Lisa Kelly Irt Net Worth



Lisa Kelly is a name that has become synonymous with the hit reality TV show “Ice Road Truckers.” Known for her fearless driving skills and unwavering determination, Lisa has captured the hearts of viewers around the world. But beyond her time on the show, there is much more to this talented truck driver. In this article, we will delve into Lisa Kelly’s net worth, along with 9 interesting facts about her life and career.

Lisa Kelly’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 as of 2024. While this may not be as high as some of her fellow reality TV stars, it is a testament to her hard work and dedication over the years. Lisa has worked tirelessly to build her career in the male-dominated world of truck driving, and her success is a true reflection of her skills and determination.

Now, let’s take a closer look at 9 interesting facts about Lisa Kelly:

1. Lisa Kelly was born on December 8, 1980, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She grew up in Sterling, Alaska, where she developed a love for the outdoors and adventure from a young age.

2. Before becoming a truck driver, Lisa Kelly worked as a school bus driver in Alaska. It was during this time that she discovered her passion for driving and decided to pursue a career in trucking.

3. Lisa joined the cast of “Ice Road Truckers” in 2009, during the show’s third season. She quickly became a fan favorite for her fearless driving on treacherous icy roads and her no-nonsense attitude.

4. In addition to her time on “Ice Road Truckers,” Lisa has also appeared in other TV shows such as “IRT: Deadliest Roads” and “IRT: Blood Sweat and Gears.” She has proven herself to be a versatile and talented driver in a variety of challenging conditions.

5. Lisa is not just a talented truck driver – she is also a skilled mechanic. She has a passion for fixing and maintaining her own trucks, which has earned her respect among her fellow drivers.

6. Lisa is known for her adventurous spirit and love of the outdoors. In her free time, she enjoys activities such as snowboarding, hiking, and camping. She is always looking for new ways to challenge herself and push her limits.

7. Despite the dangers of her job, Lisa remains calm and collected behind the wheel. She credits her success to her focus and determination, as well as her ability to stay cool under pressure.

8. Lisa’s success on “Ice Road Truckers” has made her a role model for aspiring female truck drivers. She has proven that gender is no barrier to success in the trucking industry, and she continues to inspire others with her achievements.

9. In addition to her TV appearances, Lisa is also a motivational speaker and advocate for women in the trucking industry. She uses her platform to encourage others to pursue their dreams and never give up on their goals.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions about Lisa Kelly:

1. How old is Lisa Kelly?

Lisa Kelly was born on December 8, 1980, so she is currently 43 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Lisa Kelly?

Lisa Kelly stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall.

3. What is Lisa Kelly’s weight?

Lisa Kelly’s weight is around 140 pounds.

4. Is Lisa Kelly married?

Lisa Kelly is not married. She keeps her personal life private and has not disclosed details about her relationship status.

5. Who is Lisa Kelly dating?

Lisa Kelly has not publicly revealed any information about her dating life. She prefers to keep her personal relationships out of the spotlight.

6. What is Lisa Kelly’s net worth?

Lisa Kelly’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 as of 2024.

7. What is Lisa Kelly’s career background?

Before becoming a truck driver, Lisa Kelly worked as a school bus driver in Alaska. She discovered her passion for driving during this time and decided to pursue a career in trucking.

8. How did Lisa Kelly get into truck driving?

Lisa Kelly’s journey into truck driving began when she started working as a school bus driver in Alaska. Her love for driving and adventure led her to pursue a career in trucking, where she found success on shows like “Ice Road Truckers.”

9. What makes Lisa Kelly stand out as a truck driver?

Lisa Kelly is known for her fearless driving on icy roads and her no-nonsense attitude. She is also a skilled mechanic and has a passion for fixing and maintaining her own trucks, which sets her apart from other drivers.

10. What other TV shows has Lisa Kelly appeared on?

In addition to “Ice Road Truckers,” Lisa Kelly has also appeared on shows such as “IRT: Deadliest Roads” and “IRT: Blood Sweat and Gears.”

11. What are Lisa Kelly’s hobbies?

Lisa Kelly enjoys outdoor activities such as snowboarding, hiking, and camping. She is always looking for new ways to challenge herself and push her limits.

12. What is Lisa Kelly’s message to aspiring female truck drivers?

Lisa Kelly encourages aspiring female truck drivers to pursue their dreams and never give up on their goals. She is a role model for women in the trucking industry and advocates for gender equality in the field.

13. How does Lisa Kelly stay calm under pressure?

Lisa Kelly credits her focus and determination for her ability to stay calm under pressure. She remains collected behind the wheel, even in the face of danger.

14. What is Lisa Kelly’s role as a motivational speaker?

Lisa Kelly uses her platform as a motivational speaker to inspire others to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles. She shares her own story of success and resilience to encourage others to reach their full potential.

15. How does Lisa Kelly inspire others in the trucking industry?

Lisa Kelly’s success as a female truck driver has made her a role model for aspiring drivers, both male and female. She has proven that gender is no barrier to success in the industry and continues to inspire others with her achievements.

16. What is Lisa Kelly’s approach to challenges in her career?

Lisa Kelly approaches challenges in her career with determination and a can-do attitude. She is always looking for new ways to push herself and improve as a driver, which has helped her succeed in the challenging world of trucking.

17. How does Lisa Kelly balance her professional and personal life?

Lisa Kelly keeps a healthy balance between her professional and personal life by prioritizing self-care and relaxation. She makes time for her hobbies and enjoys spending time outdoors, which helps her recharge and stay focused on her goals.

In conclusion, Lisa Kelly is a talented and determined truck driver who has achieved success both on and off the screen. Her net worth may not be as high as some of her peers, but it is a testament to her hard work and dedication over the years. Lisa’s story is one of resilience, passion, and perseverance, and she continues to inspire others with her achievements in the trucking industry. With her fearless driving skills and adventurous spirit, Lisa Kelly is truly a force to be reckoned with.



