Luis Guzman Net Worth



Luis Guzman is a well-known actor with a net worth of $14 million as of 2024. But there’s more to this talented performer than just his financial success. Here are 9 interesting facts about Luis Guzman that you may not know:

1. Luis Guzman was born on August 28, 1956, in Cayey, Puerto Rico. He moved to New York City at a young age and began his acting career in the theater.

2. Guzman’s breakout role came in the 1993 film “Carlito’s Way,” where he played the character of Pachanga. He has since appeared in over 100 films and television shows.

3. In addition to his acting career, Guzman is also a producer, with credits on projects like the film “The Limey” and the TV series “Code Black.”

4. Guzman is known for his versatility as an actor, able to seamlessly transition between comedic and dramatic roles. Some of his most notable films include “Boogie Nights,” “Out of Sight,” and “Punch-Drunk Love.”

5. Guzman is a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, known for his warm personality and sense of humor. He has a large fan following and is highly respected by his peers.

6. In addition to his work in film and television, Guzman is also a philanthropist, supporting various charitable causes and organizations.

7. Guzman is married to Angelita Galarza-Guzman, and the couple has four children together. They reside in Vermont, where Guzman enjoys spending time outdoors and exploring nature.

8. Despite his success, Guzman remains humble and grounded, always grateful for the opportunities that have come his way. He continues to challenge himself as an actor and looks forward to taking on new projects in the future.

9. Guzman’s net worth is a reflection of his hard work and dedication to his craft. He has built a successful career in Hollywood and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Luis Guzman:

1. How old is Luis Guzman?

– Luis Guzman was born on August 28, 1956, making him 68 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Luis Guzman?

– Luis Guzman stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall.

3. How much does Luis Guzman weigh?

– Luis Guzman’s weight is not publicly known.

4. Who is Luis Guzman married to?

– Luis Guzman is married to Angelita Galarza-Guzman.

5. How many children does Luis Guzman have?

– Luis Guzman has four children with his wife, Angelita.

6. What is Luis Guzman’s net worth?

– Luis Guzman’s net worth is estimated to be $14 million as of 2024.

7. What is Luis Guzman’s most famous role?

– Luis Guzman is perhaps best known for his role as Pachanga in the film “Carlito’s Way.”

8. How many films has Luis Guzman appeared in?

– Luis Guzman has appeared in over 100 films throughout his career.

9. Does Luis Guzman have any upcoming projects?

– Luis Guzman is always working on new projects, so fans can expect to see him in more films and television shows in the future.

10. Where does Luis Guzman live?

– Luis Guzman and his family reside in Vermont.

11. What charitable causes does Luis Guzman support?

– Luis Guzman is a philanthropist who supports various charitable causes and organizations.

12. Does Luis Guzman have any hobbies outside of acting?

– Luis Guzman enjoys spending time outdoors and exploring nature in his free time.

13. What is Luis Guzman’s reputation in the entertainment industry?

– Luis Guzman is highly respected in the entertainment industry for his talent, work ethic, and friendly personality.

14. What kind of roles does Luis Guzman enjoy playing?

– Luis Guzman is known for his versatility and enjoys playing a wide range of characters, from comedic to dramatic roles.

15. How long has Luis Guzman been acting?

– Luis Guzman has been acting for over four decades, starting his career in the theater before transitioning to film and television.

16. What sets Luis Guzman apart from other actors?

– Luis Guzman’s unique blend of talent, charisma, and authenticity sets him apart from other actors in Hollywood.

17. What can fans expect from Luis Guzman in the future?

– Fans can expect to see more great performances from Luis Guzman as he continues to take on challenging and exciting roles in film and television.

In conclusion, Luis Guzman is a talented actor with a successful career and a net worth of $14 million. His dedication to his craft, his philanthropic efforts, and his warm personality have endeared him to fans and colleagues alike. As he continues to take on new projects and challenge himself as an actor, it’s clear that Luis Guzman’s star will continue to shine bright in Hollywood for years to come.



