

3. Bestselling Author

In addition to his radio career, Michael Savage is also a prolific author, having written over 30 books on a wide range of topics. Many of his books have become bestsellers, including “Trickle Up Poverty,” “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder,” and “Stop Mass Hysteria.” Savage’s writing often reflects his conservative views and offers insights into his political philosophy.

4. Health Struggles

In 2007, Michael Savage revealed that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed medical condition that affected his ability to speak. Despite this health setback, Savage continued to host his radio show and write books, showing resilience in the face of adversity. His health struggles have only served to reinforce his dedication to his work and his commitment to his audience.

5. Philanthropy

Michael Savage is known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various charitable causes throughout his career. He has donated to organizations that focus on veterans’ issues, animal welfare, and medical research, among others. Savage’s philanthropy reflects his compassionate side and his desire to make a positive impact on society beyond his media career.

6. Family Life

Michael Savage is married to Janet Weiner, with whom he has two children. Despite his busy career in media, Savage values his family life and has spoken about the importance of family in his personal life. His wife and children provide a source of support and inspiration for Savage, grounding him in his personal values and beliefs.

7. Legal Battles

Throughout his career, Michael Savage has been involved in several legal battles, including defamation lawsuits and disputes with radio networks. Despite these challenges, Savage has remained resilient and continued to pursue his career in media, undeterred by legal obstacles. His determination and perseverance have helped him overcome adversity and emerge stronger than ever.

8. Influence on Conservative Politics

As a leading voice in conservative media, Michael Savage has had a significant influence on conservative politics in the United States. His radio show reaches millions of listeners across the country, shaping public opinion and influencing political discourse. Savage’s outspoken views on issues such as immigration, national security, and social policy have made him a polarizing figure in American politics.

9. Legacy

With a career that has spanned over four decades, Michael Savage has left a lasting legacy in American media. His influence on conservative politics and his dedication to his audience have earned him a loyal following and a reputation as a fearless commentator. Savage’s legacy will continue to impact the media landscape for years to come, shaping the future of conservative talk radio.

In conclusion, Michael Savage’s net worth of $80 million in the year 2024 is a testament to his success as a media personality and conservative commentator. His career achievements, philanthropic efforts, and personal resilience set him apart from other figures in the industry. With a legacy that spans decades and a commitment to his principles, Michael Savage continues to be a prominent voice in American media, shaping public discourse and influencing political debate.

**Common Questions about Michael Savage:**

1. How old is Michael Savage?

– Michael Savage was born on March 31, 1942, making him 82 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Michael Savage?

– Michael Savage’s height is reported to be 5 feet 7 inches.

3. What is Michael Savage’s weight?

– Michael Savage’s weight is estimated to be around 170 pounds.

4. Who is Michael Savage’s spouse?

– Michael Savage is married to Janet Weiner.

5. How many children does Michael Savage have?

– Michael Savage has two children.

6. What is Michael Savage’s net worth?

– Michael Savage’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million in the year 2024.

7. What is Michael Savage’s educational background?

– Michael Savage holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Queens College and a Master’s degree in Medical Botany from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

8. How many books has Michael Savage written?

– Michael Savage has written over 30 books on various topics.

9. What are some of Michael Savage’s bestselling books?

– Some of Michael Savage’s bestselling books include “Trickle Up Poverty,” “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder,” and “Stop Mass Hysteria.”

10. What philanthropic causes does Michael Savage support?

– Michael Savage supports charitable causes related to veterans’ issues, animal welfare, and medical research, among others.

11. How has Michael Savage dealt with health struggles?

– Despite health setbacks that affected his ability to speak, Michael Savage continued his radio show and writing career.

12. What legal battles has Michael Savage been involved in?

– Michael Savage has been involved in defamation lawsuits and disputes with radio networks throughout his career.

13. How has Michael Savage influenced conservative politics?

– Michael Savage has had a significant influence on conservative politics through his radio show and outspoken views on political issues.

14. What is Michael Savage’s family life like?

– Michael Savage is married with two children and values his family life alongside his career in media.

15. What is Michael Savage’s legacy in American media?

– Michael Savage’s legacy in American media is characterized by his dedication to conservative principles and his lasting impact on public discourse.

16. What are some of the controversies surrounding Michael Savage?

– Michael Savage has faced criticism for his views on immigration, Islam, and other political issues, leading to calls for his show to be canceled.

17. How has Michael Savage’s resilience and perseverance shaped his career?

– Despite facing legal battles, health struggles, and controversy, Michael Savage has remained resilient and committed to his work in media, demonstrating his dedication to his audience and his principles.

In summary, Michael Savage’s career as a radio host, author, and conservative commentator has been marked by success, controversy, and resilience. His net worth of $80 million in the year 2024 reflects his achievements in the media industry, while his philanthropic efforts, family values, and influence on conservative politics set him apart as a unique figure in American media. As he continues to make an impact on public discourse and shape the future of conservative talk radio, Michael Savage’s legacy will endure for years to come.



