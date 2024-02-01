Meagan Good Net Worth



Meagan Good is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Born on August 8, 1981, in Panorama City, California, Meagan began her acting career at a young age and has since starred in numerous films and television shows. With her stunning looks and impressive acting skills, Meagan Good has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

Net Worth

Meagan Good’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million as of the year 2024. This impressive wealth has been accumulated through her successful acting career, as well as her work as a producer and director. Meagan has starred in a wide range of films and television shows, including “Think Like a Man,” “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” and “Californication.” She has also appeared in music videos and has worked as a producer on projects such as the TV series “Deception.”

Interesting Facts About Meagan Good

1. Meagan Good began her acting career at the age of four, appearing in commercials and television shows.

2. She is known for her stunning beauty and has been named one of the “50 Most Beautiful People in the World” by People magazine.

3. Meagan Good is a devout Christian and has spoken openly about her faith and how it has influenced her career.

4. She is married to DeVon Franklin, a preacher and film producer, whom she met while working on the film “Jumping the Broom.”

5. Meagan Good has a strong social media presence, with millions of followers on platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

6. In addition to her acting career, Meagan Good is also a successful producer and director, with several projects in development.

7. She is known for her philanthropic work and has been involved in various charitable causes, including those related to education and women’s empowerment.

8. Meagan Good is a fashion icon, known for her chic and stylish red carpet looks.

9. She continues to inspire fans around the world with her talent, beauty, and commitment to making a difference in the world.

Common Questions About Meagan Good

1. How old is Meagan Good?

Meagan Good was born on August 8, 1981, making her 43 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Meagan Good?

Meagan Good stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall.

3. What is Meagan Good’s weight?

Meagan Good’s weight is approximately 125 pounds.

4. Who is Meagan Good married to?

Meagan Good is married to DeVon Franklin, a preacher and film producer.

5. How did Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin meet?

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin met while working on the film “Jumping the Broom.”

6. What are some of Meagan Good’s most famous films?

Some of Meagan Good’s most famous films include “Think Like a Man,” “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” and “Californication.”

7. Has Meagan Good won any awards for her acting?

Yes, Meagan Good has won several awards for her acting, including an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

8. What is Meagan Good’s favorite charity to support?

Meagan Good is passionate about supporting causes related to education and women’s empowerment.

9. Does Meagan Good have any upcoming projects?

Yes, Meagan Good has several projects in development as a producer and director.

10. What is Meagan Good’s favorite fashion designer?

Meagan Good is known for wearing designs by top fashion designers such as Versace and Alexander McQueen.

11. How does Meagan Good stay in shape?

Meagan Good stays in shape by following a healthy diet and working out regularly.

12. What is Meagan Good’s favorite movie of all time?

Meagan Good has cited “The Color Purple” as one of her favorite movies of all time.

13. What is Meagan Good’s favorite TV show?

Meagan Good is a fan of the TV show “Game of Thrones.”

14. Does Meagan Good have any siblings?

Yes, Meagan Good has three siblings, including two sisters and a brother.

15. Where does Meagan Good live?

Meagan Good lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband, DeVon Franklin.

16. What is Meagan Good’s favorite book?

Meagan Good has cited “The Purpose Driven Life” by Rick Warren as one of her favorite books.

17. What are Meagan Good’s future goals in her career?

Meagan Good hopes to continue expanding her career as a producer and director, as well as taking on challenging acting roles that push her creatively.

In conclusion, Meagan Good is a talented and versatile actress who has achieved great success in the entertainment industry. With her impressive net worth, stunning beauty, and commitment to making a difference in the world, Meagan Good continues to inspire fans around the world. Whether she’s starring in a blockbuster film, producing a hit TV show, or supporting charitable causes, Meagan Good’s star power shows no signs of fading anytime soon.



