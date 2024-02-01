Margo Harshman Net Worth



Margo Harshman is a talented American actress who has captivated audiences with her performances on both the big and small screens. Known for her roles in popular TV shows like “The Big Bang Theory” and “Even Stevens,” Harshman has established herself as a versatile and skilled actress in the entertainment industry.

With a successful career spanning over two decades, Margo Harshman has undoubtedly amassed a significant net worth. As of 2024, her estimated net worth is around $3 million. However, there’s more to Margo Harshman than just her wealth. Here are nine interesting facts about this talented actress:

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings:

Margo Harshman was born on March 4, 1986, in San Diego, California. She began her acting career at a young age, appearing in commercials and television shows. Harshman’s big break came when she landed a recurring role on the popular Disney Channel series “Even Stevens,” where she played Tawny Dean, the best friend of the main character, Louis Stevens.

2. Breakthrough Role on “The Big Bang Theory”:

One of Margo Harshman’s most notable roles came when she joined the cast of the hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” in its fourth season. She portrayed Alex Jensen, a graduate student who worked alongside the main characters at Caltech. Harshman’s portrayal of Alex earned her praise from both fans and critics alike.

3. Film Career:

In addition to her television work, Margo Harshman has also appeared in a number of films throughout her career. She has starred in movies such as “Sorority Row,” “Fired Up!,” and “Keith.” Harshman’s versatility as an actress is evident in her ability to seamlessly transition between television and film roles.

4. Voice Acting:

In addition to her on-screen work, Margo Harshman has also lent her voice to several animated projects. She provided the voice of Marla in the animated series “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” and has also worked on video games such as “Disney Infinity” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.”

5. Personal Life:

Margo Harshman is known for being a private person when it comes to her personal life. She prefers to keep details about her relationships and family life out of the public eye. However, it is known that she is currently single and focusing on her career.

6. Philanthropy:

Outside of her acting career, Margo Harshman is also passionate about giving back to her community. She has been involved in various charitable organizations and causes, including animal welfare and environmental conservation. Harshman uses her platform to raise awareness and support for these important issues.

7. Fitness and Wellness:

Margo Harshman is dedicated to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and prioritizes fitness and wellness in her daily routine. She enjoys activities such as yoga, hiking, and Pilates to stay in shape both physically and mentally. Harshman’s commitment to self-care and well-being is reflected in her radiant and energetic demeanor.

8. Awards and Recognition:

Throughout her career, Margo Harshman has received recognition for her acting talents. She has been nominated for several awards, including a Young Artist Award for her role in “Even Stevens.” Harshman’s performances have garnered praise from industry peers and fans, solidifying her status as a respected actress in Hollywood.

9. Future Projects:

As of 2024, Margo Harshman continues to expand her acting repertoire with new projects on the horizon. Fans can look forward to seeing her in upcoming films and television shows, where she will undoubtedly showcase her versatility and talent as an actress.

Now, let’s delve into some common questions about Margo Harshman:

1. How old is Margo Harshman?

Margo Harshman was born on March 4, 1986, making her 38 years old as of 2024.

2. What is Margo Harshman’s height and weight?

Margo Harshman stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and her weight is around 121 lbs.

3. Is Margo Harshman married?

As of 2024, Margo Harshman is not married and is currently single.

4. Who is Margo Harshman dating?

Margo Harshman keeps her personal life private, so there is no information available about her current dating life.

5. What is Margo Harshman’s net worth?

Margo Harshman’s estimated net worth is around $3 million as of 2024.

6. What are some of Margo Harshman’s notable film roles?

Some of Margo Harshman’s notable film roles include “Sorority Row,” “Fired Up!,” and “Keith.”

7. What television shows has Margo Harshman appeared in?

Margo Harshman has appeared in television shows such as “Even Stevens,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “NCIS.”

8. Does Margo Harshman do voice acting?

Yes, Margo Harshman has done voice acting for animated series and video games.

9. What causes is Margo Harshman passionate about?

Margo Harshman is passionate about causes such as animal welfare and environmental conservation.

10. Has Margo Harshman won any awards for her acting?

Margo Harshman has been nominated for awards, including a Young Artist Award for her role in “Even Stevens.”

11. What are some of Margo Harshman’s hobbies?

Margo Harshman enjoys activities such as yoga, hiking, and Pilates in her free time.

12. What upcoming projects does Margo Harshman have?

As of 2024, Margo Harshman has upcoming projects in both film and television.

13. Does Margo Harshman have any siblings?

Margo Harshman has a brother named David Harshman.

14. Where does Margo Harshman currently reside?

Margo Harshman currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

15. Is Margo Harshman active on social media?

Yes, Margo Harshman is active on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

16. How does Margo Harshman stay fit and healthy?

Margo Harshman prioritizes fitness and wellness through activities like yoga and Pilates.

17. What is Margo Harshman’s favorite role she has played?

Margo Harshman has expressed fondness for her role as Alex Jensen on “The Big Bang Theory.”

In conclusion, Margo Harshman is a talented and versatile actress who has made a lasting impact in the entertainment industry. With a successful career and a passion for philanthropy, Harshman continues to inspire audiences with her performances on screen. As she embarks on new projects and ventures, it’s clear that Margo Harshman’s star will continue to shine bright in the years to come.



