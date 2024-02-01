Meagan Good Net Worth 2024



Meagan Good is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her captivating performances on both the big and small screens. With her stunning looks and impressive acting chops, Meagan has become a household name over the years. But beyond her on-screen success, many people are curious about Meagan Good’s net worth in 2024 and what makes her stand out from other celebrities in the industry.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings

Meagan Monique Good was born on August 8, 1981, in Panorama City, Los Angeles, California. She began her acting career at the tender age of four, appearing in commercials and television shows. Meagan’s big break came when she landed a recurring role on the hit TV show “Cousin Skeeter” in the late 1990s. From there, she went on to star in various popular series such as “My Wife and Kids” and “The Game.”

2. Breakout Role in Film

Meagan Good’s breakout role in film came in the early 2000s when she starred alongside rapper-turned-actor, Ice Cube, in the comedy film “Friday.” Her performance in the movie garnered critical acclaim and helped solidify her status as a rising star in Hollywood. Meagan continued to impress audiences with her roles in films like “You Got Served,” “Think Like a Man,” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.”

3. Television Success

In addition to her success in film, Meagan Good has also found success on television. She starred in the popular series “Californication” and “Deception,” where she showcased her versatility as an actress. Meagan’s ability to seamlessly transition between film and television has been a key factor in her enduring popularity with audiences.

4. Entrepreneurial Ventures

Meagan Good is not just a talented actress; she is also a successful entrepreneur. She has launched her own production company, Freedom Bridge Entertainment, which focuses on creating diverse and inclusive content for film and television. Meagan’s passion for storytelling and commitment to promoting diversity in the entertainment industry have been instrumental in her entrepreneurial ventures.

5. Activism and Philanthropy

Meagan Good is also known for her activism and philanthropic efforts. She has been an outspoken advocate for various social causes, including racial equality, women’s rights, and mental health awareness. Meagan has used her platform to raise awareness and funds for organizations that support these causes, demonstrating her commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

6. Personal Life

Meagan Good is married to Hollywood producer and preacher, DeVon Franklin. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and have been happily married ever since. Meagan and DeVon are often seen supporting each other’s endeavors and are considered one of Hollywood’s power couples. Their relationship serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the importance of love, faith, and unity in a marriage.

7. Net Worth in 2024

As of 2024, Meagan Good’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Her successful acting career, entrepreneurial ventures, and philanthropic efforts have all contributed to her impressive wealth. Meagan’s talent and dedication to her craft have helped her build a successful career in Hollywood, and her net worth reflects her hard work and determination.

8. Height, Weight, and Age

Meagan Good stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches and weighs around 121 pounds. At 42 years old, Meagan continues to defy age with her youthful appearance and vibrant energy. Her dedication to living a healthy lifestyle and staying active has helped her maintain her physical fitness and overall well-being.

9. Future Endeavors

Looking ahead to the future, Meagan Good shows no signs of slowing down. With her passion for acting, entrepreneurship, and activism, she is poised to continue making a positive impact in the entertainment industry and beyond. Meagan’s dedication to her craft and her commitment to telling diverse and inclusive stories will undoubtedly cement her legacy as a trailblazer in Hollywood.

Common Questions About Meagan Good:

1. How did Meagan Good get her start in acting?

Meagan Good began her acting career at a young age, appearing in commercials and television shows before landing her breakout role in the hit TV show “Cousin Skeeter.”

2. What is Meagan Good’s net worth in 2024?

Meagan Good’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million in 2024.

3. Who is Meagan Good married to?

Meagan Good is married to Hollywood producer and preacher, DeVon Franklin.

4. What are some of Meagan Good’s notable film roles?

Meagan Good has starred in films such as “Friday,” “You Got Served,” “Think Like a Man,” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.”

5. What is Meagan Good’s production company called?

Meagan Good’s production company is called Freedom Bridge Entertainment, which focuses on creating diverse and inclusive content for film and television.

6. What social causes does Meagan Good advocate for?

Meagan Good is an advocate for racial equality, women’s rights, and mental health awareness, among other social causes.

7. How tall is Meagan Good?

Meagan Good stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches.

8. What TV series has Meagan Good starred in?

Meagan Good has starred in TV series such as “Californication” and “Deception.”

9. How old is Meagan Good?

Meagan Good is 42 years old.

10. What is Meagan Good’s husband’s profession?

Meagan Good’s husband, DeVon Franklin, is a Hollywood producer and preacher.

11. What is Meagan Good’s approach to staying healthy and fit?

Meagan Good stays healthy and fit by living an active lifestyle and maintaining a balanced diet.

12. What is Meagan Good’s latest project?

Meagan Good’s latest project is an upcoming film titled “The Wait.”

13. How does Meagan Good balance her acting career and philanthropic efforts?

Meagan Good prioritizes her time and energy to ensure she can effectively balance her acting career and philanthropic endeavors.

14. What advice does Meagan Good have for aspiring actors?

Meagan Good advises aspiring actors to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

15. What is Meagan Good’s favorite aspect of being an actress?

Meagan Good enjoys the opportunity to portray diverse characters and tell compelling stories that resonate with audiences.

16. How does Meagan Good define success in Hollywood?

Meagan Good defines success in Hollywood as the ability to make a positive impact through one’s work and inspire others to do the same.

17. What can fans expect from Meagan Good in the future?

Fans can expect Meagan Good to continue pursuing her passion for acting, entrepreneurship, and activism, while also exploring new opportunities to further her career and make a difference in the world.

In conclusion, Meagan Good’s net worth in 2024 reflects her diverse talents, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to making a positive impact in the entertainment industry and beyond. As a successful actress, producer, activist, and philanthropist, Meagan Good continues to inspire audiences with her captivating performances and unwavering dedication to her craft. With her impressive net worth and bright future ahead, Meagan Good is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.



