Mekhi Phifer Net Worth



Mekhi Phifer is a talented actor who has made a name for himself in Hollywood with his impressive performances on both the big and small screens. With a career spanning over two decades, Phifer has built a solid reputation as a versatile actor who can tackle a wide range of roles with ease. In addition to his acting skills, he is also known for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to giving back to his community. In this article, we will take a closer look at Mekhi Phifer’s net worth, as well as some interesting facts about the actor.

1. Mekhi Phifer’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. This includes his earnings from his acting career, as well as any endorsements or other business ventures he may be involved in. Phifer has appeared in a number of successful films and television shows over the years, which has helped him build his wealth.

2. Phifer was born on December 29, 1974, in Harlem, New York City. He grew up in a single-parent household and began acting at a young age. His natural talent and passion for the craft soon caught the attention of casting directors, and he began landing roles in commercials and television shows.

3. One of Phifer’s breakout roles came in the 1995 film “Clockers,” directed by Spike Lee. His performance as a young drug dealer caught the eye of critics and audiences alike, and he was praised for his raw and honest portrayal of the character. This role helped solidify Phifer’s reputation as a rising star in Hollywood.

4. In addition to his work in film, Phifer has also had success on television. He is perhaps best known for his role as Dr. Gregory Pratt on the long-running medical drama “ER.” Phifer appeared on the show from 2002 to 2008, and his performance earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

5. Phifer’s success on “ER” led to a number of other television roles, including appearances on shows like “Lie to Me,” “Torchwood: Miracle Day,” and “Frequency.” He has also lent his voice to animated series like “The Lion Guard” and “Justice League Unlimited.”

6. In addition to his acting career, Phifer is also a dedicated philanthropist. He has worked with a number of charitable organizations over the years, including the Red Cross and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. He is also involved in mentoring programs for at-risk youth in his community.

7. Phifer is married to Reshelet Barnes, a longtime girlfriend whom he wed in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills in 2013. The couple has two children together and are known for their strong bond and commitment to each other. Phifer often speaks about the importance of family and values his role as a husband and father.

8. Despite his busy schedule, Phifer makes time for his hobbies and interests outside of acting. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys playing basketball and football in his spare time. He also has a passion for music and has been known to DJ at various events and parties.

9. Looking ahead to the year 2024, Mekhi Phifer shows no signs of slowing down. With his talent, work ethic, and dedication to his craft, he is sure to continue making a mark in Hollywood for years to come. His net worth is likely to grow as he takes on new projects and challenges, solidifying his status as one of the industry’s most respected actors.

Common Questions:

1. How old is Mekhi Phifer?

Mekhi Phifer was born on December 29, 1974, making him 49 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Mekhi Phifer?

Mekhi Phifer stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall.

3. What is Mekhi Phifer’s net worth?

4. Who is Mekhi Phifer married to?

Mekhi Phifer is married to Reshelet Barnes, whom he wed in 2013.

5. How many children does Mekhi Phifer have?

Mekhi Phifer has two children with his wife, Reshelet Barnes.

6. What was Mekhi Phifer’s breakout role?

7. What television show is Mekhi Phifer best known for?

8. What charitable organizations does Mekhi Phifer work with?

9. What are Mekhi Phifer’s hobbies?

10. Has Mekhi Phifer won any awards for his acting?

Mekhi Phifer has been nominated for several awards, including an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role on “ER.”

11. What is Mekhi Phifer’s latest project?

As of 2024, Mekhi Phifer is set to appear in the upcoming film “The Devil You Know,” a thriller directed by James Oakley.

12. Does Mekhi Phifer have any upcoming television appearances?

Mekhi Phifer is set to guest star on the popular crime drama “NCIS: Los Angeles” in 2024.

13. Where can I watch Mekhi Phifer’s past work?

Fans can catch Mekhi Phifer in films like “8 Mile,” “Divergent,” and “O.”

14. What is Mekhi Phifer’s favorite film that he has worked on?

Mekhi Phifer has cited “8 Mile” as one of his favorite projects, due to his collaboration with director Curtis Hanson and co-star Eminem.

15. Does Mekhi Phifer have any upcoming charity events?

Mekhi Phifer is set to host a charity basketball tournament in his hometown of Harlem in 2024, with proceeds going to support at-risk youth.

16. What advice does Mekhi Phifer have for aspiring actors?

Mekhi Phifer often encourages aspiring actors to stay dedicated to their craft and never give up on their dreams, no matter how challenging the road may be.

17. How does Mekhi Phifer balance his career and family life?

Mekhi Phifer makes a conscious effort to prioritize his family and spend quality time with his wife and children, even amid his busy schedule filming and promoting projects.

In summary, Mekhi Phifer is a talented actor with a diverse body of work and a strong commitment to his craft and community. His net worth of $8 million reflects his success in the industry, and his upcoming projects are sure to further solidify his place as a respected and admired actor in Hollywood. Keep an eye out for Mekhi Phifer in the coming years, as he continues to entertain audiences and make a positive impact both on and off the screen.



