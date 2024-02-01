Matthew Lawrence Net Worth



Matthew Lawrence is an American actor who has made a name for himself in Hollywood. With a career spanning over three decades, Lawrence has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, earning him a sizable net worth. In this article, we will delve into Matthew Lawrence’s net worth, along with some interesting facts about the talented actor.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings

Matthew Lawrence was born on February 11, 1980, in Abington Township, Pennsylvania. He comes from a family of actors, with his mother Donna being a personal talent manager and his father Joseph Lawrence, Sr. being an insurance broker. Lawrence began his acting career at a young age, appearing in commercials and TV shows.

2. Breakthrough Role in “Mrs. Doubtfire”

One of Lawrence’s most memorable roles was in the 1993 hit film “Mrs. Doubtfire,” where he played the role of Chris Hillard, the youngest son of Robin Williams’ character. The film was a critical and commercial success, earning Lawrence widespread recognition for his performance.

3. Successful TV Career

In addition to his film roles, Lawrence has also had a successful career on television. He has appeared in shows such as “Boy Meets World,” “Brotherly Love,” and “Melissa & Joey.” His work on these shows has earned him a loyal fan base and critical acclaim.

4. Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Matthew Lawrence’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. This impressive sum is a testament to Lawrence’s talent and hard work in the entertainment industry.

5. Personal Life

Matthew Lawrence has been in a relationship with actress Cheryl Burke since 2017. The couple got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2019. Lawrence and Burke often share glimpses of their life together on social media, showcasing their love and happiness.

6. Philanthropy

In addition to his successful acting career, Matthew Lawrence is also involved in various philanthropic endeavors. He has supported charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Humane Society, using his platform to give back to those in need.

7. Hobbies and Interests

Outside of his acting career, Lawrence enjoys spending time with his family and friends. He is an avid sports fan, particularly of basketball and football. Lawrence also has a passion for cooking and often shares photos of his culinary creations on social media.

8. Recent Projects

In recent years, Matthew Lawrence has continued to work on various film and TV projects. He has appeared in shows such as “Girl Meets World” and “Hawaii Five-0,” showcasing his versatility as an actor. Lawrence’s dedication to his craft has solidified his status as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

9. Legacy

With a successful career spanning over three decades, Matthew Lawrence has left a lasting impact on Hollywood. His talent, charisma, and dedication to his craft have earned him a place among the industry’s elite. As he continues to take on new projects and challenges, Lawrence’s star is sure to shine even brighter in the years to come.

Common Questions About Matthew Lawrence:

1. How old is Matthew Lawrence?

Matthew Lawrence was born on February 11, 1980, making him 44 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Matthew Lawrence?

Matthew Lawrence stands at a height of 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm).

3. What is Matthew Lawrence’s weight?

Matthew Lawrence’s weight is estimated to be around 165 pounds (75 kg).

4. Who is Matthew Lawrence dating?

Matthew Lawrence is married to actress Cheryl Burke. The couple got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019.

5. What are some of Matthew Lawrence’s notable film roles?

Some of Matthew Lawrence’s notable film roles include “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “The Hot Chick,” and “The Comebacks.”

6. What TV shows has Matthew Lawrence appeared in?

Matthew Lawrence has appeared in TV shows such as “Boy Meets World,” “Brotherly Love,” “Melissa & Joey,” and “Girl Meets World.”

7. Does Matthew Lawrence have any siblings?

Yes, Matthew Lawrence has two brothers, Joey Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence, who are also actors.

8. What is Matthew Lawrence’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Matthew Lawrence’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

9. What are some of Matthew Lawrence’s hobbies?

Matthew Lawrence enjoys spending time with his family and friends, watching sports, and cooking.

10. Has Matthew Lawrence won any awards for his acting?

While Matthew Lawrence has not won any major awards for his acting, he has been praised for his performances in various film and TV projects.

11. Does Matthew Lawrence have any upcoming projects?

As of now, there are no confirmed upcoming projects for Matthew Lawrence, but fans can expect to see more of him on screen in the future.

12. What charities does Matthew Lawrence support?

Matthew Lawrence supports charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Humane Society, using his platform to give back to those in need.

13. What is Matthew Lawrence’s favorite movie?

Matthew Lawrence has cited “The Shawshank Redemption” as one of his favorite movies, praising its storytelling and performances.

14. How did Matthew Lawrence prepare for his role in “Mrs. Doubtfire”?

To prepare for his role in “Mrs. Doubtfire,” Matthew Lawrence spent time bonding with his on-screen family and studying the script to bring authenticity to his performance.

15. What is Matthew Lawrence’s favorite TV show?

Matthew Lawrence has expressed his love for the TV show “Friends,” citing its humor and relatable characters as reasons for his admiration.

16. What is Matthew Lawrence’s favorite food?

Matthew Lawrence has mentioned that he enjoys Italian cuisine, particularly pasta dishes and homemade pizza.

17. What advice does Matthew Lawrence have for aspiring actors?

Matthew Lawrence advises aspiring actors to stay dedicated to their craft, be open to new opportunities, and never give up on their dreams.

In conclusion, Matthew Lawrence’s net worth of $4 million is a testament to his talent and hard work in the entertainment industry. With a successful career spanning over three decades, Lawrence has left a lasting impact on Hollywood. His dedication to his craft, philanthropic efforts, and personal achievements make him a respected figure in the industry. As he continues to take on new projects and challenges, Matthew Lawrence’s star is sure to shine even brighter in the years to come.



