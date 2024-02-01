Marlo Thomas Net Worth



Marlo Thomas is a well-known actress, producer, and social activist who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is best known for her role as Ann Marie in the popular TV show “That Girl” and has since gone on to have a successful career in television, film, and theater. Marlo Thomas has also been involved in various philanthropic endeavors, including her work as the National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Marlo Thomas was born on November 21, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan. She is the daughter of legendary comedian and television star Danny Thomas, and actress Rose Marie Mantell. Marlo Thomas grew up in Beverly Hills, California, and began her acting career at a young age. She studied acting at the prestigious Actors Studio in New York City and made her television debut in 1960 on an episode of “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.”

One interesting fact about Marlo Thomas is that she is the creator and producer of the groundbreaking TV special “Free to Be…You and Me,” which aired in 1974. The special featured a diverse cast of actors, musicians, and celebrities, and promoted messages of gender equality, tolerance, and self-acceptance. “Free to Be…You and Me” was a critical and commercial success and went on to win several awards, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Special.

Marlo Thomas is also known for her advocacy work on behalf of children and families. In 1977, she co-founded the Ms. Foundation for Women, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting gender equality and social justice. Marlo Thomas has also been involved in various other charitable causes, including her work with the Children’s Defense Fund and the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

Another interesting fact about Marlo Thomas is that she has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career. She has won four Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a Grammy Award for her work as an actress and producer. Marlo Thomas has also been inducted into the Television Hall of Fame and has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her philanthropic efforts.

Marlo Thomas has been married to renowned talk show host Phil Donahue since 1980. The couple met while appearing on Donahue’s talk show and have been together ever since. Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue have no children together, but both have been actively involved in philanthropy and advocacy work throughout their marriage.

As of 2024, Marlo Thomas has an estimated net worth of $50 million. This includes her earnings from her acting career, producing credits, and various endorsements and investments. Marlo Thomas continues to work in the entertainment industry, with recent projects including guest-starring roles on TV shows and appearances in theater productions.

In addition to her acting and producing work, Marlo Thomas is also a published author. She has written several books, including the best-selling memoir “Growing Up Laughing: My Story and the Story of Funny,” which chronicles her life in Hollywood and her experiences with her famous father. Marlo Thomas has also written children’s books and self-help books, which have been well-received by audiences of all ages.

One lesser-known fact about Marlo Thomas is that she is a talented singer and musician. She has released several albums of music, including the critically acclaimed “Free to Be…You and Me” soundtrack, which features songs from the popular TV special. Marlo Thomas has also performed in concert and on Broadway, showcasing her vocal talents to audiences around the world.

Marlo Thomas remains an active and influential figure in the entertainment industry and beyond. She continues to use her platform to advocate for social change, gender equality, and children’s rights. Marlo Thomas is a true trailblazer in Hollywood and a role model for aspiring actors and activists alike.

In conclusion, Marlo Thomas is a multi-talented actress, producer, and philanthropist who has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and society as a whole. Her net worth of $50 million is a testament to her successful career and dedication to making a difference in the world. Marlo Thomas’s work both on and off screen is truly inspiring, and she is a shining example of what one person can achieve with talent, passion, and determination.

