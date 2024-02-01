Lisa Stansfield Net Worth



Lisa Stansfield is a British singer, songwriter, and actress who has had a successful career spanning over three decades. With her powerful voice and soulful sound, she has captured the hearts of fans around the world. In addition to her music career, Stansfield has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films and television shows.

As of 2024, Lisa Stansfield’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. While this is a significant sum, it is well-deserved given her long and successful career in the entertainment industry. However, there is much more to Stansfield than just her impressive net worth. Here are 9 interesting facts about the talented singer:

1. Early Life: Lisa Stansfield was born on April 11, 1966, in Manchester, England. She discovered her love for music at a young age and began singing in clubs and pubs around her hometown.

2. Breakthrough Success: Stansfield rose to fame in the late 1980s with her hit single “All Around the World,” which topped the charts in several countries. The song earned her a Grammy nomination and solidified her status as a rising star in the music industry.

3. Acting Career: In addition to her music career, Stansfield has also tried her hand at acting. She has appeared in films such as “Swing” and “The Edge of Love,” as well as television shows like “The Moorside” and “Northern Soul.”

4. Grammy Award Winner: Stansfield won her first Grammy Award in 1992 for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for her song “All Woman.” The prestigious award was a testament to her vocal talent and artistry.

5. Musical Influences: Stansfield has cited artists such as Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, and Gladys Knight as major influences on her music. Their soulful sounds and powerful voices have inspired her own unique style.

6. Chart-Topping Albums: Throughout her career, Stansfield has released several successful albums, including “Affection,” “Real Love,” and “So Natural.” Her music has resonated with fans around the world and earned her critical acclaim.

7. Philanthropy: Stansfield is also known for her charitable work and has supported various causes over the years. She has lent her voice to campaigns for breast cancer awareness and has performed at charity events to raise funds for worthy causes.

8. Personal Life: Lisa Stansfield is married to her longtime partner, Ian Devaney, who is also her musical collaborator. The couple has been together for over three decades and continues to make beautiful music together.

9. Enduring Legacy: Despite the ups and downs of the music industry, Lisa Stansfield has managed to maintain a successful and enduring career. Her timeless music and powerful voice have solidified her status as a music icon.

In conclusion, Lisa Stansfield’s net worth of $20 million is a testament to her talent, hard work, and dedication to her craft. With a successful music career spanning over three decades, she has cemented her status as a music icon and continues to inspire fans around the world. Her impressive net worth is just one aspect of her multifaceted career, which includes acting, philanthropy, and a lasting legacy in the music industry.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Lisa Stansfield:

1. How old is Lisa Stansfield?

Lisa Stansfield was born on April 11, 1966, so she is 58 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Lisa Stansfield?

Lisa Stansfield stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall.

3. How much does Lisa Stansfield weigh?

Lisa Stansfield’s weight is not publicly known.

4. Who is Lisa Stansfield married to?

Lisa Stansfield is married to her longtime partner, Ian Devaney.

5. What is Lisa Stansfield’s net worth?

As of 2024, Lisa Stansfield’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.

6. What is Lisa Stansfield’s most famous song?

One of Lisa Stansfield’s most famous songs is “All Around the World.”

7. Has Lisa Stansfield won any awards?

Yes, Lisa Stansfield won a Grammy Award in 1992 for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

8. What genre of music does Lisa Stansfield sing?

Lisa Stansfield is known for her soulful sound and sings in the pop and R&B genres.

9. Does Lisa Stansfield have any children?

Lisa Stansfield does not have any children.

10. Where is Lisa Stansfield from?

Lisa Stansfield is from Manchester, England.

11. How many albums has Lisa Stansfield released?

Lisa Stansfield has released several successful albums throughout her career.

12. Does Lisa Stansfield have any upcoming projects?

As of 2024, Lisa Stansfield’s upcoming projects are not publicly known.

13. What causes does Lisa Stansfield support?

Lisa Stansfield has supported causes such as breast cancer awareness and has performed at charity events.

14. Is Lisa Stansfield still active in the music industry?

Yes, Lisa Stansfield is still active in the music industry and continues to release new music.

15. What is Lisa Stansfield’s signature style?

Lisa Stansfield’s signature style is soulful, powerful, and emotive.

16. Does Lisa Stansfield have any upcoming tours?

As of 2024, Lisa Stansfield’s upcoming tour dates are not publicly known.

17. What is Lisa Stansfield’s legacy in the music industry?

Lisa Stansfield’s legacy in the music industry is that of a talented and enduring artist who has left a lasting impact on fans around the world.

In summary, Lisa Stansfield’s impressive net worth of $20 million is a reflection of her successful and enduring career in the entertainment industry. With her powerful voice, soulful sound, and versatile talents, she has captivated audiences around the world and continues to inspire fans with her music. Lisa Stansfield is not just a talented singer and songwriter, but also a philanthropist, actress, and music icon whose legacy will undoubtedly endure for years to come.



