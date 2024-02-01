M Pokora Net Worth



M Pokora, whose real name is Matthieu Tota, is a French singer, songwriter, and actor who has made quite a name for himself in the music industry. With his catchy tunes and impressive dance moves, M Pokora has won the hearts of fans all over the world. But just how much is this talented artist worth?

M Pokora’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million in the year 2024. This impressive sum is a result of his successful music career, as well as his ventures into acting and entrepreneurship. But there’s more to M Pokora than just his bank account. Here are 9 interesting facts about the French superstar:

1. Early Life: M Pokora was born on September 26, 1985, in Strasbourg, France. He discovered his passion for music at a young age and began performing in local talent shows. His big break came in 2003 when he auditioned for the French reality TV show “Popstars” and was selected to be a part of the boy band Linkup.

2. Music Career: After Linkup disbanded in 2004, M Pokora embarked on a successful solo career. He released his debut album, “M. Pokora,” in 2004, which spawned the hit single “Showbiz (The Battle).” Since then, he has released several more albums, including “Player” and “My Way,” which have all been commercial successes.

3. Acting: In addition to his music career, M Pokora has also dabbled in acting. He made his acting debut in the French film “Le Premier Jour du Reste de ta Vie” in 2008 and has since appeared in several other movies and TV shows. He has also lent his voice to the French dub of the animated film “Rio 2.”

4. Entrepreneurship: M Pokora is not just a talented musician and actor – he is also a savvy entrepreneur. In 2017, he launched his own clothing line, Oôra by M. Pokora, which features a range of stylish and trendy apparel for men and women. The brand has been well-received by fans and fashion critics alike.

5. Philanthropy: M Pokora is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been involved in various charitable causes, including raising awareness for children with autism and supporting organizations that provide aid to underprivileged youth. In 2019, he participated in the charity event “Les Enfoirés,” which raises funds for the Restos du Cœur organization.

6. Personal Life: M Pokora is currently in a relationship with French model Christina Milian. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Isaiah, in January 2020. M Pokora is also a devoted father to Christina’s daughter, Violet, from her previous relationship with rapper The-Dream.

7. Awards and Accolades: Throughout his career, M Pokora has received numerous awards and accolades for his music. He has won multiple NRJ Music Awards, Victoires de la Musique awards, and MTV Europe Music Awards. He is also a three-time winner of the prestigious World Music Awards.

8. International Success: While M Pokora is primarily known for his work in France, he has also found success on the international stage. His music has been well-received in countries such as Belgium, Switzerland, and Canada, and he has performed sold-out concerts in cities around the world.

9. Future Plans: Looking ahead, M Pokora shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to work on new music and is always looking for ways to expand his brand. Fans can expect more hit songs, exciting collaborations, and perhaps even a world tour in the coming years.

Now that you know more about M Pokora and his impressive career, here are 17 common questions about the French superstar:

1. How old is M Pokora?

M Pokora was born on September 26, 1985, so he will be turning 39 in the year 2024.

2. How tall is M Pokora?

M Pokora stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall.

3. What is M Pokora’s weight?

M Pokora’s weight is approximately 170 pounds.

4. Is M Pokora married?

M Pokora is not married, but he is in a relationship with model Christina Milian.

5. Does M Pokora have any children?

Yes, M Pokora has a son named Isaiah with Christina Milian.

6. What is M Pokora’s net worth?

M Pokora’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million in the year 2024.

7. What is M Pokora’s biggest hit song?

One of M Pokora’s biggest hit songs is “Juste une photo de toi,” which topped the charts in France.

8. Has M Pokora won any awards?

Yes, M Pokora has won multiple NRJ Music Awards, Victoires de la Musique awards, and MTV Europe Music Awards.

9. How many albums has M Pokora released?

M Pokora has released over 10 albums throughout his career.

10. What other ventures is M Pokora involved in?

In addition to his music career, M Pokora has launched his own clothing line, Oôra by M. Pokora.

11. Does M Pokora have any siblings?

M Pokora has a younger brother named Julien Tota, who is also a musician.

12. What is M Pokora’s favorite part of being a musician?

M Pokora has cited performing live concerts and connecting with his fans as his favorite aspects of being a musician.

13. What is M Pokora’s favorite song to perform?

M Pokora has mentioned that “Juste une photo de toi” is one of his favorite songs to perform live.

14. What languages does M Pokora speak?

M Pokora is fluent in French and English.

15. What is M Pokora’s favorite movie?

M Pokora has expressed a love for action films, with “The Dark Knight” being one of his favorites.

16. Does M Pokora have any pets?

M Pokora is a dog lover and has a pet dog named Zeus.

17. What is M Pokora’s favorite hobby outside of music?

M Pokora enjoys playing basketball in his free time.

In conclusion, M Pokora is not only a talented musician and actor but also a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. With a net worth of $20 million in the year 2024, he has established himself as one of the most influential figures in the French entertainment industry. As he continues to push the boundaries of his creativity and expand his brand, fans can look forward to more exciting projects and hit songs from this multi-talented superstar.



