Marilyn Vos Savant Net Worth



Marilyn Vos Savant is a name synonymous with intelligence and brilliance. Born on August 11, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, Marilyn is widely recognized for her high IQ and her appearance in the Guinness Book of World Records as having the highest recorded IQ in the world. Her intelligence has brought her fame and success, and she has amassed a considerable net worth as a result.

Marilyn Vos Savant’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million as of 2024. Her wealth primarily comes from her career as a columnist and author, where she has written columns for various publications, including Parade magazine. Marilyn’s intellect and insightful advice have garnered her a loyal following, further contributing to her financial success.

But Marilyn Vos Savant’s net worth is not just a result of her intelligence. She is also a savvy investor and businesswoman, with investments in various industries that have helped grow her wealth over the years. Marilyn’s financial acumen, coupled with her intellectual prowess, has positioned her as a formidable force in the world of finance and business.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Marilyn Vos Savant that set her apart from other successful individuals:

1. Guinness World Record Holder: Marilyn Vos Savant gained international recognition for her high IQ, which was recorded at 228 in the Guinness Book of World Records. This achievement propelled her into the spotlight and solidified her reputation as one of the smartest individuals in the world.

2. Author and Columnist: Marilyn Vos Savant is a prolific writer, known for her columns in Parade magazine and her books on a wide range of topics. Her insightful advice and intelligent commentary have earned her a devoted readership and established her as a respected authority in the field of intelligence and reasoning.

3. Business Ventures: Marilyn Vos Savant has ventured into various business opportunities, leveraging her intellect and financial expertise to build a successful career outside of writing. Her investments have yielded significant returns, contributing to her impressive net worth.

4. Philanthropy: Despite her success, Marilyn Vos Savant remains committed to giving back to society. She is actively involved in various charitable causes and organizations, using her wealth and influence to make a positive impact on the world.

5. Entrepreneurial Spirit: Marilyn Vos Savant’s entrepreneurial spirit has driven her to explore new opportunities and pursue innovative projects. Her ability to think outside the box and take calculated risks has been instrumental in her success as a businesswoman.

6. Academic Achievements: Marilyn Vos Savant’s intellect is not limited to her high IQ score. She has excelled academically, earning degrees in various fields and demonstrating a deep understanding of complex subjects.

7. Public Speaking: Marilyn Vos Savant is a sought-after public speaker, known for her engaging and insightful presentations on a wide range of topics. Her eloquence and charisma have captivated audiences around the world, further enhancing her reputation as a thought leader.

8. Personal Life: Marilyn Vos Savant keeps a low profile when it comes to her personal life, preferring to focus on her career and philanthropic endeavors. She is known to be a private individual who values her privacy and maintains a close-knit circle of friends and family.

9. Legacy: Marilyn Vos Savant’s legacy extends beyond her net worth and accomplishments. She has inspired countless individuals to embrace their intelligence and pursue their passions with determination and resilience. Her impact on the world of intellect and reasoning is undeniable, and her influence will continue to be felt for generations to come.

Now, let’s delve into some common questions about Marilyn Vos Savant:

1. What is Marilyn Vos Savant’s age?

Marilyn Vos Savant was born on August 11, 1946, making her 78 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Marilyn Vos Savant?

Marilyn Vos Savant stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall.

3. What is Marilyn Vos Savant’s weight?

Marilyn Vos Savant’s weight is not publicly disclosed.

4. Is Marilyn Vos Savant married?

Marilyn Vos Savant is married to Robert Jarvik, the inventor of the Jarvik-7 artificial heart.

5. Does Marilyn Vos Savant have children?

Marilyn Vos Savant and Robert Jarvik do not have children together.

7. Where does Marilyn Vos Savant live?

Marilyn Vos Savant resides in New York City with her husband, Robert Jarvik.

8. What is Marilyn Vos Savant’s educational background?

Marilyn Vos Savant holds degrees in philosophy, mathematics, and psychology from various universities.

9. How did Marilyn Vos Savant achieve her high IQ score?

Marilyn Vos Savant’s high IQ score is attributed to her innate intelligence and her dedication to intellectual pursuits from a young age.

10. What are Marilyn Vos Savant’s hobbies and interests?

Marilyn Vos Savant enjoys reading, writing, and engaging in stimulating intellectual discussions.

11. What advice does Marilyn Vos Savant have for aspiring intellectuals?

Marilyn Vos Savant encourages aspiring intellectuals to pursue their passions with dedication and perseverance, and to never underestimate the power of knowledge and curiosity.

12. How does Marilyn Vos Savant stay mentally sharp?

Marilyn Vos Savant stays mentally sharp by challenging herself with new ideas and concepts, and by engaging in continuous learning and self-improvement.

13. What are Marilyn Vos Savant’s future plans and goals?

Marilyn Vos Savant plans to continue writing, speaking, and investing in projects that align with her values and beliefs, and to make a positive impact on society through her work.

14. How does Marilyn Vos Savant balance her career and personal life?

Marilyn Vos Savant prioritizes her health, well-being, and relationships, and ensures that she maintains a healthy work-life balance to sustain her success and happiness.

15. What is Marilyn Vos Savant’s approach to philanthropy?

Marilyn Vos Savant believes in giving back to society and supporting causes that promote education, healthcare, and social justice, and she is actively involved in various charitable endeavors.

16. How does Marilyn Vos Savant define success?

Marilyn Vos Savant defines success as the ability to make a positive impact on the world, to inspire others to achieve their full potential, and to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

17. What is Marilyn Vos Savant’s advice for living a fulfilling life?

Marilyn Vos Savant advises individuals to embrace their intelligence, pursue their passions with courage and determination, and to always seek knowledge and wisdom in all aspects of life.

In summary, Marilyn Vos Savant is a remarkable individual whose intelligence, creativity, and compassion have set her apart as a true visionary and leader in her field. Her legacy will continue to inspire and empower generations to come. Marilyn's impact on the world of intellect and reasoning is undeniable, and her contributions to society will be remembered for years to come.




