Liangelo Ball Net Worth



LiAngelo Ball is a professional basketball player who has made a name for himself both on and off the court. He comes from a family of basketball players, with his father, LaVar Ball, being a former professional player and his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, also playing in the NBA. LiAngelo’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million in the year 2024. However, there is much more to know about this talented athlete beyond just his financial success. Here are 9 interesting facts about LiAngelo Ball:

1. Early Life and Basketball Career

LiAngelo Ball was born on November 24, 1998, in Anaheim, California. He grew up in a basketball-obsessed family, with his father, LaVar, being a coach and his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, also pursuing careers in the sport. LiAngelo attended Chino Hills High School, where he played basketball and gained recognition for his scoring ability. He later joined the UCLA Bruins, but his college career was cut short when he was suspended for shoplifting in China.

2. Professional Career

After leaving UCLA, LiAngelo Ball played for the Los Angeles Ballers in the Junior Basketball Association, a league founded by his father. He then went on to play for the Oklahoma City Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 2020, he signed with the Detroit Pistons, becoming a member of their G League team, the Grand Rapids Drive.

3. Entrepreneurial Ventures

In addition to his basketball career, LiAngelo Ball has ventured into entrepreneurship. He, along with his brothers, launched the Big Baller Brand, a sports apparel company, in 2016. The brand gained attention for its high-priced sneakers and apparel, with LiAngelo playing a role in promoting the products.

4. Reality TV Star

LiAngelo Ball has also dabbled in reality television, appearing on the family’s reality show, “Ball in the Family.” The show followed the lives of the Ball family members as they navigated their careers and personal lives. LiAngelo’s appearances on the show helped to further establish his public image.

5. Social Media Presence

LiAngelo Ball is active on social media, with a significant following on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. He often shares updates on his basketball career, as well as insights into his personal life. His social media presence has helped to grow his fan base and further establish his brand.

6. Personal Life

LiAngelo Ball keeps his personal life relatively private, but he has been linked to social media personality Jaden Owens. The couple has been seen attending events together and sharing photos on social media. LiAngelo’s relationship with Jaden has garnered attention from fans and media alike.

7. Philanthropy

Despite his busy schedule, LiAngelo Ball makes time for philanthropic efforts. He has been involved in charitable initiatives, including donating to organizations that support underprivileged youth and promoting education and sports programs in underserved communities. His commitment to giving back has earned him praise from fans and supporters.

8. Endorsement Deals

In addition to his basketball salary, LiAngelo Ball has secured endorsement deals with companies like Puma and Amazon. These partnerships have allowed him to expand his brand beyond the basketball court and reach a wider audience. LiAngelo’s endorsement deals have helped to increase his net worth and solidify his status as a successful athlete and entrepreneur.

9. Future Endeavors

As LiAngelo Ball continues to grow his career, he has his sights set on further success in basketball and beyond. He is focused on improving his skills on the court and expanding his business ventures off the court. With his determination and work ethic, LiAngelo is poised to achieve even greater success in the years to come.

