Matt Pokora Net Worth



Matt Pokora, also known as M. Pokora, is a French singer, songwriter, and dancer who has made a name for himself in the music industry. With his catchy songs and impressive dance moves, he has become a household name in France and beyond. But aside from his musical talents, Matt Pokora has also made a name for himself in the business world, with a net worth that reflects his success. In this article, we will take a closer look at Matt Pokora’s net worth, along with 9 interesting facts about the talented musician.

1. Matt Pokora’s Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Matt Pokora’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. This impressive sum is a result of his successful music career, which has spanned over a decade. Matt Pokora has released numerous hit songs and albums, and has also toured extensively, further adding to his wealth. In addition to his music career, Matt Pokora has also ventured into other business ventures, including fashion and television, which have also contributed to his net worth.

2. Early Life and Career

Matt Pokora was born on September 26, 1985, in Strasbourg, France. He discovered his love for music at a young age and began pursuing a career in the industry. In 2003, he auditioned for the French talent show “Popstars” and was selected to be part of the group Linkup. The group released two successful albums before disbanding in 2005. Matt Pokora then launched his solo career and released his debut album, “M. Pokora,” which was a commercial success.

3. International Success

While Matt Pokora is primarily known in France, he has also achieved international success with his music. He has released several albums in English, including “MP3” and “Mise à jour,” which have helped him gain a global fan base. Matt Pokora has also collaborated with international artists, such as Timbaland and Snoop Dogg, further expanding his reach beyond France.

4. Dancing Career

In addition to his music career, Matt Pokora is also known for his impressive dance skills. He has participated in several dance competitions, including the French version of “Dancing with the Stars,” where he won the competition in 2011. Matt Pokora’s dance skills have been showcased in his music videos and live performances, further solidifying his status as a multi-talented entertainer.

5. Fashion Line

Matt Pokora has also ventured into the world of fashion, launching his own clothing line, Oôra, in 2013. The line features trendy streetwear and has been well-received by fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Matt Pokora’s fashion line has further diversified his portfolio and added to his overall net worth.

6. Philanthropy

In addition to his music and business ventures, Matt Pokora is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has supported various charitable causes, including children’s hospitals and disaster relief efforts. Matt Pokora has used his platform to raise awareness and funds for important causes, showing that he is not only a talented performer, but also a compassionate individual.

7. Personal Life

Matt Pokora is known for being a private individual when it comes to his personal life. He has been in relationships with several high-profile women, including singer Christina Milian, with whom he has a son. Matt Pokora’s personal life has been the subject of much speculation in the media, but he has always maintained a level of privacy when it comes to his relationships and family.

8. Awards and Recognition

Throughout his career, Matt Pokora has received numerous awards and accolades for his music and performances. He has won several NRJ Music Awards, as well as a World Music Award for Best French Male Artist. Matt Pokora’s talent and hard work have been recognized by both fans and industry professionals, further solidifying his status as a music icon.

9. Future Endeavors

Looking ahead to the future, Matt Pokora shows no signs of slowing down. With a successful music career, a thriving fashion line, and a passion for philanthropy, he continues to expand his horizons and make a positive impact on the world. Fans can expect more hit songs, dynamic performances, and exciting projects from the talented artist in the years to come.

Common Questions about Matt Pokora:

1. How old is Matt Pokora?

Matt Pokora was born on September 26, 1985, making him [age] years old in 2024.

2. What is Matt Pokora’s height and weight?

Matt Pokora stands at [height] tall and weighs [weight] pounds.

3. Is Matt Pokora married?

Matt Pokora is not married, but he has been in relationships with several high-profile women.

4. Who is Matt Pokora dating?

Matt Pokora has been in a relationship with singer Christina Milian, with whom he shares a son.

5. What is Matt Pokora’s net worth?

As of 2024, Matt Pokora’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

6. What is Matt Pokora’s most successful album?

One of Matt Pokora’s most successful albums is “M. Pokora,” his debut solo album.

7. Has Matt Pokora won any awards?

Yes, Matt Pokora has won several awards, including NRJ Music Awards and a World Music Award.

8. Does Matt Pokora have any children?

Matt Pokora has a son with singer Christina Milian.

9. What other business ventures has Matt Pokora pursued?

Matt Pokora has launched his own fashion line, Oôra, in addition to his music career.

10. How did Matt Pokora become famous?

Matt Pokora first gained fame through the French talent show “Popstars” and has since become a successful solo artist.

11. What genres of music does Matt Pokora perform?

Matt Pokora performs pop, R&B, and dance music, among other genres.

12. Does Matt Pokora have any upcoming tours or performances?

Fans can stay updated on Matt Pokora’s upcoming tours and performances through his official website and social media channels.

13. What charities does Matt Pokora support?

Matt Pokora has supported children’s hospitals and disaster relief efforts, among other charitable causes.

14. Is Matt Pokora active on social media?

Yes, Matt Pokora is active on social media and shares updates with his fans on platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

15. What languages does Matt Pokora sing in?

Matt Pokora sings in both French and English, and has released albums in both languages.

16. How can fans support Matt Pokora?

Fans can support Matt Pokora by streaming his music, attending his concerts, and following him on social media.

17. What is Matt Pokora’s latest project?

Fans can look forward to new music and projects from Matt Pokora in the near future, as he continues to expand his creative endeavors.

In conclusion, Matt Pokora is a talented musician and businessman who has achieved great success in the music industry. With a net worth of $10 million in 2024, he has proven himself to be a multi-talented entertainer with a bright future ahead. From his early beginnings in a boy band to his solo career and fashion line, Matt Pokora continues to impress fans with his creativity and passion for his craft. As he continues to evolve and grow as an artist, there is no doubt that Matt Pokora will remain a force to be reckoned with in the music world for years to come.



