Mark Rober Net Worth



Mark Rober is a well-known American engineer, inventor, and YouTuber who has gained immense popularity for his creative and entertaining science experiments. Born on March 11, 1980, in Orange County, California, Mark has always had a passion for science and engineering. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and went on to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where he contributed to the design of the Mars Curiosity Rover.

Mark Rober’s Net Worth in 2024 is estimated to be around $15 million. This impressive net worth can be attributed to his successful career as a YouTuber, where he has amassed over 17 million subscribers and billions of views on his channel. Mark’s videos feature a unique blend of science, engineering, and humor, making them both educational and entertaining for viewers of all ages.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Mark Rober:

1. Guinness World Record Holder: Mark Rober holds the Guinness World Record for the largest elephant toothpaste experiment. In this experiment, he created a massive foam eruption using hydrogen peroxide, yeast, and dish soap, which reached a height of over 10 feet.

2. Former Apple Employee: Before pursuing a career as a YouTuber, Mark Rober worked as an engineer at Apple, where he helped develop the first-generation iPod and iPhone. His experience at Apple gave him valuable insights into product design and innovation.

3. Collaboration with Jimmy Kimmel: Mark Rober has collaborated with popular late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on several occasions. Together, they have created viral videos such as “I Gave My Kids a Terrible Christmas Present” and “I Gave My Kids a Terrible Halloween Treat.”

4. Shark Tank Appearance: In 2019, Mark Rober appeared on the popular TV show Shark Tank to pitch his product “The Glitter Bomb,” a device designed to deter package thieves. The Sharks were impressed by his invention, and Mark secured a deal with entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary.

5. NASA Experience: Mark Rober worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for nine years, where he contributed to various projects, including the Mars Curiosity Rover. His time at NASA inspired him to pursue a career in science communication and education.

6. DIY Science Experiments: Mark Rober is known for his DIY science experiments that are both fun and educational. From building a giant Nerf gun to creating a working hoverboard, his videos showcase his creativity and engineering skills.

7. Philanthropic Efforts: In addition to his work as a YouTuber, Mark Rober is also involved in various philanthropic efforts. He has raised funds for organizations such as charity: water and Team Trees, which aim to provide clean water and plant trees, respectively.

8. Educational Background: Mark Rober has a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Brigham Young University. His passion for science and engineering began at a young age and has continued to drive his career as a YouTuber and inventor.

9. Family Life: Mark Rober is married to his wife Lisa, and they have two children together. His family is a source of inspiration and support for his work, and they often appear in his videos, participating in his science experiments and challenges.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Mark Rober:

1. How old is Mark Rober?

Mark Rober was born on March 11, 1980, which makes him 44 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Mark Rober?

Mark Rober stands at a height of 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm).

3. What is Mark Rober’s weight?

Mark Rober’s weight is approximately 190 pounds (86 kg).

4. Who is Mark Rober’s spouse?

Mark Rober is married to his wife Lisa, and they have two children together.

5. How did Mark Rober become famous?

Mark Rober gained fame through his YouTube channel, where he creates science experiments and inventions that have captured the attention of millions of viewers.

6. What is Mark Rober’s net worth?

Mark Rober’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be around $15 million.

7. What is Mark Rober’s educational background?

Mark Rober has a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Brigham Young University.

8. What inspired Mark Rober to pursue a career in science communication?

Mark Rober’s experience working at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory inspired him to share his passion for science and engineering with a wider audience through YouTube.

9. How many subscribers does Mark Rober have on YouTube?

Mark Rober has over 17 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

10. What is Mark Rober’s most popular video?

One of Mark Rober’s most popular videos is “Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder,” which has garnered over 50 million views.

11. Has Mark Rober won any awards for his work?

Mark Rober holds the Guinness World Record for the largest elephant toothpaste experiment and has been recognized for his innovative science communication efforts.

12. Does Mark Rober have any upcoming projects?

Mark Rober is constantly working on new videos and inventions for his YouTube channel, where he aims to educate and entertain his audience with his unique brand of science and humor.

13. How does Mark Rober balance his work and family life?

Mark Rober values his time with his family and makes sure to involve them in his videos and projects whenever possible. He credits their support for his success as a YouTuber and inventor.

14. What advice does Mark Rober have for aspiring engineers and YouTubers?

Mark Rober encourages aspiring engineers and YouTubers to pursue their passions and never be afraid to try new things. He believes that creativity and perseverance are key to success in any field.

15. How has Mark Rober used his platform for philanthropic efforts?

Mark Rober has raised funds for various charitable organizations through his YouTube channel, including charity: water and Team Trees, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community.

16. What are some of Mark Rober’s favorite science experiments?

Mark Rober’s favorite science experiments include building a working hoverboard, creating a giant Nerf gun, and designing a high-tech Halloween costume. These projects showcase his creativity and engineering skills.

17. What are Mark Rober’s future plans for his YouTube channel?

Mark Rober plans to continue creating engaging and educational content for his YouTube channel, exploring new ideas and collaborations to inspire his audience to learn more about science and engineering.

In conclusion, Mark Rober is a talented engineer, inventor, and YouTuber who has made a significant impact in the world of science communication. His creative videos and DIY experiments have captivated millions of viewers and inspired a new generation of aspiring engineers and inventors. With his impressive net worth and philanthropic efforts, Mark Rober continues to push the boundaries of innovation and education, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of online entertainment.



