Maya Hawke Net Worth



Maya Hawke is a talented actress and singer who has been making waves in the entertainment industry in recent years. The daughter of Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya has quickly carved out a name for herself with her impressive acting skills and unique sense of style. At just 26 years old, Maya Hawke has already achieved a level of success that many actors can only dream of.

One of the most interesting things about Maya Hawke is her net worth, which is estimated to be around $3 million as of the year 2024. While this may not be as high as some other actors in Hollywood, it is still an impressive amount for someone who is relatively new to the industry. Maya has worked hard to establish herself as a talented actress, and her net worth reflects the success she has achieved so far in her career.

In addition to her net worth, there are many other interesting facts about Maya Hawke that help to paint a fuller picture of who she is as a person and as an artist. Here are nine facts about Maya Hawke that you may not have known:

1. Maya Hawke was born on July 8, 1998, in New York City, making her a Cancer. She comes from a family of actors, with both of her parents being well-known figures in Hollywood.

2. Maya made her acting debut in the 2017 BBC adaptation of “Little Women,” where she played the role of Jo March. This role helped to launch her career and showcase her talent as an actress.

3. In 2019, Maya Hawke starred in the third season of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” where she played the role of Robin Buckley. Her performance was widely praised by critics and fans alike.

4. Maya is also a talented singer and musician, and she released her debut album, “Blush,” in 2020. The album features a collection of indie folk songs that showcase Maya’s unique voice and songwriting ability.

5. Maya Hawke has a strong presence on social media, with over 3 million followers on Instagram. She uses her platform to share updates about her career, promote her music, and connect with her fans.

6. Maya is known for her unique sense of style and fashion, often opting for vintage-inspired looks and bold colors on the red carpet. She has become a fashion icon in her own right, with many fans looking to her for style inspiration.

7. Maya Hawke is currently in a relationship with British actor Tom Sturridge, whom she has been dating since 2020. The couple often attends events together and shares photos of their adventures on social media.

8. In addition to her acting and music career, Maya is also involved in philanthropic work and is an advocate for various social causes. She has used her platform to raise awareness about issues such as climate change and mental health.

9. Maya Hawke’s future in the entertainment industry looks bright, with many exciting projects on the horizon. She is set to star in several upcoming films and TV shows, and her music career continues to gain momentum.

Now that you know a bit more about Maya Hawke and her impressive net worth, let’s take a look at some common questions that people may have about her:

1. How old is Maya Hawke?

Maya Hawke was born on July 8, 1998, making her 26 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Maya Hawke?

Maya Hawke is 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 meters) tall.

3. What is Maya Hawke’s net worth?

Maya Hawke’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million as of the year 2024.

4. Who are Maya Hawke’s parents?

Maya Hawke’s parents are actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

5. Is Maya Hawke married?

Maya Hawke is not married, but she is currently in a relationship with British actor Tom Sturridge.

6. What is Maya Hawke’s debut album called?

Maya Hawke’s debut album is called “Blush,” and it was released in 2020.

7. What TV show did Maya Hawke star in in 2019?

Maya Hawke starred in the third season of the Netflix series “Stranger Things” in 2019.

8. What social media platform does Maya Hawke have the most followers on?

Maya Hawke has over 3 million followers on Instagram.

9. What is Maya Hawke known for in addition to acting?

Maya Hawke is also known for her music career, as she is a talented singer and musician.

10. What is Maya Hawke’s relationship status?

Maya Hawke is currently dating British actor Tom Sturridge.

11. What causes is Maya Hawke an advocate for?

Maya Hawke is an advocate for various social causes, including climate change and mental health.

12. What is Maya Hawke’s favorite fashion style?

Maya Hawke is known for her vintage-inspired looks and bold colors on the red carpet.

13. What role did Maya Hawke play in “Little Women”?

Maya Hawke played the role of Jo March in the 2017 BBC adaptation of “Little Women.”

14. What genre of music does Maya Hawke’s debut album fall under?

Maya Hawke’s debut album “Blush” features indie folk songs.

15. What is Maya Hawke’s most popular role to date?

Maya Hawke’s role as Robin Buckley in “Stranger Things” is widely praised by critics and fans.

16. What upcoming projects is Maya Hawke involved in?

Maya Hawke is set to star in several upcoming films and TV shows.

17. What is Maya Hawke’s ultimate goal in her career?

Maya Hawke’s ultimate goal is to continue to grow as an artist and make a positive impact on the world through her work.

In conclusion, Maya Hawke is a talented and multifaceted artist who has already achieved a great deal of success at a young age. With her impressive net worth, unique sense of style, and dedication to her craft, Maya is sure to continue making waves in the entertainment industry for years to come. Keep an eye out for her upcoming projects and music releases, as Maya Hawke is definitely an artist to watch in the future.



