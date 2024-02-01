Michael Kittredge Net Worth



Michael Kittredge is an entrepreneur and businessman who is best known for founding the popular candle company, Yankee Candle. He has built an impressive empire in the home fragrance industry and has amassed a significant amount of wealth in the process. In this article, we will take a closer look at Michael Kittredge’s net worth and some interesting facts about him.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings

Michael Kittredge was born on July 22, 1952, in Holyoke, Massachusetts. He began making candles as a teenager when he melted crayons to create a candle for his mother’s Christmas gift. This simple act would eventually lead to the creation of Yankee Candle, one of the most successful candle companies in the world.

2. Founding of Yankee Candle

In 1969, Kittredge founded Yankee Candle Company in his parents’ garage with just $2,000 in savings. He began selling his handmade candles to friends and family, and the business quickly took off. By the late 1970s, Yankee Candle had grown into a thriving company with a loyal customer base.

3. Expansion and Growth

Under Kittredge’s leadership, Yankee Candle continued to expand and grow throughout the 1980s and 1990s. The company opened its first retail store in 1983 and went public in 1998. Today, Yankee Candle has over 550 retail locations across the United States and sells its products in over 50 countries worldwide.

4. Sale of Yankee Candle

In 2013, Kittredge sold Yankee Candle to the consumer products company Jarden Corporation for $1.75 billion. The sale made Kittredge a billionaire and solidified his status as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the home fragrance industry.

5. Philanthropy

Despite his immense wealth, Kittredge has remained committed to giving back to his community. He has donated millions of dollars to various charitable organizations and causes, including the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

6. Personal Life

Michael Kittredge is married to his wife, Karen, and they have two children together. He is known for his love of animals, particularly his collection of exotic birds. Kittredge is also an avid collector of vintage cars and has a passion for restoring classic vehicles.

7. Net Worth

As of 2024, Michael Kittredge’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 billion. His wealth comes from his successful career as an entrepreneur and businessman, as well as the sale of Yankee Candle in 2013.

8. Investments and Ventures

Since selling Yankee Candle, Kittredge has continued to invest in various business ventures and startups. He is passionate about supporting young entrepreneurs and helping them achieve success in the business world.

9. Legacy

Michael Kittredge’s legacy as the founder of Yankee Candle will always be remembered in the home fragrance industry. His innovative spirit and entrepreneurial drive have inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams and create successful businesses of their own.

In conclusion, Michael Kittredge’s net worth is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit. He has built a successful empire in the home fragrance industry and continues to inspire others with his philanthropy and business acumen. Kittredge’s story is a reminder that with determination and passion, anything is possible in the world of business.

Common Questions about Michael Kittredge:

1. How old is Michael Kittredge?

Michael Kittredge was born on July 22, 1952, making him 72 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Michael Kittredge?

Michael Kittredge’s height is not publicly known.

3. What is Michael Kittredge’s weight?

Michael Kittredge’s weight is not publicly known.

4. Is Michael Kittredge married?

Yes, Michael Kittredge is married to his wife, Karen.

5. Does Michael Kittredge have children?

Yes, Michael Kittredge has two children.

6. What is Michael Kittredge’s net worth?

As of 2024, Michael Kittredge’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 billion.

7. What is Michael Kittredge best known for?

Michael Kittredge is best known for founding the popular candle company, Yankee Candle.

8. What philanthropic causes does Michael Kittredge support?

Michael Kittredge has donated to various charitable organizations, including the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

9. What hobbies does Michael Kittredge have?

Michael Kittredge is known for his love of animals, particularly his collection of exotic birds, and his passion for restoring vintage cars.

10. What was the sale price of Yankee Candle in 2013?

Yankee Candle was sold to Jarden Corporation for $1.75 billion in 2013.

11. How many retail locations does Yankee Candle have?

Yankee Candle has over 550 retail locations across the United States.

12. In what year did Michael Kittredge found Yankee Candle?

Michael Kittredge founded Yankee Candle in 1969.

13. What inspired Michael Kittredge to start making candles?

Michael Kittredge began making candles as a teenager when he melted crayons to create a candle for his mother’s Christmas gift.

14. What is Michael Kittredge’s favorite candle scent?

Michael Kittredge’s favorite candle scent is not publicly known.

15. Does Michael Kittredge have any siblings?

Michael Kittredge has a sister named Kitty.

16. Where does Michael Kittredge currently reside?

Michael Kittredge resides in Massachusetts.

17. What advice does Michael Kittredge have for aspiring entrepreneurs?

Michael Kittredge advises aspiring entrepreneurs to follow their passion, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

In summary, Michael Kittredge’s journey from a teenager making candles in his parents’ garage to founding one of the most successful candle companies in the world is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and determination. His net worth of $1.5 billion is a reflection of his hard work and dedication to his craft. Kittredge’s philanthropy and commitment to giving back to his community further solidify his legacy as a successful businessman and a generous individual.



