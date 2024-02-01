Maisie Williams Net Worth



Maisie Williams is a British actress who rose to fame for her role as Arya Stark in the hit TV series Game of Thrones. Born on April 15, 1997, in Bristol, England, Maisie started acting at a young age and quickly became a household name for her portrayal of the fierce and determined young Stark. As of the year 2024, Maisie Williams has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

While Maisie is best known for her role in Game of Thrones, she has also appeared in other films and TV shows, showcasing her versatility as an actress. In addition to her acting career, Maisie has also ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her own app called Daisie, which aims to connect creative individuals and provide a platform for collaboration.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Maisie Williams and her net worth:

1. Maisie’s Breakout Role: Maisie Williams was just 12 years old when she landed the role of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. Her portrayal of the young warrior quickly won over audiences and critics alike, earning her multiple award nominations and accolades.

2. Entrepreneurial Spirit: In 2018, Maisie co-founded Daisie, a social networking app that connects creatives in various industries, including film, fashion, music, and more. The app aims to provide a platform for collaboration and networking, allowing users to showcase their work and connect with like-minded individuals.

3. Philanthropic Efforts: Despite her young age, Maisie has been actively involved in philanthropic endeavors, supporting various causes and charities. She has used her platform to raise awareness about issues such as climate change, mental health, and animal rights.

4. Awards and Recognition: Throughout her career, Maisie has received numerous awards and nominations for her acting prowess. She has been recognized for her performance in Game of Thrones, as well as her work in other projects.

5. Fashion Icon: Maisie is known for her unique sense of style and bold fashion choices. She has graced the covers of several fashion magazines and has become a favorite among designers and fashionistas.

6. Acting Versatility: While Maisie gained fame for her role in Game of Thrones, she has also showcased her acting chops in other projects. From indie films to TV shows, Maisie has proven that she is a versatile and talented actress.

7. Strong Female Characters: Maisie is known for portraying strong, independent female characters who defy stereotypes and challenge norms. Her characters often embody resilience, courage, and determination, inspiring audiences around the world.

8. Social Media Influence: Maisie has a strong presence on social media, with millions of followers across various platforms. She uses her platform to connect with fans, share updates about her projects, and raise awareness about important issues.

9. Future Endeavors: As Maisie continues to grow as an actress and entrepreneur, her net worth is expected to increase. With upcoming projects in the pipeline and her ongoing efforts with Daisie, Maisie is poised for further success in the entertainment industry.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Maisie Williams:

1. How old is Maisie Williams?

Maisie Williams was born on April 15, 1997, making her 27 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Maisie Williams?

Maisie Williams stands at 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) tall.

3. What is Maisie Williams’ weight?

Maisie Williams’ weight is approximately 51 kg (112 lbs).

4. Is Maisie Williams married?

As of the year 2024, Maisie Williams is not married.

5. Who is Maisie Williams dating?

Maisie Williams keeps her personal life private, and there is no public information about her current relationship status.

6. What is Maisie Williams’ net worth?

As of the year 2024, Maisie Williams has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

7. What other projects has Maisie Williams been involved in?

In addition to Game of Thrones, Maisie has appeared in films such as The New Mutants, Early Man, and The Falling. She has also guest-starred in TV shows like Doctor Who and Robot Chicken.

8. How did Maisie Williams get her start in acting?

Maisie Williams’ acting career began when she auditioned for the role of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. Her performance in the show catapulted her to stardom and paved the way for other acting opportunities.

9. What inspired Maisie Williams to create Daisie?

Maisie Williams co-founded Daisie with the goal of connecting creatives and providing a platform for collaboration. She wanted to create a space where artists, designers, filmmakers, and musicians could come together to share their work and collaborate on projects.

10. What causes does Maisie Williams support?

Maisie Williams is passionate about various causes, including climate change, mental health awareness, and animal rights. She has used her platform to raise awareness about these issues and support organizations that work towards positive change.

11. Has Maisie Williams won any awards for her acting?

Yes, Maisie Williams has received multiple award nominations and accolades for her acting. She has won several awards for her performance in Game of Thrones, including a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

12. What is Maisie Williams’ favorite role that she has played?

While Maisie has enjoyed playing Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, she has also expressed a fondness for her role in The New Mutants. She appreciates the opportunity to explore different characters and genres in her acting career.

13. Does Maisie Williams have any upcoming projects?

As of the year 2024, Maisie Williams has several projects in development, including film and TV roles. She continues to expand her acting repertoire and explore new opportunities in the entertainment industry.

14. How does Maisie Williams balance her acting career with entrepreneurship?

Maisie Williams juggles her acting career with her role as a co-founder of Daisie by prioritizing her time and focusing on projects that align with her passions. She credits her team and support system for helping her manage her busy schedule.

15. What advice does Maisie Williams have for aspiring actors?

Maisie Williams encourages aspiring actors to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams. She believes in the power of perseverance and dedication in pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

16. How does Maisie Williams stay grounded amidst fame and success?

Maisie Williams stays grounded by surrounding herself with supportive friends and family, staying true to her values, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. She values her privacy and takes time for self-care to recharge and stay centered.

17. What are Maisie Williams’ goals for the future?

Maisie Williams’ goals for the future include continuing to grow as an actress, expanding her entrepreneurial ventures, and using her platform to make a positive impact in the world. She is committed to pursuing projects that challenge her creatively and inspire others.

In conclusion, Maisie Williams is a talented actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. With her impressive net worth, diverse projects, and passion for social causes, Maisie continues to inspire audiences around the world. As she navigates her career and personal endeavors, Maisie Williams remains a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood and beyond.



