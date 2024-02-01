Mendeecees Harris is a well-known reality TV star and music manager who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his appearances on the hit reality show “Love & Hip Hop: New York.” Mendeecees Harris has also made headlines for his legal troubles, including a prison sentence for drug trafficking. Despite his setbacks, Mendeecees Harris has managed to build a successful career and accumulate a significant net worth. In this article, we will explore Mendeecees Harris’s net worth and delve into some interesting facts about his life and career.

1. Mendeecees Harris Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Mendeecees Harris’s net worth is estimated to be around $800,000. This impressive sum is a result of his successful career in the entertainment industry, as well as his various business ventures. Mendeecees Harris has worked hard to build his wealth and is known for his entrepreneurial spirit.

2. Early Life and Career

Mendeecees Harris was born on October 26, 1978, in Harlem, New York. He grew up in a rough neighborhood and faced many challenges in his youth. However, Mendeecees Harris was determined to make something of himself and pursued a career in the music industry. He started out as a music manager and quickly made a name for himself in the industry.

3. Reality TV Star

Mendeecees Harris gained fame when he appeared on the reality TV show “Love & Hip Hop: New York.” The show follows the lives of hip-hop artists and their significant others as they navigate the ups and downs of the music industry. Mendeecees Harris’s appearances on the show helped him gain a loyal fan base and further solidified his place in the entertainment world.

4. Legal Troubles

In 2015, Mendeecees Harris was sentenced to eight years in prison for drug trafficking. Despite his legal troubles, Mendeecees Harris remained positive and focused on rebuilding his life once he was released from prison. His experience behind bars has shaped his perspective on life and has made him even more determined to succeed.

5. Family Life

Mendeecees Harris is a devoted father and husband. He is married to Yandy Smith, who is also a reality TV star and businesswoman. The couple has two children together and has built a strong family unit despite the challenges they have faced. Mendeecees Harris’s family is his biggest source of motivation and support.

6. Business Ventures

In addition to his work in the music industry, Mendeecees Harris has also ventured into other business opportunities. He has invested in real estate and has started his own clothing line. Mendeecees Harris is always looking for new ways to expand his empire and is constantly seeking out new opportunities for growth.

7. Philanthropy

Mendeecees Harris is passionate about giving back to his community and has been involved in various charitable endeavors. He has worked with organizations that support at-risk youth and has used his platform to raise awareness about important social issues. Mendeecees Harris believes in using his success to make a positive impact on the world around him.

8. Inspirational Speaker

Since his release from prison, Mendeecees Harris has become an inspirational speaker, sharing his story of redemption and resilience with others. He travels around the country speaking at schools, community centers, and other venues, inspiring others to overcome their own challenges and achieve their dreams. Mendeecees Harris’s message of hope and perseverance resonates with audiences of all ages.

9. Personal Growth

Through his experiences in the entertainment industry and his time in prison, Mendeecees Harris has undergone significant personal growth. He has learned valuable lessons about resilience, perseverance, and the importance of staying true to oneself. Mendeecees Harris’s journey is a testament to the power of determination and the ability to overcome adversity.

Common Questions about Mendeecees Harris:

1. How old is Mendeecees Harris?

Mendeecees Harris was born on October 26, 1978, so he will be 46 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Mendeecees Harris?

Mendeecees Harris is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

3. What is Mendeecees Harris’s weight?

Mendeecees Harris weighs around 170 pounds.

4. Who is Mendeecees Harris dating?

Mendeecees Harris is married to Yandy Smith.

5. How many children does Mendeecees Harris have?

Mendeecees Harris has two children with his wife, Yandy Smith.

6. What is Mendeecees Harris’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Mendeecees Harris’s net worth is estimated to be around $800,000.

7. What is Mendeecees Harris’s career background?

Mendeecees Harris is a music manager and reality TV star known for his appearances on “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”

8. What legal troubles has Mendeecees Harris faced?

Mendeecees Harris was sentenced to eight years in prison for drug trafficking in 2015.

9. What businesses has Mendeecees Harris ventured into?

Mendeecees Harris has invested in real estate and started his own clothing line.

10. Is Mendeecees Harris involved in philanthropy?

Yes, Mendeecees Harris is passionate about giving back to his community and has worked with organizations that support at-risk youth.

11. What is Mendeecees Harris’s message as an inspirational speaker?

Mendeecees Harris shares his story of redemption and resilience with audiences, inspiring others to overcome their own challenges and achieve their dreams.

12. How has Mendeecees Harris grown personally through his experiences?

Mendeecees Harris has learned valuable lessons about resilience, perseverance, and staying true to oneself through his experiences in the entertainment industry and his time in prison.

13. What motivates Mendeecees Harris in his career and personal life?

Mendeecees Harris’s family is his biggest source of motivation and support, driving him to succeed and overcome obstacles.

14. What impact does Mendeecees Harris hope to have on the world?

Mendeecees Harris believes in using his success to make a positive impact on the world around him, inspiring others to reach their full potential.

15. How does Mendeecees Harris balance his career and personal life?

Mendeecees Harris prioritizes his family and finds ways to integrate his work into his personal life, creating a harmonious balance between the two.

16. What advice does Mendeecees Harris have for aspiring entrepreneurs and entertainers?

Mendeecees Harris encourages aspiring entrepreneurs and entertainers to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

17. What can we learn from Mendeecees Harris’s journey?

Mendeecees Harris’s journey is a testament to the power of determination, resilience, and personal growth. His story serves as an inspiration to others facing challenges in their own lives.

In conclusion, Mendeecees Harris is a talented and resilient individual who has overcome obstacles and achieved success in the entertainment industry. His journey from a rough upbringing to a successful music manager and reality TV star is a testament to his determination and perseverance. Mendeecees Harris’s net worth of $800,000 reflects his hard work and dedication to his craft. Through his philanthropy work, inspirational speaking, and personal growth, Mendeecees Harris continues to make a positive impact on the world around him.