Mariette Hartley Net Worth



Mariette Hartley is a talented actress, author, and television personality who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over five decades, she has amassed a significant net worth through her work in film, television, and theater. In this article, we will delve into Mariette Hartley’s net worth, as well as explore some interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Early Life and Education

Mariette Hartley was born on June 21, 1940, in Weston, Connecticut. She is the daughter of Mary Ickes, an actress, and Paul H. Hartley, a sales manager. Hartley grew up in a showbiz family, which influenced her interest in acting from a young age. She attended the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she studied theater and honed her acting skills.

2. Acting Career

Mariette Hartley began her acting career in the early 1960s, appearing in various television shows and films. She gained recognition for her role as Dr. Claire Morton on the popular medical drama series “The Bold Ones: The New Doctors.” Hartley’s breakthrough role came in 1971 when she starred opposite Richard Harris in the film “You’re a Big Boy Now,” which earned her critical acclaim.

3. Television Success

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Mariette Hartley continued to work steadily in television, appearing in guest roles on popular shows such as “Gunsmoke,” “M*A*S*H,” and “The Rockford Files.” In 1979, she won an Emmy Award for her performance in the TV movie “The Incredible Hulk,” where she played the wife of the titular character.

4. Author and Mental Health Advocate

In addition to her acting career, Mariette Hartley is also a published author and mental health advocate. She co-wrote the book “Breaking the Silence: Mental Health Professionals Disclose Their Personal and Family Experiences of Mental Illness” with Anne Commire, which sheds light on the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

5. Personal Challenges

Despite her success in the entertainment industry, Mariette Hartley has faced personal challenges throughout her life. She has been open about her struggles with depression and alcoholism, and has used her platform to raise awareness about mental health issues and addiction.

6. Philanthropy

Mariette Hartley is actively involved in various charitable causes, particularly those related to mental health advocacy and addiction recovery. She has served as a spokesperson for organizations such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD).

7. Awards and Accolades

Over the course of her career, Mariette Hartley has received numerous awards and accolades for her work in film and television. In addition to her Emmy Award win, she has been nominated for Golden Globe Awards and has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

8. Personal Life

Mariette Hartley has been married three times and has two children. She was married to John Seventa from 1960 to 1962, Patrick Boyriven from 1978 to 1996, and Jerry Sroka from 2005 to 2015. Hartley currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where she continues to pursue her acting career and advocacy work.

9. Net Worth

As of 2024, Mariette Hartley’s net worth is estimated to be $8 million. This wealth has been accumulated through her successful acting career, authorship, and advocacy work. Despite facing personal challenges, Hartley has remained dedicated to her craft and has continued to make a positive impact in the entertainment industry and beyond.

**Common Questions about Mariette Hartley:**

2. How tall is Mariette Hartley?

Mariette Hartley stands at a height of 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm).

3. What is Mariette Hartley’s weight?

Mariette Hartley’s weight is not publicly known.

10. What is Mariette Hartley’s latest project?

As of 2024, Mariette Hartley’s latest project is a guest-starring role on the popular TV series “Grey’s Anatomy.”

11. Does Mariette Hartley have any upcoming film or TV projects?

Mariette Hartley’s upcoming projects have not been announced as of 2024.

13. What is Mariette Hartley’s favorite role?

Mariette Hartley has cited her role in the film “You’re a Big Boy Now” as one of her favorites.

14. What inspired Mariette Hartley to become an actress?

Mariette Hartley was inspired to become an actress by her mother, who was also an actress.

15. Does Mariette Hartley have any siblings?

Mariette Hartley has a sister named Martii.

16. What is Mariette Hartley’s favorite book?

Mariette Hartley has mentioned that “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee is one of her favorite books.

17. How does Mariette Hartley stay in shape?

Mariette Hartley maintains her fitness by practicing yoga and Pilates regularly.

