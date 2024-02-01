Mary Barra Net Worth



Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors, is a powerhouse in the automotive industry. She has made a name for herself as a strong and capable leader, guiding the company through various challenges and successes. With her impressive net worth and influential position, Mary Barra has become a role model for aspiring business leaders around the world. In this article, we will delve into Mary Barra’s net worth, as well as explore some interesting facts about her life and career.

Mary Barra’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million as of 2024. This impressive sum is a testament to her success and hard work in the automotive industry. As the CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra has played a key role in the company’s growth and success, leading it to become one of the largest and most profitable automakers in the world.

Here are nine interesting facts about Mary Barra:

1. Mary Barra was born on December 24, 1961, in Royal Oak, Michigan. She grew up in a working-class family and developed a passion for cars at a young age. Her father worked as a die maker at Pontiac, which sparked her interest in the automotive industry.

2. Mary Barra joined General Motors in 1980 as a co-op student, working her way up through various roles in engineering, manufacturing, and senior management. She became the CEO of General Motors in 2014, making her the first female CEO of a major automaker.

3. In addition to her role at General Motors, Mary Barra serves on the board of directors for Disney and the Detroit Economic Club. She is also a member of the Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs from leading U.S. companies.

4. Mary Barra is known for her leadership style, which is characterized by transparency, collaboration, and a focus on innovation. She has been praised for her ability to drive change and lead General Motors through challenging times, such as the 2014 ignition switch recall.

5. Mary Barra is married to Tony Barra, a consultant in the automotive industry. They have two children together and reside in the Detroit area. Despite her demanding career, Mary Barra is known for her commitment to her family and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

6. Mary Barra is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Under her leadership, General Motors has made significant strides in promoting gender and racial diversity within the company, including increasing the number of women in leadership roles.

7. In 2014, Mary Barra was named one of the “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” by Forbes magazine. She has received numerous awards and accolades for her leadership, including being named one of the “50 Most Powerful Women in Business” by Fortune magazine.

8. Mary Barra has a passion for cars and racing, and she is known to enjoy driving high-performance vehicles in her spare time. She has participated in various charity races and events, showcasing her love for the automotive industry.

9. Mary Barra’s success and influence extend beyond the automotive industry. She is a role model for women in business and leadership, inspiring others to pursue their goals and break barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions about Mary Barra:

7. What is Mary Barra’s educational background?

Mary Barra holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Kettering University and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

In conclusion, Mary Barra is a remarkable leader in the automotive industry, with an impressive net worth and a legacy of success and influence. Her passion for cars, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and strong leadership have made her a role model for aspiring business leaders around the world. Mary Barra’s story is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and perseverance in achieving one’s goals and making a lasting impact on the world.



