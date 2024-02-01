

Lolo Soetoro Net Worth At Death

Lolo Soetoro, born Lolo Soetoro Mangunharjo, was a prominent Indonesian geographer and government worker. He is perhaps best known for being the stepfather of former President Barack Obama. Lolo Soetoro was married to Obama’s mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, and played a significant role in the future president’s life during his formative years.

Lolo Soetoro was born on January 2, 1936, in Bandung, Indonesia. He passed away on March 2, 1987, at the age of 51. Throughout his life, Lolo Soetoro made significant contributions to the field of geography in Indonesia. He worked for the Indonesian government as a topographer and geographer, focusing on rural development projects.

Despite his contributions to his field and his marriage to an American citizen, Lolo Soetoro’s net worth at the time of his death was relatively modest. His career in government service provided him with a comfortable living, but he was not considered wealthy by any means. The exact figure of Lolo Soetoro’s net worth at the time of his death is not publicly known, but it is estimated to be in the range of $100,000 to $500,000.

While Lolo Soetoro may not have amassed a vast fortune during his lifetime, his legacy lives on through his stepson, Barack Obama, who went on to become the 44th President of the United States. Lolo Soetoro’s influence on Obama’s life and career cannot be understated, as he played a pivotal role in shaping the future president’s worldview and values.

9 Interesting Facts About Lolo Soetoro:

1. Lolo Soetoro met Stanley Ann Dunham, Barack Obama’s mother, while they were both studying at the University of Hawaii. They married in 1965 and had a son together, named Maya.

2. Lolo Soetoro was a devout Muslim and raised Obama with a strong sense of cultural identity and respect for his Indonesian heritage.

3. Despite their cultural differences, Lolo Soetoro and Stanley Ann Dunham had a close and loving relationship. He supported her academic pursuits and encouraged her to pursue her passion for anthropology.

4. Lolo Soetoro’s career in government service took him to various regions of Indonesia, where he worked on projects to improve living conditions for rural communities.

5. Lolo Soetoro’s love for geography and cartography inspired Obama’s interest in the subject, which later influenced his policy decisions as president.

6. Lolo Soetoro’s untimely death in 1987 had a profound impact on Obama, who has spoken about the loss of his stepfather and the lessons he learned from him.

7. Lolo Soetoro’s legacy extends beyond his family, as he is remembered in Indonesia for his contributions to the field of geography and his dedication to public service.

8. Lolo Soetoro’s influence on Obama’s upbringing helped shape the future president’s commitment to social justice and equality.

9. Despite his relatively modest net worth at the time of his death, Lolo Soetoro’s impact on his family and his country is immeasurable.

Common Questions About Lolo Soetoro:

1. When was Lolo Soetoro born?

– Lolo Soetoro was born on January 2, 1936.

2. What was Lolo Soetoro’s profession?

– Lolo Soetoro was a geographer and government worker in Indonesia.

3. When did Lolo Soetoro pass away?

– Lolo Soetoro passed away on March 2, 1987, at the age of 51.

4. What was Lolo Soetoro’s relationship to Barack Obama?

– Lolo Soetoro was Barack Obama’s stepfather, having married his mother, Stanley Ann Dunham.

5. How did Lolo Soetoro influence Barack Obama?

– Lolo Soetoro influenced Obama’s worldview and values, instilling in him a sense of cultural identity and respect for his Indonesian heritage.

6. What was Lolo Soetoro’s net worth at the time of his death?

– Lolo Soetoro’s net worth at the time of his death is estimated to be in the range of $100,000 to $500,000.

7. What impact did Lolo Soetoro’s death have on Barack Obama?

– Lolo Soetoro’s death had a profound impact on Obama, who has spoken about the loss of his stepfather and the lessons he learned from him.

8. What contributions did Lolo Soetoro make to the field of geography?

– Lolo Soetoro worked on rural development projects in Indonesia, focusing on improving living conditions for rural communities.

9. How is Lolo Soetoro remembered in Indonesia?

– Lolo Soetoro is remembered in Indonesia for his dedication to public service and his contributions to the field of geography.

10. What cultural values did Lolo Soetoro instill in Barack Obama?

– Lolo Soetoro instilled in Obama a strong sense of cultural identity and respect for his Indonesian heritage.

11. How did Lolo Soetoro’s career influence Obama’s interest in geography?

– Lolo Soetoro’s career in geography and cartography inspired Obama’s interest in the subject, which later influenced his policy decisions as president.

12. What did Lolo Soetoro and Stanley Ann Dunham have in common?

– Lolo Soetoro and Stanley Ann Dunham had a close and loving relationship, despite their cultural differences.

13. What was Lolo Soetoro’s religious affiliation?

– Lolo Soetoro was a devout Muslim and raised Obama with a strong sense of faith and cultural identity.

14. How did Lolo Soetoro support Stanley Ann Dunham’s academic pursuits?

– Lolo Soetoro supported Stanley Ann Dunham’s academic pursuits and encouraged her to pursue her passion for anthropology.

15. What lessons did Barack Obama learn from Lolo Soetoro?

– Barack Obama learned valuable lessons about cultural identity, public service, and social justice from Lolo Soetoro.

16. How did Lolo Soetoro’s legacy live on through Barack Obama?

– Lolo Soetoro’s influence on Obama’s upbringing helped shape the future president’s commitment to social justice and equality.

17. How is Lolo Soetoro remembered by his family and the Indonesian people?

– Lolo Soetoro is remembered fondly by his family and the Indonesian people for his dedication to public service and his contributions to the field of geography.

In conclusion, Lolo Soetoro’s impact on his family, his country, and the future president of the United States cannot be overstated. Despite his relatively modest net worth at the time of his death, his legacy lives on through the values he instilled in those around him. Lolo Soetoro’s contributions to the field of geography and his dedication to public service are a testament to his character and his enduring influence on those who knew him.



